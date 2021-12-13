The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss in Cleveland

It was almost enough to make you laugh if it weren't so sad. In a year when injuries have decimated the Ravens' roster, the one player who'd avoided getting hurt was Jackson, the quarterback so many experts figured would get hurt because of how he played. When he finally went out with a sprained ankle Sunday – while passing, by the way, not running – it felt like the last and biggest straw of the injury saga. And maybe it is, depending on how long he is sidelined; the Ravens aren't better off longterm without their biggest star. But having said that, Huntley was every bit as effective Sunday as Jackson on a good day, completing 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards, rushing for 45 yards and leading four scoring drives. With his poise, legs and arm, Huntley gave the Ravens a chance to win a game they had no business winning – a game that had gotten away from them as the offense looked paralyzed early with Jackson. The fact that Huntley lost two fumbles dulls some of the shine; the Ravens might have won if, say, he'd only lost one. Overall, though, Huntley looked like a quarterback just figuring out that his skillset works pretty darn well in the NFL. Onward and upward.