Transcript: Press Conferences (10/22/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

In Cleveland, on your first two drives you got points and then after that there was a little bit of a struggle. What happened after those first two drives? (Jamison Hensley) "I would say a number of different things, but obviously [it] wasn't good enough. When we came back in, I had about 25 plays that I went through with the whole offense. Whether it was up front or outside or at the quarterback position or any of those spots, I felt like we could have been a lot cleaner in a lot of different ways. I would say that what we put on tape wasn't up to our standard. Obviously, anytime, whether you win or lose, you're coming back in, you're trying to get it corrected as quickly as you can, [and] that is the same case there. I would say that we didn't run the ball as effectively. When that happens, it becomes a little more challenging to be able to work some of the things off of that run game. [There's] a lot to clean up there. I think that that's all being addressed, and we're kind of moving forward."

You've shown some kind of tricky plays. The TE Josh Cuevas play where he was lined up at guard certainly got a lot of people's attention. Where do you get your inspiration for a lot of those? Are those things that you see in college, around the NFL, or are you just "X and O-ing" and coming up with it? (Ryan Mink) "I've said this before, but good plays come from anywhere. It can be something that we've sat in there and talked through. Anytime we put something out there, whether it looks normal or not, usually there's a lot of thought that went into it, and we feel pretty confident in what we think is about to happen. [With] that play specifically, I was a student assistant at Iowa — I don't know if it was 2017 or 2018 — Michigan played against Florida. Michigan obviously [had] the Harbaugh connection because Baltimore did it in 2018. I remember seeing it in a bowl game and being like, 'Wow, that's a pretty unique thing.' I liked it. It was one of those things [where] we messed with things like that last year in my time in Chicago with head coach Ben Johnson with splits and things like that. We had a couple plays up that we were kind of working through. That was the one we ended up sticking with and calling, and obviously the guys did a good job of executing it."

When things aren't going well, when you had four or five drives in a row where you punt, does your process change at all? Are you thinking about it in a different way? Does the tone in the booth change at all? What's it like? (Childs Walker) "I think the process is constantly changing, because if it doesn't work and you keep ramming your head into the wall, I don't think that that's productive. It's [about having] conversations with the rest of the staff, [and] sometimes it's, 'Hey, we think it's still there, we just [have] got to stick with it.' Sometimes it's, 'Hey, we need to adjust what we're doing because of personnel, scheme [and] our own personnel, whatever that may be.' That dialogue is constant. Obviously, if I had a great answer for you, the result would have been a lot different. You're constantly working through, whether you're talking to the O-line coach [or] you're talking to the quarterback coach about what we're seeing [and] what we need to be getting to — whether that's the next drive or what we're trying to set up — and move forward and how we think that we can kind of jump-start our offense. Any plan that I go into, I always have plays that I feel like, whether it's a quarterback jump-start or the O-line, that I feel like, 'Hey, if things aren't going well, I know that we know these plays really well.' Generally, you try to lean back into, 'What can our guys execute really well? What are the things that we've practiced — they have a million reps on — whatever they play, we feel confident with our players executing it.' A lot of times, you can get off and kind of go back to some of those things. I think constantly throughout the game, you're trying to chase that, even if it's going well. If you stick with things that they're adjusting to, you're kind of a sitting duck. You're trying to — even when it's going well — constantly evolve."

We definitely saw TE Josh Cuevas get involved quite a bit on Sunday. Was that part of the game plan going in, or was that just how the game went? Is that something you want to continue to try to pursue? (Cordell Woodland) "I think Josh [Cuevas] has done a great job with what we've asked him to do. When you go into a game with three tight ends and he's playing that role, sometimes the ball just finds him. Every week we try to go in and every one of our guys has a role to play. [With] some of those, those targets may be higher numbers than others, but we try to get everybody involved as best we can, especially when they're on the roster and they got a helmet. It just so happened that the ball finds him, and generally speaking, opportunities multiply as they're seized. The more that you do well and you show up and your teammates trust you and the quarterback trusts you, the more opportunities you get. [I] was really happy with the way he played and how he took advantage of that."

