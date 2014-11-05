Terrell Suggs Responds To Steelers' Accusation

Nov 05, 2014 at 08:38 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

05_SuggsResponds_news.jpg


After Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, some members of the Steelers team were still fired up about the hit that outside linebacker Terrell Suggs put on running back LeGarrette Blount.

Blount said after the game that Suggs is "known to be a dirty player." 

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh defended Suggs’ earlier this week, and on Wednesday the veteran outside linebacker had a chance to respond to the label placed on him by Pittsburgh's running back.

"I don't expect anything different coming out of there," Suggs said. "I think my reputation speaks for itself. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion. I'm just going to continue to play football – play physical football the way I know how."

The hit came on a play where Blount was stuffed by a pair of Ravens defenders, but he was trying to push his way forward to pick up extra yards. Suggs then came from behind and delivered a hit to Blount's hips that collapsed his legs and brought down the running back.

The hit came before the officials blew the whistle to call the play dead, but Suggs was issued a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

There was speculation that Suggs would get fined for the play. He told reporters that he had heard "a little something" from the NFL, but he didn't elaborate.

"We're going to see. We're going to look into it," Suggs said. "But that was last week. I just got to keep focused. I'm in a seven-game season right now."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

