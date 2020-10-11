The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Dominant Defensive Win vs. Bengals

The offense had a curious day. After torching the Bengals on the ground in two wins in 2019, Lamar Jackson only gained three yards on two rushing attempts Sunday. Meanwhile, he dropped back to pass on 31 of the Ravens' first 45 offensive snaps, and although he connected on some big passes as Baltimore jumped out to the early lead, he was often under pressure, threw an interception for the second straight week and was fortunate not to throw several more. What was the problem? Jackson was somewhat circumspect when asked about the sore knee that kept him out practice during the week. "It was all right. It didn't really affect me at all," he shrugged. But he also lamented the lost practice time, as if it mattered, and vowed "this week is going to be different because I'm going to be out there (practicing) every day." He dismissed the pass-run imbalance as unintended, preferring to pin the blame for the offense's stumbles on another factor – the inability to convert third downs into firsts. And indeed, after converting five of six on the early drives that produced points, the Ravens converted just two of nine the rest of the way. Everyone is happy after a win, but tight end Mark Andrews said of the offense, "We've got a lot to get better at."