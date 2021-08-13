Tee Martin Is Getting a Statue at Tennessee

Martin was the Vols' quarterback from 1996-1999. After guiding the team to an undefeated 1998 season and SEC Championship, he became the first Black quarterback to lead an SEC team to a national championship.

"I want to say thank you to the Tennessee athletic department—past and present—for this outstanding honor," Martin said in the school's press release. "I want this statue to represent those who came before me and opened doors for me at the University of Tennessee — Lester McClain and Condredge Holloway, to name a few. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for their hard work and love during some of the most memorable years in UT football history. I will always love you all. Go Vols!"