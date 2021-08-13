Tee Martin Is Getting a Statue at Tennessee

Tee Martin has just begun making his impact on the Baltimore Ravens, but his imprint on the Tennessee football program will be forever remembered.
On Friday, the school announced that it will erect a statue of Martin, as well as three other trailblazers in program history, as a kickoff to Neyland Stadium's year-long centennial celebration.
The ceremony will be on Thursday, Sept. 2, and Martin will be enshrined alongside new bronze statues of Lester McClain, Jackie Walker and Condredge Holloway.
Martin was the Vols' quarterback from 1996-1999. After guiding the team to an undefeated 1998 season and SEC Championship, he became the first Black quarterback to lead an SEC team to a national championship.
Martin's two touchdowns, including a 79-yarder to Peerless Price, guided the Volunteers to a 23-16 triumph over No. 2-ranked Florida State in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 4, 1999.
Interestingly, it was the same year that all-time Ravens great running back Jamal Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury during his sophomore year. Martin had to lead the offense without his star running back.
"I want to say thank you to the Tennessee athletic department—past and present—for this outstanding honor," Martin said in the school's press release. "I want this statue to represent those who came before me and opened doors for me at the University of Tennessee — Lester McClain and Condredge Holloway, to name a few. I want to thank my teammates and coaches for their hard work and love during some of the most memorable years in UT football history. I will always love you all. Go Vols!"