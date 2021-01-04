The Complete Ravens-Titans Postseason History

The wild-card showdown between the Ravens and Titans will be a rematch of last year's playoff tilt, but the teams' postseason history goes well beyond that.

Baltimore and Tennessee will meet for the fifth time in the playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m. (on ABC/ESPN) That's five times in the Ravens' 25 years of existence.

The Ravens-New England Patriots rivalry heated up from 2009-2014 when they met four times, including twice in the AFC championship, but now the Titans will be the postseason opponent the Ravens have faced the most in franchise history.

The postseason series is split with the lower-seeded road team winning each time. They've also flip-flopped wins. The fifth-seeded Ravens hope those streaks continue Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Here's a look back at the playoff history:

2000 Divisional Round

Ravens win, 24-10