Terrell Suggs Continues to Defy His Age

Suggs took advantage of Bengals' new starting left tackle Cedric Ogbueh. The third-year lineman replaced departed veteran Andrew Whitworth, who had plenty of battles with the Ravens over the years, and Suggs had his way with the young tackle.

As impressive as he played, Suggs wasn't interested in heaping praise on himself or the defense after the decisive opening victory. He shut down question after question that asked about the stellar defensive outing.

"We did some good things, but I think it's going to get better," he said. "There were some plays where we could have gotten off the field earlier, sooner. The guys schemed up and you had to kind of react to them. Like I said, we did some good things. But be more concerned with things we didn't do so well. We're going to go back and try and get those fixed."

Suggs has checked off just about every possible accolade in his NFL career. He's been a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. He's won Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's made plenty of playoff trips and won a Super Bowl.

But he still came into this season perhaps more motivated than ever. Teammates marveled as he stayed in Baltimore to participate in the voluntary offseason program for the first time of his career. He set the tone for offseason workouts, and everyone else on the roster took notice.

His commitment to offseason training showed in the opener, as he played 49 of 61 defensive snaps and still looked fresh late in the fourth quarter.

"It felt good," Suggs said. "[Director of Performance] Steve Saunders pretty much trained me and got me where I, as a 15-year veteran, needed to be."

The opener was a reminder of what Suggs can do when he's fully healthy.

He played at a high level last season and finished the year with eight sacks, but his play dropped off late in the season as he played through a torn biceps muscle. He showed his toughness by playing through an injury that would have put many players on the shelf, but now he's back to wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.