The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Steelers

Robert Griffin III was disconsolate afterwards, saying he lost the game for the Ravens. Lost it because he threw a pick-six in the first quarter. Lost it because the offense botched a golden chance to score a touchdown, or at least a field goal, in the final seconds of the first half. Lost it because he pulled a hamstring late in the second quarter and ultimately was unable to finish the game. "I let my team down," he said. His accountability is impressive. You can only hope his younger teammates will take note and stand up in the same way when their time comes. I'm assuming Griffin can't be talked out of feeling so low, but my two cents, some of what he identified wasn't his fault. The pick-six, yes, that's on him. But the referees should have stopped the clock for a delay penalty or an injury timeout as the Steelers stalled in the final seconds of the first half; that would have given the Ravens a better chance to score. And you certainly can't fault Griffin for pulling a hamstring "for the first time ever," he said. If anything, Griffin deserves credit for playing on despite the injury and making enough plays, mostly with his legs, to lead the Ravens in rushing (68 yards on seven carries) and keep them in the game. With the odds stacked against him, he was a pro's pro.