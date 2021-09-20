The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Chiefs

Short takes: Patrick Mekari had never started an NFL game at right tackle before Sunday night. Most analysts would tell you he isn't big enough to play the position in the pros. But he more than held his own, a huge plus on a night when the Ravens' tackle play was under scrutiny after a rough Week 1. On the same subject, Alejandro Villanueva was far better at left tackle in this game than he was at right tackle in Week 1 … There's no longer much doubt that Ty'Son Williams is the starting running back after he rushed for 77 yards and totaled 93 yards on 15 touches. He is officially a find … The Ravens had to reach into their depth at safety after DeShon Elliott went out with a concussion. Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone were on the field with the game on the line. That's how young players develop … Jackson pushed his career rushing total over 3,000 yards, and no quarterback has ever done it so quickly. These superlatives almost seem routine now, but they aren't … The Ravens certainly benefitted from the support of an energetic crowd that only got louder as the night wore on. How nice to see the home-field advantage back in play.