Now that C Cam Jurgens is full go, how's he acclimating into the offense? How much are you looking forward to hopefully being able to settle on an offensive line combination and building some chemistry? (Luke Jones) "That's something that we've talked about before. There are problems every week and you're trying to solve them. That's been kind of a rotating door just as far as the offensive line position, [with] those five spots. Cam [Jurgens] has done a great job. Obviously, we talked about the challenge of integrating into that position because one, you're learning the offense, and two, you're integrating with your teammates. He's done a great job, and yet there's no substitute for live bullets. I'm really excited for at some point in time for him to get out there and be able to start on this path with his teammates."

What did you think of WR Ja'Kobi Lane's second NFL debut? (Sam Cohn) "[Ja'Kobi Lane] is high energy. Ja'Kobi's going to work his butt off. He's going to make mistakes like any other rookie. You [have] got to work hard to go correct those things. I think the ball tends to find him. He's a big target. He does a really good job with the ball in his hands. We definitely wanted to get him involved in the game. When the ball came his way, he did a good job of capitalizing."

What's the challenge in having success running the ball when they're committing a lot of resources to playing downhill, stacking the box, and really selling out to stop the run? How do you try to counteract that? (Garrett Downing) "I think it's the things that come off of that a lot of times. Those can be counter-type run schemes — we started the game with a tight zone hand-back where we're going to fake run direction one way. We think they're going to flow fast and the ball winds back out the back door. There are constantly things that you're looking for in the run game. You're chasing numbers and angles even into a stacked box. You're trying to figure out, 'Okay, what are the things we can run?' Then all those things that come off of it — whether that be the play action, the movements, the screens that come off of that. I thought they did a good job of adjusting throughout the game, but that was something that we knew going into the game. This is a defense that flows to the football. They do a good job in the run game. Let's figure out what we think we can cut the defense with, and then try to complement that with some of the passing game that comes off of that."

I know football is football, but that was your first AFC North game as a play-caller. I mean, did it feel materially different from your previous five? (Jonas Shaffer) "I would say no. Every game is unique to itself. Whether you're playing the [Indianapolis] Colts Week 1 or we're in Rio, every game is its own unique challenge. I've never played in an AFC North game, with two AFC North teams, but [I've] certainly played against plenty of them over time. It's one of those things where we have five other shots at it, and I'm really excited to continue to work down that road and be able to handle those division games better. We [have] got another opportunity this week."

Without specifics, what was it like to get QB Lamar Jackson back on the field and just see him push through this and try to get back into action? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think anytime that [Lamar Jackson]'s out there, it elevates the whole group. We're certainly excited about the direction that he's heading, and he's still got a lot of work to do in order to be able to play on Sunday. He's really working at it behind the scenes. It's great having him in the meeting room, and it's another thing to be able to have him out there on the field with us, continuing to push and his teammates seeing him push and all that stuff. [I'm] really excited about the opportunity for him. If it's not him, then we just continue to roll and we're ready to go."

You guys have gone to the wildcat with RB Derrick Henry quite a bit over the past few weeks. When you watch the tape, I'm just curious, how would you evaluate it? What have you seen on tape and how that's gone? (Sam Cohn) "I would say that inside of the red zone, that low red area, those plays have had a little bit more success than maybe out in the open field. The schemes we're running are different schemes. A lot of times as you're evaluating them, you're grouping everything into one and saying, 'Hey, every time he's in a wildcat formation, is it successful or a failure?' I would say that as you evaluate those play-to-play, there are certain schemes that I think we run really well. There are certain schemes that I think we probably need to start to wean away from. And yet, at the same point in time, we run one in this game and we misidentify it, we don't block the right guys, and so it looks like a bad play. Yet when you look at the picture that we're trying to go out and execute, you're like, 'Man, this should be on paper a great run.' Yet at the same point in time, we [have] got to go out and be able to handle that and execute it to put him in a position to be able to go do what he does best."

What do you have to prepare during the week? We might have QB Lamar Jackson, we might not have him. I know you would never tip your hand to us, but realistically speaking for you, when do you need to know for your preparations? (Morgan Adsit) "[By] game time. I mean, we're adjusting all the way up until game time. That happens sometimes where you lose a guy on a Friday, and you [have] got to be able to adjust. We have it on our wall in the offensive room, 'Nobody adjusts better than us.' That's really the name of the game. You [have] got to be ready to handle whatever comes up. A lot of times those things go all the way to game time."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE SR.

