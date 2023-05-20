50 Words or Less: Scheme Isn't the Only Thing Changing With Todd Monken's Offense

May 20, 2023 at 09:19 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

05202350wol
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken

Most of the Ravens' offensive starters have yet to report to the Under Armour Performance Center, but they'll like what they find when they do. New Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's demeanor is entertaining and, I expect, will be very effective. He's an alpha, yet very likeable.

Monken draws a crowd in the Under Armour Performance Center cafeteria. That man can tell a story. On the field, I think longtime Sun columnist Mike Preston summed it up best, describing Monken as "like a downtown New York City traffic cop at rush hour." He's active and in control.

Monken's more spread, wide receiver friendly scheme will be a departure from Greg Roman's run-heavy, tight formations. It's also already clear that the pace will be faster. Fans won't be holding their breath so often, hoping the Ravens get the snap off. The Ravens will dictate the action more.

With OTAs starting this week, it's an important time for the offense to take the next step. Numerous defensive leaders and starters were at football school. Monken is probably eager to get his side up to speed. The next month will set the stage for a successful training camp.

The Nelson Agholor addition has been overshadowed by Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, but if you're picking teams on the playground, Agholor would be a very early selection. He has shined whenever he's been an ancillary big-play threat, and that's just the role for him this year in Baltimore.

The Ravens wide receiver room was ranked 18th best in the NFL by ESPN's Mike Clay. I expect Baltimore will finish better than that by season's end so long as OBJ and Rashod Bateman's health checks out and holds up. Devin Duvernay is a helluva WR 4/5.

Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo are in similar situations, trying to put frustrating 2022 campaigns behind them to become the star pass rushers they're capable of. They're in a good mental space to do so. Ojabo is beaming and looks fearsome with 10 more pounds of muscle.

As it stands now, the Ravens will badly need Ojabo and Oweh to level up this season. I still expect Baltimore to add another veteran pass edge rusher this offseason, but even if so, the former high school teammates will have the leading roles in the Ravens' pass rush script.

Two more players eager to have monster 2023 seasons are defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. They're both heading into contract years and both have a chance to score big deals. They each took significant steps forward last season and will have more chances now with Calais Campbell gone.

Mike Macdonald said the Ravens could use more of a "nickel body" in 2023. Pepe Williams is a player to keep an eye on. The Ravens have lots of outside corner options. Williams was feisty last season as a rookie and could earn a significant role in Year 2.

Ravens Football School Practice 2

The Ravens were back on the field for Week 2 of Football School activities.

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
1 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
2 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
3 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
4 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
5 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
6 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
7 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
8 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
9 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
10 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
11 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
12 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
13 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
14 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
15 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
16 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
17 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
18 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
19 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
20 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
21 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
22 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
23 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
24 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
25 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
26 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
27 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
28 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
29 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
30 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
31 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
32 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
33 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
34 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
35 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
36 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
37 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
38 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
39 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
40 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
41 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
42 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
43 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
44 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
45 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
46 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
47 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
48 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.
49 / 49

Ravens practice during the 2023 offseason.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

It's clear that Jim Brown meant a great deal to Ozzie Newsome, a former Cleveland Brown, and Head Coach John Harbaugh, an Ohio native. Brown is a massive part of the NFL's story, both on and off the field. RIP to one of the all-time greats.

Related Content

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Are Again One of the NFL's Hottest Teams

The narratives around the Ravens have changed in a hurry. A bold prediction for the 2023 season will hinge on a strong offseason.

news

50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Intends to Keep His Promise

Lamar Jacksons' trade request was just business. He doesn't seem to want as many designed quarterback runs. Zay Flowers isn't lacking confidence – and I love it.

news

50 Words or Less: Could Emmanuel Forbes Be Ravens' Next Playmaking Corner?

With five picks, the Ravens will seek quality over quantity in this draft. Wide receiver Zay Flowers has been described as 'pure electricity.'

news

50 Words or Less: Cornerback Remains the Spot to Fill

What could the Ravens do if they don't draft a wide receiver or cornerback in the first round? Trade backs to get more picks may not be as likely as expected.

news

50 Words or Less: Jordan Addison Would Give Ravens Additional Playmaker

If the Ravens draft Joey Porter Jr., will Joey Porter Sr. wear Ravens gear? Even if the Ravens trade down, expect them to take a wide receiver or cornerback with their first pick.

news

50 Words Or Less: Wise to Work on Contingency Plans While Hoping for the Best

Could Deebo Samuel's outcome with the 49ers be possible for Lamar Jackson? The Ravens showed landing a big-name wide receiver may still be in play.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Face Key Offseason Decisions Heading Into Combine

More no-huddle should be a good thing for Ravens' offense. Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee is one of many receivers to watch at the Combine.

news

50 Words Or Less: What We've Learned This Week About Todd Monken

Todd Monken's experience helping quarterbacks shouldn't be overlooked. Don't expect the run game to look the same. Ravens tight ends are about to flourish even more.

news

50 Words or Less: Ravens Thoughts About Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs and Eagles had two different blueprints to reach Super Bowl LVII. The Ravens will want to get Mark Andrews open as much as Travis Kelce.

news

50 Words or Less: Next Season Will Present Opportunity for These Young Players

The Ravens are going about their offensive coordinator search the right way. A Stanford cornerback could be on Baltimore's radar after a strong Senior Bowl week.

news

50 Words or Less: One of John Harbaugh's Greatest Hiring Strengths

The Ravens really aren't far off. Two John Harbaugh attributes that make him good at hiring.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising