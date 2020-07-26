Training Camp Breakdown: Cornerbacks

In the Hunt
- Anthony Averett, 3rd season
- Terrell Bonds, 2nd season
- Khalil Dorsey, undrafted rookie
- Jeff Hector, undrafted rookie
- Marlon Humphrey, 4th season
- Iman Marshall, 2nd season
- Josh Nurse, undrafted rookie
- Marcus Peters, 6th season
- Jimmy Smith, 10th season
- Tavon Young, 5th season
Projected Starters
Humphrey was the best player in training camp last year and set the tone for a superb season. He made his first Pro Bowl and still might be underrated. He excels at coverage both outside and in the slot and he's a physical tackler who seeks to create turnovers. Humphrey looks destined to maximize his immense talent.
Peters has more interceptions (27) than anyone since he entered the league in 2015. He is more than just an individual playmaker. His pre-snap recognition helps the entire defense, and after signing a contract extension, he should feel even more comfortable in 2020, playing his first full season in Baltimore's system.
Young missed the entire 2019 season with a neck injury, but he's a top-tier nickel corner. His return allows Humphrey to move back outside and strengthens the secondary overall.
Jimmy Smith is one of the league's best corners who isn't a projected starter, and he may see reps at both corner and safety. No secondary is deeper than Baltimore's.
Best Battle
Averett and Marshall are two young corners, competing to have a role in a crowded secondary. Both players were fourth-round picks and the Ravens want to see continued growth from them. The performance of Averett and Marshall during training camp will determine where they land on the depth chart.
Under the Radar
Baltimore led the NFL in interceptions in 2017 with 22. Last year, the Ravens had just 13 interceptions with Peters and Humphrey both notching three. Baltimore is expected to have an improved pass rush this season, which could help this talented cornerback group collect more picks.