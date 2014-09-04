Terrell Suggs Offers C.J. Mosley Advice Ahead Of First Start

Sep 04, 2014 at 08:28 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

04_MosleyAdvice_news.jpg


When the Ravens take on the Bengals this weekend, linebacker C.J. Mosley will become the team's first rookie defender to start a season opener since perennial Pro Bowler Haloti Ngata in 2006.

The distinction immediately puts Mosley in elite company. As he prepares for his debut, key veterans have offered him some simple advice.

"Strap your helmet up," outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. "Let's go."

"Just play ball," fellow inside linebacker Daryl Smith added. "He's still a rookie, so there will be some rookie things, but at the end of the day he'll do what he's been doing and he'll be fine."

Mosley, the No. 17 overall pick, came to Baltimore with sky-high expectations. He's the team's highest draft pick in eight years, and he's playing the same position as the iconic Ray Lewis.

The Alabama product hasn't been intimidated by the stage up to this point, as he quickly won a starting job during training camp. Mosley was one of the team's top defenders in the preseason, as he led the Ravens with 12 total tackles and also had an interception and one pass defensed.


"I'm really just ready to get to the game," Mosley said. "We've been practicing and preparing all this time and it's been going well getting ready for the Bengals. It's time to get on the field and show it."

Suggs and Smith both had plenty of playing experience during their rookie seasons. Suggs set a Ravens rookie record with 12 sacks and Smith started 13 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The biggest difference that they pointed to with the regular season is the speed of the game, which ramps up to a new level even compared to preseason.

"The one thing I told him is that the speed will definitely pick up," Smith said. "But just do what you're able to do and he will be fine."

Mosley will also get an immediate taste of life in the AFC North, which is known for a physical brand of football.

"This is a division game," Suggs said. "In my opinion, we have the toughest division in football because all four teams only play this physical style of play that we do."

Players and coaches have all expressed confidence in the rookie linebacker since the time he arrived in Baltimore, and that attitude is unwavering heading into Week 1.

"C.J. is ready," Suggs said. "He got a good dose of it from our own offense during training camp, but I think he's ready to go. He can feel it just from the guys around him. I tell him to strap it up and be ready to go.

"Hydrate: It's going to be hot on Sunday."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Players Standing Out at Ravens OTAs

Look out for some second-year players to take a leap in 2022 for the Ravens.

news

Mike Macdonald: Ravens' Secondary Versatility Is a 'Huge Advantage'

The Ravens' secondary has undergone a major makeover, adding speed and versatility that will allow them to show multiple looks.

news

Late for Work 6/3: J.K. Dobbins Is a Comeback Player of the Year Pick

The Ravens' offensive weapons are ranked in the lowest of seven tiers. Kyle Hamilton is projected to finish first in tackles, second in interceptions among rookies. Jaylon Ferguson and Daelin Hayes have the potential to bolster the pass rush.

news

First-Round Pick Tyler Linderbaum Signs His Rookie Contract

The Ravens' rookie center Tyler Linderbaum is the third 2022 draft pick to ink his deal. Top pick Kyle Hamilton has not yet signed.

news

James Proche: Ravens Wide Receivers Want to 'Quiet the Noise'

After the trade of Marquise Brown, James Proche and good friend Devin Duvernay will have many more opportunities – so long as they hold off a veteran signing.

news

Ravens' 2022 Preseason Schedule Changed

Baltimore's preseason Week 3 game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Washington Commanders has moved to 7 p.m.

news

Late for Work 6/2: Should Ravens Pursue Veteran Edge Rusher Carlos Dunlap?

There's 'no downswing in sight' for Calais Campbell. Justin Tucker is named a leading candidate to repeat as a member of the All-Decade Team.

news

News & Notes: Healthier Nick Boyle 'Looks Like a Completely New Guy'

Jaylon Ferguson has arrived at OTAs looking leaner. Chuck Clark's leadership has helped Marcus Williams get acclimated. OTAs give Justin Tucker and rookie Jordan Stout a chance to build kicker-holder chemistry.

news

Practice Report: 13 Observations From Second Ravens OTA

Rashod Bateman hauled in a long bomb from Tyler Huntley. The running backs get a lot of action. A few rehabbing Ravens come out to watch practice. Daelin Hayes continues to stand out.

news

Greg Roman Has Offensive Changes for Lamar Jackson to Work On

Ravens Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said he's not going to get into when Lamar Jackson will arrive for practice with the rest of the team.

news

Mailbag: Which New (Or Rehabbed) Raven Will Have the Biggest Impact?

Are the Ravens planning to sign another pass rusher? Who will get more interceptions: Kyle Hamilton or Marlon Humphrey? Which under-the-radar wide receivers could emerge?

news

Ravens Announce Nine Personnel Promotions

Mark Azevedo will be the team's assistant director of player personnel and David Blackburn will be director of college scouting.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Learn More
Advertising