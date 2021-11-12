The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on the Loss to Miami

In dissecting what went wrong, I think you start up front on offense, with the play of the O-line. The Dolphins succeeded in pressuring Jackson with a heavy diet of blitzes and a Cover Zero scheme, and the Ravens couldn't do anything to turn off the faucet. This led to all sorts of issues. Jackson started throwing horizontally rather than looking downfield, and that helped the Dolphins get off the field on third down. (The Ravens converted just two of 14 thirds into firsts.) Meanwhile, the running game ran into a brick wall after some early success and the entire operation came somewhat unglued, with Jackson often needing to hustle to get the ball snapped as the play clock neared zero. Jackson has lost in the playoffs as the Ravens' quarterback, but it's hard to remember a game in which he was more flustered, frustrated, and out of sorts. He did lead a late touchdown drive to cut the margin to five points, and who knows what might have happened if the defense had gotten him the ball back with a chance to pull out the win? But honestly, the late flurry only made his stats look better on a night when Miami made him miserable.