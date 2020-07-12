Training Camp Breakdown: Wide Receiver

With training camp around the corner, we're breaking down each position's competition. Today is the wide receivers.

In the Hunt

Miles Boykin, 2nd season

Marquise Brown, 2nd season

Michael Dereus, undrafted rookie

Devin Duvernay, rookie

Chris Moore, 5th season

Jaylon Moore, undrafted rookie

James Proche, rookie

Jaleel Scott, 3rd season

Willie Snead IV, 6th season

De'Anthony Thomas, 7th season

Antoine Wesley, 1st season

Projected Starters

Brown was the team's most explosive receiver as a rookie in 2019, despite never being 100 percent following foot surgery. Now Brown is healthy and he's bigger and stronger after a maniacal offseason workout program. This could be Brown's breakout year. Snead is one of the best blocking receivers in the league, which makes him crucial to Baltimore's running attack. He's also a reliable target who's fearless venturing into heavy traffic to make contested catches. This is a critical camp for Boykin, who is expected to make a jump in his second season. The better he performs, the more targets and snaps will come his way.

Best Battle

The two rookie receivers drafted by the Ravens, Duvernay and Proche, will battle to earn a consistent role in the passing game. Baltimore had the fewest passing attempts of any NFL team last year, so Ravens receivers must make the most of their opportunities. One of Baltimore's goals this season is to add more variety to its passing attack. It's tough asking rookie receivers like Duvernay and Proche to have an instant impact in 2020, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic forced rookie camps, OTAs and minicamps to be cancelled. However, if Duvernay or Proche can develop quick chemistry with Lamar Jackson, it will add another element to the passing attack.

In the battle to make the roster, 2018 fourth-round pick Jaleel Scott will need a strong training camp to earn a third season with the team. Chris Moore caught just three passes last year, but his ability as a special teams player gives him an edge.

Under the Radar