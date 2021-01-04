The Complete Ravens-Titans Postseason History

The wild-card showdown between the Ravens and Titans will be a rematch of last year's playoff tilt, but the teams' postseason history goes well beyond that.
Baltimore and Tennessee will meet for the fifth time in the playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m. (on ABC/ESPN) That's five times in the Ravens' 25 years of existence.
The Ravens-New England Patriots rivalry heated up from 2009-2014 when they met four times, including twice in the AFC championship, but now the Titans will be the postseason opponent the Ravens have faced the most in franchise history.
The postseason series is split with the lower-seeded road team winning each time. They've also flip-flopped wins. The fifth-seeded Ravens hope those streaks continue Sunday at Nissan Stadium.
Here's a look back at the playoff history:
2000 Divisional Round
Ravens win, 24-10
The fourth-seeded Ravens shocked the top-seeded Titans with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns from their special teams and defense. Defensive tackle Keith Washington blocked a 37-yard field goal and Anthony Mitchell returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. But the most memorable play was when Ray Lewis took a bobbled pass away from Eddie George in the flat and returned it 50 yards to deliver the dagger.
2003 Wild-Card Round
Titans win, 20-17
The Ravens' ferocious defense picked off Titans quarterback Steve McNair three times and returned one for a touchdown (Will Demps). But Baltimore's offense was stifled with Anthony Wright throwing two interceptions and Jamal Lewis getting just 35 yards on the ground. The Titans won with a 46-yard field goal by Gary Anderson with 29 seconds left.
2008 Divisional Round
Ravens win, 13-10
Baltimore again knocked off the Titans when they were the AFC's top seed when Matt Stover hit a 43-yard field goal with 53 seconds left. Rookie quarterback Joe Flacco hit former Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason with a 48-yard touchdown and the defense took it from there, including forcing turnovers on back-to-back Titans' drives in the first half.
2019 Divisional Round
Titans win, 28-12
The top-seeded Ravens were riding a 12-game winning streak, coming off a franchise-best 14-2 regular season and heavily favored to win. But the upstart Titans jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and the Ravens never recovered. Though Lamar Jackson finished with a career-high 365 passing yards and 143 rushing yards, an interception on the opening drive proved costly and he was stuffed twice when running on fourth-and-short. Titans running back Derrick Henry ran 30 times for 195 yards and even threw a touchdown. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed just seven passes for 88 yards, but two were for touchdowns and he had another score on the ground.