With K Tyler Loop, there have been some big highs and some lows there. How do you handle that? Young player, how do you try to help him through some of these emotional swings? (Jamison Hensley) "[By] making sure that we are doing the little things. Making sure that [Tyler Loop] continues to do the little things. We have to make sure that we are being consistent with doing the little things and the good things. We can't be inconsistent. We always have to be consistent. We always have to come in and make sure that we do the little things. So that's what we have to make sure that we keep doing."

For obvious reasons, there's a lot of attention on kicks that K Tyler Loop does or doesn't make. What have you seen from P Ryan Eckley just in his holding ability and how he's coming along? (Sam Cohn) "[Ryan Eckley] is getting better. He had that one operation that they when we played against Tennessee. But other than that, they work at it every day, those guys. Him, Nick Moore and Tyler [Loop], so they [keep] at it, they work at it and I feel like he's getting better. So, we just have to continue. Again, our motto this week, I'm going to keep saying this, so whenever anyone asks me a question, I'm going to keep telling you [that] our motto this week is [to] make sure that we do the little things. Make sure that we are being consistent in doing the little things — working on our fundamentals and working on our techniques. So, that's what he has to continue to keep doing, and the same thing with [Tyler] Loop. [We] have to make sure that we keep doing the little things, working on our fundamentals and working on our techniques."

Have they not been doing it the way that you felt like they should have? Have they not been as consistent as you'd like it to be to this point? (Cordell Woodland) "We don't need to be consistent [in] being inconsistent. So, we'll go out there, and we'll play three really good quarters. We'll go out there and we'll play good the first quarter, maybe give up something in the second quarter and then we play good for the third and fourth quarter. You see what I'm saying? So, we have to make sure that we're consistent. The football game is four quarters, so we have to make sure that we are staying consistent through four quarters. We have to make sure we are bringing energy for four quarters. We have to make sure that we are doing our fundamentals and our techniques for four quarters. Not doing it for three quarters, then, 'Oh, it's only one play.' No, but [on] that one play on special teams, we have zero margin of error. So, we have to make sure that we're doing the little things and being consistent with doing our fundamentals and our techniques every single time that we are out there on the field. So, we need to be consistent way more. We don't need to be consistent being inconsistent. We need to be consistent doing the really good things well every single time."

I want to ask you about senior assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica. What has he meant to the room, his leadership and what that's brought? (Garrett Downing) "Man, having 'BK' [senior assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica] in the room has been nothing but a blessing. His energy that he brings, how he's able to communicate with the players, how he's actually taken [Ethan] Burke under his wing. He comes out here every day with [Ethan] Burke. He [works] with a lot of guys too, but I just [love] having him here. Having his leadership skills, he has a military background, so 'BK' is very disciplined, [and] he's very structured. So, he helps me in that fact as well. He's very detailed. That's how he is. So, having him around has been nothing but a great blessing. I'm glad that he's here."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

OLB Trey Hendrickson is going against the Cincinnati Bengals this week. You've known Trey now over the past few months. What do you think this game will mean to him? (Jamison Hensley) "Anybody that's been in this position, it means a little bit more, personally. Fortunately for us, it's not just Trey Hendrickson going against the Bengals. It's all of us. I know all those guys on defense are going to have his back. I expect him to be what he's been every game, with probably just a little bit more incentive if it goes well for us. So, I want him to go out there and be his best. I want all of our guys to go out there and be their best, and walk away with a W."

What have you seen from OLB Zion Young and his development already? (Ryan Mink) "Just [Zion Young]'s confidence growing. We all knew physically the specimen he was. He was going to play with physicality and he was going to play with effort, but you just see his knowledge of the game growing. The more exposure he gets, as he starts to grow and earns more snaps, his production will increase just because he plays the game with the right mentality. He's physical. He knows who he is. He can get to the passer with both power and finesse, and he's obviously going to be an edge setter and a [force] in the run game. So, I look forward to seeing that kid continue to grow and progress throughout his career because I think we got a good one."

