Three Former Ravens Join Radio Broadcast Team This Season

After last year's successful trial, three former Ravens players will be mainstays for the on-air radio broadcast team this season.

Dennis Pitta, Jarret Johnson and Justin Forsett will return for a second season, 98 Rock/WBAL NewsRadio 1090 announced Monday afternoon.

The three players split up calling last season's games and all did well, bringing their unique perspective and insider information to the airwaves. This year, they'll come together.

Pitta and Johnson will join in the booth with Ravens Play-by-Play Announcer Gerry Sandusky, who begins his 12th year as the voice of the Ravens providing color and analysis throughout the season.

Forsett will report from the sideline for all Ravens road games. Kirk McEwen, 98 Rock's Afternoon Personality, will be the sideline reporter for Ravens home games. Long-time Ravens broadcaster Stan White will offer analysis and insight before and after each Ravens game all season.

Cary L. Pahigian, President and General Manager of WBAL Radio and 98 Rock, said, "Gerry Sandusky is among the NFL's best play-by-play announcers and is teamed up with an All-Pro lineup of analysts and sideline reporters. Gerry, Dennis, Jarret, Stan, Justin and Kirk will provide our listeners with an exceptional Ravens game day experience."