Torrey Smith Spends Day With Family

Sep 24, 2012 at 01:00 PM
Wide receiver Torrey Smith spent Monday with his family following the death of his younger brother Tevin Sunday.

Smith played Sunday night against the Patriots less than 24 hours after his 19-year-old brother passed away in a motorcycle accident. It was an emotional night for Smith and the entire Ravens organization, as the team rallied around him and **he played a critical role** in the Ravens' 31-30 comeback victory.

"He is with his family today, and he plans on being back here tomorrow," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said that he expects Smith to play on Thursday, but that he would leave the decision up to the second-year wide receiver.

"It will be up to him," Harbaugh said. "I don't want to speak for him on that, and he hasn't made any definitive statement to me about it."

