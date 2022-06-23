Late for Work 6/23: Tony Siragusa, Jaylon Ferguson Memorialized on 'Saddest Day in Ravens History'

Tony Siragusa Remembered As 'Hall of Fame Character' and 'Larger Than Life Personality'

The memorable impression Tony Siragusa made with his bruising play and big personality was reflected by the outpouring of tributes from the NFL community to the gregarious former Ravens star, who died at age 55 yesterday.

Here's a sample of what was written about "Goose" online and on social media:

The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec: "On the field, he was a key cog on one of the best defenses the NFL has ever seen. Siragusa and fellow defensive tackle Sam Adams formed a near 700-pound wall, completely nullifying opposing running games and keeping blockers away from star middle linebacker Ray Lewis who roamed free and made plays sideline-to-sideline. In the locker room, the gregarious Siragusa was one of the Ravens' foremost leaders. On a team with big personalities like Shannon Sharpe, Lewis and Rod Woodson, nobody spoke louder than Siragusa.

"He had a very good career and was a run-stopping force in both Indianapolis and Baltimore. However, more than anything, he'll be remembered for just being a larger than life type of personality. He was one of the league's biggest and loudest characters. That was clear in his post-playing career as a broadcaster, too. The Ravens recently held a celebration for the 2000 team as part of a future ESPN '30 for 30' production and Siragusa brought down the house. He was just a gregarious guy with great stories."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "Siragusa might not have made any Pro Bowls or the Ravens' Ring of Honor during or after his 12 seasons in the NFL, but teammates attest to his irrepressible and irreplaceable legacy: Siragusa was a Hall of Fame character. As much as Siragusa was overlooked for his run-stuffing prowess on the field, he made sure everyone saw and heard him in the locker room and in front of cameras. And, as much as the Ravens organization mourns his death, teammates know Siragusa would want them to remember him with a smile."

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker: "Mr. Siragusa said he always tried to retain his sense of humor and optimism, even in the face of tragedy. On a 2012 appearance with radio host Howard Stern, he recalled the night when he held his father, Peter, who was gasping for air as he suffered a fatal heart attack.