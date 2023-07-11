Training Camp Competition: Running Backs

Jul 11, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

rbcompseries
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: RB Justice Hill, RB Gus Edwards, RB J.K. Dobbins

As we prepare for the start of training camp on July 26, here's a look at how each position group is shaping up:

In the Hunt

  • J.K. Dobbins
  • Gus Edwards
  • Justice Hill
  • Keaton Mitchell
  • Owen Wright

Projected Starters

Dobbins and Edwards could be a dynamic duo, another year removed from serious knee injuries that cost both the 2021 season. Neither Dobbins nor Edwards took reps during mandatory minicamp, so training camp will offer more insight into where they stand physically. Both backs have a proven track record when healthy, averaging over five yards per carry for their careers.

Best Battle

The battle for playing time should push all the running backs, because it remains to be seen if the Ravens will continue a running back by committee approach in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's scheme. The backs may also become a bigger part of the passing game. Both Dobbins and Edwards have worked to improve their pass-catching and Hill has excellent hands. Hill was impressive getting regular reps this offseason, and he's a valuable special teamer who will push for a bigger role offensively.

Under the Radar

Undrafted rookie Mitchell, the son of former Ravens defensive back Anthony Mitchell, could earn a roster spot if he shows the potential to make homerun plays. Mitchell led the FBS with 54 runs of 10-plus yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Mitchell ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash at the Combine (4.37) and will look to make a splash at training camp.

