50 Words or Less: Top Roster Concerns As Ravens Go on Break

3. We'll get a better read with pads on, but based on what I've seen so far, I'm buying Ojabo stock. The way he has practiced likely makes the Ravens feel fairly confident in what they'll get from their top three outside linebackers. A supplementary piece may be all that's needed.

4. Justin Houston, Calais Campbell and Tyus Bowser combined for 17 sacks last season. Can Oweh and Ojabo (four combined sacks last season), and a healthier Bowser, reach 17 sacks this year? I believe so. Plus, the Ravens will again be a team that gets pressure from many sources.