CB Nate Wiggins is a guy that never seems to shy away from the challenge. How do you feel like he kind of embraces a matchup like this going up against one of the league's top wide receivers? (Garrett Downing) "Yes, [Nate Wiggins]'s a competitor, and anytime you're that, and you're going against this type of opponent, it's going to bring out the best in you. So, Nate's one of those guys that sometimes you just don't talk enough about because he's doing such a good job. It kind of gets lost how good he's doing, because you just don't get a lot of action his way. I don't expect Joe [Burrow] to shy away from anybody. I expect when those play opportunities show up, I expect Nate to be there. If it's caught, it's going to be a contested throw, and I think he's going to make more plays than he misses."

How close do you think you are overall with the defense and playing exactly like you want it? We've seen progress – guys have talked about some of the things you're doing better – but what still do you need to see before you feel comfortable that you're playing at the level you know you can? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Again, I see the growth. I see better than I hear. You're constantly talking about the things you want to happen and come to life on the field. But I do see that. I see that coming to life. If there was an area I think we need to take a jump in, it's taking the ball away. Ultimately, like when you look at our two losses in particular, I think we left both games without a takeaway. Throughout the history of this league, when you can take the ball away on defense and protect it on offense, often that translates into wins. So, that's an area we're obviously focused on [and] we're constantly emphasizing in practice. Hopefully that comes to fruition on gameday."

You can't do anything about the schedule, but when a team is coming off a bye, is that an advantage for them that kind of goes unnoticed sometimes? (Morgan Adsit) "I think it can be overblown. It's an advantage in terms of they come off and maybe feel a little bit rested, but they can also be rusty. It's really all in how they approach that time away. So, I never think much about it. [We] just need to continue to grow and improve, regardless of an off week [or if we are] playing. I really don't think too much about that."

S Kyle Hamilton was frustrated after the game with the similarities to losses in the past. Having been a part of the former coaching staff and then this new one, how do you combat that frustration? (Giana Han) "I hate that our guys kind of wear those past sins and baggage. Like, to me, every game lives a life of its own in this National Football League. The entire league is designed for parity and for games to end like they have for us. We just saw the Washington Commanders play an undefeated San Francisco team, and it was a close game. So, that's the nature of the league. Ultimately, you just want to find a way to get in the show and be playing at your best once you're in there. So, I try not to overreact to any of those losses, just like when I play golf and I hit a crappy shot, I don't overreact to that because I know the next one is completely independent of what just happened. And it's the same for NFL football games."

You still haven't had a whole lot of games where you've had your whole group of interior guys and edge rushers together at the same time. Now that you do and you string those games together, are we going to start to see them play off each other more during games at the line of scrimmage with stunts and all that kind of stuff? (Childs Walker) "Whenever you're trying to bring a group of people together in coordination, it requires repetition and guys being out there together. Oftentimes that communication becomes nonverbal, and I always refer to it as 'flow state' with our defense. It's the same thing with pass rushers or the back seven. When you're out there and you know what the guy next to you is going to do, you know what he's thinking based off pre-snap information, you can usually feast off of that. I expect our guys to grow up front together and they're constantly walking through just to make sure that when they're out there on gameday, all those things happen seamlessly."

S Kyle Hamilton has started to get some Defensive Player of the Year endorsements. The conversation around him is always game-planning with him in mind first. Where are we going to deploy Kyle to address their strengths? Have you ever been around another defensive player where the game plan has started with him? (Ryan Mink) "[That endorsement] is well-deserved. Besides just impactful pass rushers like J.J. Watt, Mario Williams, Kyle Williams and those guys, the one guy that comes to mind is Jadeveon Clowney. Like when I was in Houston, we would play him inside. We'd play him outside. We'd put him at WILL backer, and even though we had tremendous talent around him, when I would talk to offensive coordinators, they'd be like, 'Where's Clowney going to be today?' I imagine that's the same thing that they go through when they watch Kyle Hamilton. So, he's probably the one guy that comes to mind right now where I'm like, we didn't know where he was going to be. We just knew we were going to try to get him around the ball and let him be disruptive."

