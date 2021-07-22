Training Camp Competition: Tight Ends/Fullback

Jul 22, 2021
Clifton Brown

In the Hunt

  • Mark Andrews
  • Nick Boyle
  • Patrick Ricard
  • Ben Mason
  • Josh Oliver
  • Tony Poljan
  • Eli Wolf
  • Eric Tomlinson
  • Jake Breeland

Projected Starters

Andrews leads the Ravens in touchdown catches over the past two seasons (17) and his chemistry with Lamar Jackson is superb. Entering a contract year, Andrews looked better than ever during offseason minicamps. Boyle is arguably the NFL's best blocking tight end, and he played a career-high 769 snaps in 2019 when the Ravens went 14-2 and set the all-time record for rushing yards in a season. Boyle's return from a major knee injury is critical for a team that runs as much as Baltimore. Ricard has been a Pro Bowl fullback the past two seasons, a devastating blocker and versatile player who can be used in multiple formations to create advantages at the point of attack.

Best Battle

Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman loves using multiple tight end formations, and the competition for the No. 3 spot behind Andrews and Boyle is wide open. Oliver, Tomlinson and Wolf are among many candidates who have an opportunity to make the 53-man roster, and they will be looking to separate themselves from the pack during training camp and preseason. Oliver, who was acquired via trade this offseason. is most built like a receiver. Tomlinson showed last year that he can be a solid blocker when stepping in for Boyle. Wolf is a hybrid who the Ravens grabbed as an unrestricted free agent last year.

Under the Radar

Fifth-round pick Mason faces an interesting training camp to show where he fits into the Ravens' offense. He was a devastating blocking fullback at Michigan, but didn't have an opportunity to display that part of his game during offseason non-contact drills. Once the pads come on at training camp, Mason will be looking to impress with his physicality. After catching just three passes during his college career, he'll also be looking to show he can offer some value as a receiver. Can he force the Ravens to keep two fullbacks or take the third tight end spot?

