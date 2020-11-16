The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Rainy Loss to Patriots

Although it was tough blow for the offense when All-Pro tackle Ronnie Stanley was carted off the field with a season-ending ankle injury two weeks ago, the Ravens figured they could still keep doing what they're doing on that side of the ball. But they're going to be scrambling now after rugged tight end Nick Boyle went down with a knee injury Sunday night and joined Stanley on the list of Ravens who are out for the season. Boyle, with his innate toughness, sets the tone for how the Ravens want to play football, and he might be the most essential piece of the blocking scheme that fuels the running game. His subtraction couldn't be more ill-timed with Stanley already out and the rest of the line struggling and constantly in flux. Things were so tough Sunday night that the Ravens made a change at halftime, putting tackle D.J. Fluker on the bench and bringing in Ben Powers to play guard. The Ravens wound up with 115 rushing yards, but Lamar Jackson's scrambles made a rough night on the ground look decent. The Ravens gained more than twice as much yardage in the air. With Stanley and now Boyle out, I'm guessing the offense is looking at itself in the mirror asking, "OK, what's going to work for us going forward?"