We saw a good bit of S Keondre Jackson at safety this summer. Is he a guy you'd like to maybe see getting some snaps on defense? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It's tough because we have so many good players. You'd love to get everybody on the field if you could. 'K-Jack' [Keondre Jackson] is one of those guys where, again, we know when his number is called, if and when it's called, he's going to be ready to play. We're constantly looking for ways to potentially incorporate him, maybe in other positions too. He just flies around. He finds the ball, and he is a football player. So, we're constantly looking for ways to get our best 11 on the field just based off what our offense is presenting to us, what we're trying to get done defensively, and I'm sure there's going to come a time when that happens."

On Monday, head coach Jesse Minter talked about how OLB Mike Green and OLB Trey Hendrickson both feel more comfortable rushing off the same side. How do you go about trying to get both of them on the field together and working, given that the strength comes from that same side? (Garrett Downing) "It's funny because when you just watch the games, and I'm thinking about the games Trey [Hendrickson] missed and where Mike [Green] was having success, you're like, 'Oh man, he just feels more comfortable on the right.' I have the conversation with the kid, he doesn't feel that way, which is good for us. So, I think all we're trying to do is make sure that we're putting those guys in the best position to go out there and be who they are. Trey definitely feels more comfortable on the right, and like I said, Mike seems pretty indifferent to it. So, both of those guys I think can eat regardless of where they're aligned. To me, again, it all comes back to what we talked about earlier. Those four guys as rushers being in sync, and then everybody will eat."

The Cleveland Browns didn't have a lot of success moving the ball on Sunday, but it seemed like they did kind of target some of those in-breakers over the middle of the field, beyond the last throw. Were you overall kind of pleased with how you guys handled your pass defense in between the numbers, or was there anything kind of on film? (Jonas Shaffer) "We're just constantly looking for consistency and growth, and I think we're seeing that with our defense. So, what I told them on Monday [was], 'Yes, we should be disappointed in the results, but don't let the moment ruin a movement, because I see good things happening. And as long as we continue on that trajectory, everything we want is in front of us.'"

OLB TREY HENDRICKSON

You're going against the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time since becoming a Raven. What are going to be the emotions for you heading into that game? (Jamison Hensley) "It's the National Football League. Each win is important to this organization, and it's a division rival. So, there's a lot to that. The Ravens-Bengals history will go on long after my career, and it happened long before I was playing football. So, it's something unique, and I'm excited to be a part of [it]."

Have you talked to many former teammates this week, or are you someone who does much of that during the season? (Luke Jones) "I have friends all over the league, and communication's pretty much in-house for the most part. But [I have] a lot of friends [and] a lot of relationships I've made over the years. [I have] a lot of respect for the talent [the Bengals] have in that building, and [I'm] ready for this week."

Are you excited — when you play with a guy like QB Joe Burrow for so long, you get so close in practice, and I know you can't touch the quarterback — are you excited at the opportunity to maybe hit a former teammate? (Cordell Woodland) "We're wearing the shield, right? You're in the National Football League, and the opportunity to play and sack a quarterback is something I've been able to do for the last 10 years. So, that hunger and desire is something that's not quenched, and I'm continuing in that pursuit."

How do you look back on your time in Cincinnati? (Ryan Mink) "When my career is over, I'm going to do a lot of looking back. There was a phase [when] I was in New Orleans, [and we] won a lot of football games. [In] Cincinnati, [we] won a lot of football games. I look forward to winning a lot of football games here."

You've talked about your teammates having your back going into this game, knowing you're going up against your former team. What does it mean to have the support of your teammates here in this locker room going into this matchup? (Garrett Downing) "It's a great mindset, but it's a one-play mentality. I think we've talked about the process multiple times out here. The next play is the only thing I'm focused on. Whatever color jersey or whatever team they are, winning and winning in division is important if we want to go where we want to go."

When you left the Bengals, how would you characterize that time? Some people would say there was bad blood there. What would you say to those people that would suggest that? (Jamison Hensley) "Well, as a Christian, I forgive, and obviously I move on, and there were wonderful times that I had there. Like I said, there will be a time to reflect and all that stuff, but right now there's an opponent in front of us. As the Ravens, we look forward to capitalizing on everything that we can this week."

