Training Camp Competition: Cornerback

Cornerbacks always get injured. The Ravens are, unfortunately, well versed in that. Thus, Baltimore lives by the mantra that you can never have too many good cornerbacks. Averett isn't a starter in Baltimore, but he would be for many other teams. The fourth-year product out of Alabama has played well when thrust into action when Smith and Young have gone down due to injuries and he will be a key reserve again this season. Heading into a contract year, Averett will be looking to prove he's worthy of a long-term investment from Baltimore or elsewhere.