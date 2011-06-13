Top 50 All-Time Ravens: 6-10





We're into the top 10.

We here at BaltimoreRavens.com got debating the NFL Network's Top 100 All-Time list and the current ranking of Top 100 of 2011.

So Mike Duffy and Ryan Mink decided they would take on the arduous task of ranking the all-time Ravens. With the franchise only being around since 1996, we decided it would be best to go with 50 instead of 100.

After much debate, Duffy and Mink came to a consensus list. We gave you numbers 11-20 last week and are now getting into the best of the best. We'll give you five this week and another five next week.

The criterion for ranking the players is their contribution to the Baltimore Ravens, not their career accomplishments. Thus, for example, while Deion Sanders is one of the greatest cornerbacks to ever play the game, his two twilight years in Baltimore landed him at No. 47 on our list.

Of course, there will be widely different opinions on the order of the list, and your take is appreciated and encouraged. Our hope is to spark some debate and relive some great Ravens memories in the process. Use the **all-time roster** to help make your choices.

Without further ado, the fifth edition of the Ravens All-Time Top 50: