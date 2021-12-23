The Best Kicker Ever, Justin Tucker Supports John Harbaugh's Decisions to Go for Two

One advantage the Ravens have in an overtime game is that they have the best kicker in NFL history – Justin Tucker – on their side.

But even though Head Coach John Harbaugh has left his Pro Bowl kicker on the sideline when opting to go for two-point conversions to win (or lose) in Pittsburgh and against Green Bay, Tucker agrees with the moves.

"I fully support it," Tucker said this week on "The Lounge" podcast. "Everybody on our team fully supports going for two because you have the chance to put the game away right then and there."