Terrell Suggs Will Be at M&T Bank Stadium for Ben Roethlisberger's Last Game

Jan 04, 2022
Ryan Mink

Terrell Suggs will be at M&T Bank Stadium for what is most likely Ben Roethlisberger's final game. Suggs will be honored and introduced pregame Sunday as the Ravens' Legend of the Game.

It will be Suggs' first time back at M&T Bank Stadium since his playing days ended in 2019, and Roethlisberger's last chapter in Baltimore.

Roethlisberger had an emotional send-off at Heinz Field Monday night in a victory over the Cleveland Browns. Roethlisberger hasn't made it official that he will retire after this season, but it was clear.

Roethlisberger has been the Ravens' chief villain for the past 18 years, and his individual rivalry with Suggs is unparalleled. Suggs sacked Roethlisberger a whopping 17 times over his career – more than any other player in the league.

Suggs' famous quote after the Ravens thumped the Steelers, 35-7, in 2011 said it all. The Ravens had picked off Roethlisberger three times and sacked him four times, including three by Suggs.

"Big Ben, you know he's a great quarterback," Suggs said. "God can have his soul, but his ass belongs to me."

But as Suggs' career wound down, he showed his soft spot for the rivalry. The two exchanged jerseys and respect after their final meeting at Heinz Field in 2018, a 26-14 Ravens victory. Roethlisberger gave his autographed jersey to Suggs with the message, "Sizzle – It's an honor to compete against you! First ballot HOF!"

"Just respect," Suggs said after the game. "I've been a part of the rivalry for 16 years. That team has raised my level of play. Even rivals can show respect. I respect them tremendously. The player I am is because of the Pittsburgh Steelers."

