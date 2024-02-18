The Hall of Fame Cases for Terrell Suggs And Marshal Yanda

Marshal Yanda

Why it will happen:

Once Yanda settled in at right guard in his fifth season, he went to the Pro Bowl eight of the next nine seasons (every year he was healthy). Yanda was a two-time first-team All-Pro (2014 & 2015) and five-time second-teamer. He was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Yanda helped lead the Ravens to a Super Bowl victory in 2012 and Baltimore was the only place he played. He would have likely had more strong seasons if he chose to keep playing. After all, Yanda was still a Pro Bowler and one of the best guards in the game in his final 2019 season.

Steve Hutchinson was inducted into the Hall in 2020 and he went to one fewer Pro Bowl. On Gil Brandt's list of the best guards in NFL history, Yanda ranked 11th and Hutchinson was 15th.

When he will get in:

Typically, guards have to wait. Hutchinson was part of the 2000 class. He got in on his third year of eligibility. Mike Munchak also had to wait three rounds before he was enshrined in 2001. Longtime Kansas City Chief Will Shields, who went to 12 Pro Bowls, went in on his fourth try after being a finalist for three straight years. Yanda was one spot ahead of Shields on Brandt's list.