Terrell Suggs' Arm Needs Further Evaluation





The Ravens defense suffered a blow late in Sunday's loss to the Steelers when outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter with a right arm injury. Suggs went to the locker room to get examined by the team's medical staff and did not return.

On Monday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said that Suggs has an "upper arm injury" and needed to have it further evaluated to determine the severity.

"We don't know the extent of it," Harbaugh said. "We have an idea what it is. It needs to be evaluated as far as possibly coming back and playing this week or not."

The Ravens expect to know more about Suggs' injury by Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest, Harbaugh said.

Suggs was in the locker room after the game and did not appear to be in as much pain as he was when he first came over to the sidelines.

Harbaugh expressed some optimism on Monday, but did not go into specifics about the diagnosis.

"We are encouraged that it may not be [long term], and we'll just have to see," Harbaugh said. "If I knew that for sure or could say it for sure, I would. I just can't right now. But, we have some encouragement there."

In terms of the other injuries, Harbaugh said that inside linebacker Dannell Ellerbe could return to action this week after sitting out Sunday's game. Ellerbe is working through ankle, knee and thumb injuries.

"We anticipate he has a chance to get back this week," Harbaugh said. "We were hopeful for this last game, but it just didn't work out."

Tight end Ed Dickson also missed Sunday's game because of a knee injury, but he was able to run during Monday's practice and he could return on Sunday.