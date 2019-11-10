The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens vs. Bengals

The Ravens rushed for 269 yards when the teams met at M&T Bank Stadium last month, and it figured they would continue to pound away on the ground in the rematch. They have the NFL's No. 1 rushing attack, while the Bengals are dead last in the league in rushing defense. So what happened? The opposite of what the statistics and rankings suggested. Jackson opened the game with a 49-yard completion to Marquise Brown and continued to beat the Bengals more with his arm than his legs as the Ravens rolled up a big lead. He did mix in a dazzling touchdown run, as if to remind us he can do that, too (we know, Lamar), but this wound up being the day when he definitively answered whether he can beat you with his arm if you stack the box and don't let him run. Yes, he can. He finished with a perfect passer rating, completing 15 of 17 attempts for 223 yards and three touchdowns. His passing could not have been more accurate or deadly. Can we just stop talking about whether he can develop that skill to go with his others?