Fans always wonder this and players usually downplay it, but are you an extra scout this week? Can you bring extra intel on those guys because you were around them so much? (Childs Walker) "Yes, but they're trying to get better like I am. I'm not the same player I was five years ago, in the same way that I won't be that five years in the future. So, there's a lot of things that go into the scouting department and things, and they self-scout as well as we do. So, being unique week-in and week-out, but also establishing an identity is important in this league."

It's clear you're not making this game about you. Why is that the approach you choose to take? (Garrett Downing) "Because we're a team. This isn't an individual sport. [In] tennis and golf, sure, there'd be a lot of opportunities for that, but it's not about me. It's about the team and what I can bring and what they can bring, and what we can collectively do as a unit. I think that's what makes football special, and [I'm] looking forward to it Sunday."

Is there extra motivation or excitement to this game? Given the way it ended or given obviously the fact it's a division game, does that sort of add any extra juice to the approach? (Brian Wacker) "I feel like if there was extra in the tank, I would feel like I let them down the other games. So, I try to pour the best Trey Hendrickson out every game, win or loss. That's been my approach for the last 10 years, and I don't think I'm going to change now."

You've talked about how the finger injury is a process and it's going to be a process. Does it feel better this week, or is it you're going to be kind of managing it in the same way for a while? (Childs Walker) "You get to a point where you just don't let yourself feel as much as you'd expect. There's really no other way to put it. I have a job to do, and I'm going to do that."

Does the finger injury affect you in anything in your non-football day-to-day life? (Jonas Shaffer) "It's a little frustrating taking notes. It's my right hand. I was born right-handed. So, that's a little frustrating, but again, it's a part of the process. Control what you can control and give it all you've got, and like I said, we're in a team sport, so we're giving it our all for other people as well."

RB DERRICK HENRY

We've seen a lot of defenses try to revamp. Is that noticeable with the Cincinnati Bengals? Then obviously with the addition of DT Dexter Lawrence, what does that bring? "I mean they [are] definitely playing better. [They are] getting to the ball, flying around and repping [on] the front. [They have] linebackers that play well together. They added some secondary players, but they also have some that have been there. They [have] always been solid. [They are] playing better defense, so it'll be a challenge."

You had the game where you do have a fumble. Do you pay more attention to it? Do you try to wipe it out of your mind? How do you approach it going into the next game? "[You] try to work on it, improve, get better and not let it happen again. [I'm] just working on that and learning from it and get better from it."

What has it been like practicing with C Cam Jurgens this past week? "It's been great. [Cam Jurgens] has been a great addition. [I'm] excited to see him go out there. [He's] doing great throughout the week in practice [and] working hard. [I'm] excited to see him on Sunday."

How did QB Lamar Jackson look out there today? "I mean, Lamar [Jackson] is Lamar, so, [there isn't] too much to say about that. [I'm] just excited to see him back out there, throwing it around, having fun, laughing [and] just being himself."

How about going up against this Cincinnati Bengals defense? You are facing DT Dexter Lawrence and DT Jonathan Allen. I think they've got a pretty stout defense. What are you seeing? "I mean, like you said, they're stout, disruptive, run stoppers, big [and] physical. They've been doing a great job. [Dexter Lawrence] has been doing a great job. He's been a great addition for them, [and] so has 'John' [Jonathan Allen], my Alabama boy. They've been playing very well. It's a challenge."

When you see these matchups, these types of offenses, the explosion on both sides that you guys can produce and what scores have been, is any of that in the back of your mind when you go into these games of, it might be an offensive game in a shootout and you need to be prepared? "I just think you focus on execution and execute every single play and not be worried about the shootout. [You] put plays together, put good drives together that end with points and continue to string those plays together. Do your 1-of-11 that's required on offense for us to have success and continue to fight until we get the [win]."

Offensively, when you guys have two really good drives right out of the box and then it kind of slows down, what's been kind of the conversation? What are you guys seeing on film to try to keep that momentum going to kind of build on that rather than having it slow down in the middle? "I think it's just [about] locking in more [and] focusing on execution on each and every play, the details. That's what really matters. [It's] the little things, and doing those better than we did last week. [We are] working on those throughout the week in practice and letting it translate from the meetings to the practice field, just so when we go out there on Sunday, we're sharp and hitting on all cylinders."

