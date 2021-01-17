The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff Loss in Buffalo

The weirdness didn't stop with the red-zone pick-six or Tucker's misses, which were largely attributable to a vicious, swirling wind. Sam Koch shanked a punt into the same wind. He never does that. J.K. Dobbins dropped a pair of passes. Patrick Mekari, who'd been a rock-solid snapper, suddenly struggled to throw strikes. On one offensive series in the second quarter, a sack of Jackson was followed by three straight penalties – holding, false start, false start. No one is going to say the Ravens were sharp. But the weirdest sight of all was the offense trying to save the season with a late rally behind Tyler Huntley, an undrafted rookie quarterback who was Jackson's backup due to injuries to Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley. Raise your hand if you expected Huntley to be under center with the season on the line in January. (Didn't think so.) But he was the next man up when Jackson went out, and the thing is, he showed poise, ran the offense well and actually came close to making things interesting. On a fourth down midway through the fourth quarter, he was heavily blitzed but found Hollywood Brown running open downfield and launched a deep throw that just overshot the target. "I think the wind got it," Harbaugh said. Later, Huntley led a long drive that eventually came up short in the red zone. "He has a ton of heart," Andrews said of Huntley, who was tossed cold into a situation of unimaginably high stakes and looked like a viable NFL quarterback.