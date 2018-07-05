The Competition 2018: Tight Ends

Jul 05, 2018 at 02:00 PM

Camp Roster Breakdown: Tight Ends

Check out photos of all the tight ends entering the competition at Ravens 2018 training camp.

TE Nick Boyle
1 / 6

TE Nick Boyle

Shawn Hubbard/© Shawn Hubbard / Baltimore Ravens 2018
TE Maxx Williams
2 / 6

TE Maxx Williams

Shawn Hubbard/© Shawn Hubbard / Baltimore Ravens 2018
TE Vince Mayle
3 / 6

TE Vince Mayle

Shawn Hubbard/© Shawn Hubbard / Baltimore Ravens 2018
TE Hayden Hurst
4 / 6

TE Hayden Hurst

Shawn Hubbard/© Shawn Hubbard / Baltimore Ravens 2018
TE Mark Andrews
5 / 6

TE Mark Andrews

Joey Pulone/© 2018 Joey Pulone
TE Nick Keizer
6 / 6

TE Nick Keizer

Shawn Hubbard/copyright Shawn Hubbard all rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Returning Players

Maxx Williams (fourth season)
Nick Boyle (fourth season)
Vince Mayle (third season)

Free-Agent Signings

None

Rookies

Hayden Hurst (first round)
Mark Andrews (third round)
Nick Keizer (undrafted)

Projected Starter

With the departure of veteran Benjamin Watson (last year's receptions leader) in free agency, the Ravens have a big job opening. That's a major reason why Baltimore navigated around the first round of the draft to land Hurst, the top tight end in the class. Hurst can block and catch, and he comes with more maturity than the average rookie considering he's 24 years old after attempting a career in professional baseball. Hurst has shown this summer that he's up for the job. He's smooth and can be used in a variety of ways.

Key Role Players

Andrews is another big-bodied pass catching threat who can help ease some of the receiving load on Hurst. Boyle and Williams are also both reliable receivers, but their strengths come in their blocking. Boyle caught 28 passes for 203 yards last year and Williams had 15 grabs for 86 yards and one touchdown. They're integral pieces of the Ravens' versatile running game under Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach Greg Roman.

Most Anticipated Battle

Williams, a second-round pick in 2015, has to prove that the Ravens need his services. The Ravens love their tight ends, and it wouldn't be a surprise at all if they kept four. However, Baltimore could keep an extra quarterback this year, which could mean a cut elsewhere on offense. Thus, Williams will look to keep the Ravens from opting for Boyle and Ricard as their blockers and Hurst and Andrews as the primary pass-catchers.

Related Content

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 11

With Baltimore off this weekend, a host of games in Week 11 will provide rooting interests for Ravens fans.
news

50 Words or Less: How to Deal With Losing Mark Andrews

Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman are heating up at just the right time with Mark Andrews out.
news

Reports: Mark Andrews Suffered Cracked Fibula, Ankle Ligament Injury

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Mark Andrews has a cracked fibula.
news

Joe Burrow Is Out for the Rest of the Season

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a torn ligament in his wrist, per multiple reports.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Bengals

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had the Ravens' top grade against the Bengals.
news

Hip-Drop Tackle Under the Microscope After Mark Andrews Injury

Bengals LB Logan Wilson likely ended Mark Andrews' season with a hip-drop tackle Thursday night, and people are split on whether it should be banned.
news

What the Bengals Said After Loss vs. Ravens

Head Coach Zac Taylor wasn't sure if Joe Burrow would miss more time but discussed his injury. Jake Browning said he felt calm replacing Burrow. Ja'Marr Chase said the Ravens showed different coverages against him.
news

Late for Work: Ravens 'Persevere' Over Bengals, But Can They Keep It Up Without Mark Andrews?

Ravens have the receiving depth to replace Mark Andrews, says pundit. Former Ravens Super Bowl MVP to work out for the Cleveland Browns. Pundits call OBJ holding call "one of the worst holds I've ever seen." "Hip Drop" tackle discussions emerge after Andrews' season-ending injury. Bengals LB Wilson involved in three plays resulting in Ravens injuries.
news

Mark Andrews Suffers Likely Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Star TE Mark Andrews suffered an ankle injury on the Ravens' first offensive drive and will likely miss the rest of the season.
news

Lamar Jackson Says 'I'm Good' After Playing Through Ankle Injury

A drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium caused two administrative stoppages during the Ravens' 34-20 victory over the Bengals.
news

Ravens Wide Receivers Rise Up After Mark Andrews Goes Down

Odell Beckham Jr. topped 100 yards for the first time as a Raven, as Baltimore's wide receivers show they can carry a larger load.
news

Drone Adds Strange Twist to 'Thursday Night Football' Matchup

A drone flying over M&T Bank Stadium caused two administrative stoppages during the Ravens' 34-20 victory over the Bengals.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising