Todd Monken Calls Lamar Jackson's Skillset 'Elite'

"I think it probably started off when he came out (of college)," Monken said. "I think that was already a narrative. I think sometimes there's a narrative that gets put out there and it just carries. It doesn't matter what it is.

"There are narratives in all of our lives – of what some person can become, who they are, where they were born, ethnicity; it doesn't matter. You put a narrative as to what they can be. I think that started from the get-go – of what he can and can't be – and I think in a lot of ways, he's proven that to be a falsehood, in terms of what he's capable of."

Jackson is the best running quarterback the NFL has ever seen, and Monken said that mobility fits with how offense is trending in the NFL.

"With quarterbacks you're seeking less and less big, pocket quarterbacks," Monken said. "I'm not saying that's going away. But would you rather have a 6-5 statue? Or would you rather have someone who's a little more athletic?

"There's more athletic quarterbacks. There's more spread. It's more fun if your guy's athletic, he can get you out of trouble. He can buy yards. He makes a guy miss, he can make you pay."

General Manager Eric DeCosta said last month that the Ravens strongly hope to sign Jackson to a long-term contract extension. While an agreement has yet to be reached agreement, Monken said Jackson's uncertain contract status did not temper his enthusiasm about joining Head Coach John Harbaugh's staff.

Monken said he hadn't spoken to Jackson or any player on the offense yet.

"I'm just trying to figure out where I'm headed when I drive to the facility," Monken said.