The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens Pummeling Seahawks

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (13-for-28, 157 yards, one interception, 49.3 quarterback rating) had to feel like a marked man, hurried on almost every throw. One of the many problems with trying to contain Baltimore's pass rush is that you never know where it's coming from. They have 13 players with at least one sack, and five players with at least three.

Opponents can't load up to double-team just one or two elite pass rushers. Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald's system is allowing everyone to eat, and the Ravens are feasting.

Are the Ravens the Best Team in the AFC?

The Ravens and Chiefs lead the AFC at 7-2, and the Ravens are the hotter team right now, riding a four-game winning streak.

The Chiefs are fueled by their high-powered offense led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, playing in the innovative offense of Head Coach Andy Reid. However, the Ravens have scored more points than Kansas City this season, and Baltimore's defense is certainly playing better than the Chiefs'.

Are the Ravens the best team in the AFC? They can certainly make that argument but at this point it doesn't matter. They don't hand out the Lombardi Trophy in November. The Ravens need to keep winning and improving, but it's clear that this season could be special for Baltimore.

Baltimore's Rushing Attack Keeps Rolling

Baltimore amassed 298 yards rushing, the fourth-most in franchise history.