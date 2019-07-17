Training Camp Position Breakdown: Inside Linebackers

Onwuasor will fill the crucial role once held by four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley, who signed with the New York Jets during free agency. The transition from weak side to middle linebacker appeared to go smoothly for Onwuasor during OTAs, as he embraced the added responsibility of relaying defensive signals to teammates and becoming more vocal. Second-year linebackers Kenny Young and Chris Board are expected to split time lining up opposite Onwuasor, and the Ravens are counting on them to step up. Young and Board will be competing for reps, and at mandatory minicamp, Head Coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in both.