The Competition 2018: Tight Ends

Returning Players

Maxx Williams (fourth season)

Nick Boyle (fourth season)

Vince Mayle (third season)

Free-Agent Signings

None

Rookies

Hayden Hurst (first round)

Mark Andrews (third round)

Nick Keizer (undrafted)

Projected Starter

With the departure of veteran Benjamin Watson (last year's receptions leader) in free agency, the Ravens have a big job opening. That's a major reason why Baltimore navigated around the first round of the draft to land Hurst, the top tight end in the class. Hurst can block and catch, and he comes with more maturity than the average rookie considering he's 24 years old after attempting a career in professional baseball. Hurst has shown this summer that he's up for the job. He's smooth and can be used in a variety of ways.

Key Role Players

Andrews is another big-bodied pass catching threat who can help ease some of the receiving load on Hurst. Boyle and Williams are also both reliable receivers, but their strengths come in their blocking. Boyle caught 28 passes for 203 yards last year and Williams had 15 grabs for 86 yards and one touchdown. They're integral pieces of the Ravens' versatile running game under Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach Greg Roman.

Most Anticipated Battle