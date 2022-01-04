Terrell Suggs Will Be at M&T Bank Stadium for Ben Roethlisberger's Last Game

Roethlisberger has been the Ravens' chief villain for the past 18 years, and his individual rivalry with Suggs is unparalleled. Suggs sacked Roethlisberger a whopping 17 times over his career – more than any other player in the league.

Suggs' famous quote after the Ravens thumped the Steelers, 35-7, in 2011 said it all. The Ravens had picked off Roethlisberger three times and sacked him four times, including three by Suggs.

"Big Ben, you know he's a great quarterback," Suggs said. "God can have his soul, but his ass belongs to me."

But as Suggs' career wound down, he showed his soft spot for the rivalry. The two exchanged jerseys and respect after their final meeting at Heinz Field in 2018, a 26-14 Ravens victory. Roethlisberger gave his autographed jersey to Suggs with the message, "Sizzle – It's an honor to compete against you! First ballot HOF!"