It seems like you've had a lot of success in the first quarter. Is there any explanation for why that's been going on? "I don't know. We need it to go into the second, third and fourth [quarter]. We just have to continue to improve. That's all I'm focused on, is how can I get better? You said the first quarter, so that means I need to be better in the other quarters. That's going to be the focus for me."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

What are your thoughts going into this game? Obviously, there are talented receivers on the other side that you are very familiar with. "Like you said, [the Bengals have] talented, talented guys, [and] obviously a talented quarterback. I think it's an all-hands-on-deck game. I think anytime you play the Bengals, they put the ball in the air. Joe [Burrow] has a lot of confidence in his guys, and it kind of doesn't really matter what [coverage] you're in. There will be multiple times in the game where he just feels his guy is better than you, so I think it's pretty heavy on myself, the secondary and Nate [Wiggins] to kind of make the plays when they come to us."

You know that Bengals QB Joe Burrow is confident, and he doesn't shy away from that. How confident are you with this defense heading in? "Very confident. I think this will be – we've had some big tests this year, but I think this will by far be the biggest test yet."

Do you feel like the defense is rounding into form right now? "Honestly, we just gave up the game-winning drive [against Cleveland], so hopefully that was just a blemish, and we can kind of start getting to that form that you're talking about."

We heard defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver say that he felt like the one thing the defense really needed to do next was takeaways. Where do you feel like you guys are at in that department, and what do you feel like you need to do differently there? "I don't think we have many [takeaways], so I would say we're kind of not doing the best in that department, but that's definitely been the big emphasis this week – taking the ball away. Hopefully, that trend starts Sunday."

This may be a simple question, but how do you emphasize that either in meetings or practice? How do you work on that throughout the week? "Kind of like you just said, [in] meetings, it's been really big in meetings. It's been really big in practice, in the drills we're doing, and just having a conscious awareness of it, I think that sometimes is really big. Then also something our bigs kind of do already, but just running to the ball. You look across the league, there's so many plays where the ball does come out, and the other team is able to get back on it just because guys aren't running out the stack, but our defensive linemen really do a good job with that already. But just even if you're doing 98% effort, just doing 2% more can be the difference."

You've matched up against Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase so many times in your career. How do you approach a matchup when you have that kind of history? "It'd be cool if I didn't match up with him so much, but [Ja'Marr Chase]'s obviously one of the best in the game. Tee [Higgins] is right up there with him in the Top 10 in this league. You know there will be plays made. I think the biggest thing going into the matchup is you just want to try to win more than they win, and try to limit the explosives. That's kind of the biggest thing when you're guarding those Top-10, Top-5 guys, but like I said, it's an all-hands-on-deck game, so we look forward to the challenge. I think it'll be a great opportunity."

It's a new year with a different defense. Can you take anything away from how you guys shut them down last year in Cincinnati? "Yes, like you said, it's a new defense. [It's a] whole new coaching staff, [with] some different guys in some different spots, so there's really not much [carryover] from last year to this year."

As you know, there's always a lot of interest in QB Lamar Jackson. From your eyes, how did he look out there at practice? "I think anything relating to Lamar [Jackson] is a thing that I don't talk about. I think the only one that really does talk about it is Lamar. I think if Lamar can play, it'd be great. If he doesn't, we have 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], but it seems like Lamar's the only quarterback that kind of gets the slander that he gets for anytime anything is going on. I feel like you just don't see these same articles, and you don't see these same headlines. I think it's unfair treatment."

Do you feel like it's unfair treatment because of the injury or being injured? "I just feel like it goes – sometimes it seems like it gets away from – I don't know if it's because of lack of agent or what, that no one can kind of defend him. I do know this: If Lamar Jackson can play, if he's healthy enough to play, he will play, and that's kind of all I can say on that."

Does this matchup feel like whoever's going to have the ball last – the way it's kind of traditionally gone with the high-scoring games – could be the winner of this game, as far as who makes that play during that drive? "I hope not. I hope we daggum score a lot of points and they don't score any. So that would be awesome, but I hope it's a defensive shutout, and we end the game on defense. That would be awesome. But no, I do not like getting in shootouts with these guys. It usually means I did not have the best game, so let's hope that doesn't happen."