Training Camp Breakdown: Cornerbacks

In the Hunt

Anthony Averett, 3rd season

Terrell Bonds, 2nd season

Khalil Dorsey, undrafted rookie

Jeff Hector, undrafted rookie

Marlon Humphrey, 4th season

Iman Marshall, 2nd season

Josh Nurse, undrafted rookie

Marcus Peters, 6th season

Jimmy Smith, 10th season

Tavon Young, 5th season

Projected Starters

Humphrey was the best player in training camp last year and set the tone for a superb season. He made his first Pro Bowl and still might be underrated. He excels at coverage both outside and in the slot and he's a physical tackler who seeks to create turnovers. Humphrey looks destined to maximize his immense talent.

Peters has more interceptions (27) than anyone since he entered the league in 2015. He is more than just an individual playmaker. His pre-snap recognition helps the entire defense, and after signing a contract extension, he should feel even more comfortable in 2020, playing his first full season in Baltimore's system.

Young missed the entire 2019 season with a neck injury, but he's a top-tier nickel corner. His return allows Humphrey to move back outside and strengthens the secondary overall.

Jimmy Smith is one of the league's best corners who isn't a projected starter, and he may see reps at both corner and safety. No secondary is deeper than Baltimore's.

Best Battle

Averett and Marshall are two young corners, competing to have a role in a crowded secondary. Both players were fourth-round picks and the Ravens want to see continued growth from them. The performance of Averett and Marshall during training camp will determine where they land on the depth chart.

Under the Radar