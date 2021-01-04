The Complete Ravens-Titans Postseason History

Jan 04, 2021 at 01:00 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010421-Edwards
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

The wild-card showdown between the Ravens and Titans will be a rematch of last year's playoff tilt, but the teams' postseason history goes well beyond that.

Baltimore and Tennessee will meet for the fifth time in the playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m. (on ABC/ESPN) That's five times in the Ravens' 25 years of existence.

The Ravens-New England Patriots rivalry heated up from 2009-2014 when they met four times, including twice in the AFC championship, but now the Titans will be the postseason opponent the Ravens have faced the most in franchise history.

The postseason series is split with the lower-seeded road team winning each time. They've also flip-flopped wins. The fifth-seeded Ravens hope those streaks continue Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Here's a look back at the playoff history:

2000 Divisional Round

Ravens win, 24-10

The fourth-seeded Ravens shocked the top-seeded Titans with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns from their special teams and defense. Defensive tackle Keith Washington blocked a 37-yard field goal and Anthony Mitchell returned it 90 yards for a touchdown. But the most memorable play was when Ray Lewis took a bobbled pass away from Eddie George in the flat and returned it 50 yards to deliver the dagger.

2003 Wild-Card Round

Titans win, 20-17

The Ravens' ferocious defense picked off Titans quarterback Steve McNair three times and returned one for a touchdown (Will Demps). But Baltimore's offense was stifled with Anthony Wright throwing two interceptions and Jamal Lewis getting just 35 yards on the ground. The Titans won with a 46-yard field goal by Gary Anderson with 29 seconds left.

2008 Divisional Round

Ravens win, 13-10

Baltimore again knocked off the Titans when they were the AFC's top seed when Matt Stover hit a 43-yard field goal with 53 seconds left. Rookie quarterback Joe Flacco hit former Titans wide receiver Derrick Mason with a 48-yard touchdown and the defense took it from there, including forcing turnovers on back-to-back Titans' drives in the first half.

2019 Divisional Round

Titans win, 28-12

The top-seeded Ravens were riding a 12-game winning streak, coming off a franchise-best 14-2 regular season and heavily favored to win. But the upstart Titans jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and the Ravens never recovered. Though Lamar Jackson finished with a career-high 365 passing yards and 143 rushing yards, an interception on the opening drive proved costly and he was stuffed twice when running on fourth-and-short. Titans running back Derrick Henry ran 30 times for 195 yards and even threw a touchdown. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed just seven passes for 88 yards, but two were for touchdowns and he had another score on the ground.

Related Content

news

A List of the Ravens Records Set vs. Bengals and in 2020 Season

Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown and the entire offense set multiple records.
news

Around AFC North: Browns React to Ending 18-Year Playoff Drought

Bengals announce Zac Taylor will return as head coach. Can the Steelers regain their early-season form for the postseason?
news

Ravens' 2021 Opponents Are Finalized

Baltimore's final two AFC opponents are locked in, pending the addition of a 17th regular-season game.
news

What the Bengals Said After Ravens' Blowout Win

Head Coach Zac Taylor said the Ravens are playing "as good of football as we've seen all year" and quarterback Brandon Allen discusses Baltimore's tough defensive scheme.
news

Late for Work 1/4: Pundits Believe Titans Are Best Matchup for Ravens 

The Ravens enter the playoffs with a different feel. Lamar Jackson has been historically good in the redzone. J.K. Dobbins discusses the players who have inspired him. 
news

Ravens Get Playoff Rematch Against Titans

For the second straight year, the Ravens will open the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans, this time in a wild-card weekend matchup in Tennessee.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff-Clinching Win

The Ravens are heading to the playoffs with confidence, good health and a crystal-clear identity – a dangerous combination of qualities. The offense is just emphasizing what it does best and Lamar Jackson could not be in a better place.
news

Ravens Ride Record-Setting Rushing Attack Into Playoffs

Setting a franchise record with 404 yards rushing, the Ravens ran at will against the Cincinnati Bengals and rolled into the postseason.
news

Battle-Tested Ravens React to Clinching Playoff Spot

Baltimore is in the playoffs for the third straight season after taking care of business against the Bengals.
news

Lamar Jackson Makes History With Second 1,000-Yard Rushing Season

Lamar Jackson is the first quarterback in NFL history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he did it in back-to-back years.
news

Yannick Ngakoue, Jimmy Smith, Willie Snead IV Inactive vs. Bengals

Marcus Peters is active after a two-game absence. Starting center Patrick Mekari is inactive. Running back Mark Ingram II is active after being a healthy scratch the previous two games.

Advertising