Tony Siragusa, Jaylon Ferguson to Be Honored Sunday

Sep 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Siragusa-Ferguson
Baltimore Ravens Photos

The Ravens will pay tribute to Tony Siragusa and Jaylon Ferguson prior to Sunday's kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium against the Dolphins.

Fans are urged to arrive in their seats no later than 12:40 p.m. Just after 12:45, Siragusa's family will be on the field and Baltimore's Marching Ravens will form the No. 98. Ravens Executive Vice President Ozzie Newsome will present Siragusa's wife, Kathy, with flowers, followed by a moment of silence for the popular defensive tackle who was a key member of the Ravens' first Super Bowl championship team. Siragusa passed away in June at age 55.

Following player introductions, there will be another moment of silence for Ferguson, who passed away in June at age 26 after three seasons with the Ravens. The outside linebacker from Zachary, La. was the NCAA FBS all-time career sack leader at Louisiana Tech and was a third-round pick in 2019.

Following the national anthem, Ferguson's family will be on the Ravens sideline as honorary game captains, and General Manager Eric DeCosta will present the family with flowers.

The team is wearing a decal with the players' names and numbers on their helmet this season. M&T Bank Stadium will have a wall wrap honoring the fallen Ravens as well.

