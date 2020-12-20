The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Win Over Jaguars

Dez Bryant's Baltimore teammates have liked and respected him from the outset of his time here because of his work ethic and positive attitude. Bryant, 32, definitely is in the post-diva phase of his career, perhaps an inevitable development after he'd been out of the NFL for two years. But he isn't here to provide moral support; the Ravens think he can still make plays, and he made one Sunday when he reeled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. It was his first trip to the end zone in three years, and not surprisingly given what he's been through, he asked for the ball as a memento. Bryant surely understands he is no longer in an offense that depends on him as the Cowboys did back in the day – only eight of the Ravens' 19 completions went to wide receivers Sunday, with the rest going to running backs and tight end Mark Andrews. But it's clear Bryant can still contribute as a red-zone target, a blocker and a third-down target. Given his fondness for big stages and the spotlight, he could be an asset in the coming weeks.