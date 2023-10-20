Terrell Suggs Gets Ring of Honor Congrats From His Biggest Adversary, Ben Roethlisberger

As Terrell Suggs prepares to join the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor presented by Meritage Jewelers, his longtime nemesis Ben Roethlisberger wishes him well, and with much respect.

Suggs will be honored at halftime of Sunday's Ravens-Lions at M&T Bank Stadium, watching his name join the Ring of Honor with legends like such as Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Jonathan Ogden.

During his 16 seasons with the Ravens, Suggs was beloved for his irrepressible spirit and irreverent sense of humor, finishing as the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (132.5) and forced fumbles (37). The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year was a seven-time Pro Bowler who had a Hall of Fame worthy career and helped the Ravens win their second Super Bowl following the 2012 season.

However, no rivalry defined Suggs' career like the one had had with the Steelers and Roethlisberger.

"Tell Suggs I said congratulations," said Roethlisberger, the Steelers' retired quarterback whose rivalry with Suggs helped define their careers and the Ravens-Steelers rivalry.

"I loved playing against him because of the competitors we both are, the battles that we would have, the mutual respect that we had for each other. And I absolutely hated it because he was either intercepting a pass, knocking passes down, sacking me – something that just made my day miserable.