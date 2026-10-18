Transcript: Press Conferences (10/18/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "[I] give a lot of credit to [the] Cleveland [Browns]. That's a type of game where I think [in] all three phases, you have chances to create more separation in the game with where the score was at. We weren't able to do that really from our own self-inflicted things [such as] putting the ball on the ground, missing a kick [and] getting a penalty down in the low red [area]. We look at that really as ourselves, allowing the game to end up that tight where, for a lot of it, we played well enough to be able to separate and potentially have more than a one-score lead at certain times in the second half. We'll look at ourselves, [and] that's really what we'll do. [We will] try and improve and get ready for next week."

As one of the self-inflicted errors was RB Derrick Henry putting the ball on the ground, you know how valuable he is to this team, what do you say when he has a moment like that? (Jamison Hensley) "There's not a lot to be said, I mean [Derrick Henry] just said something about it. Nobody works harder at ball security and does those things. Again, it happened, [and] it was a good play by them. I'd like for us to be able to rise up and get a stop right there and have each others' backs, [and] we weren't able to do that. It becomes an even bigger play when you're not able to kind of back it up with the defense. So, it is what it is."

What were they doing after late in the first quarter that was giving you so many problems offensively? (Jeff Zrebiec) "That's a really aggressive front. We weren't able to really sustain anything in the run game. I thought the first drive was really well done, and then after that, it was ... They're jetting up field, and they're cutting off some of our angles in the zone schemes. They did a really good job, and we have to find a way to have more answers for that type of defense."

Was it more of a just them stacking the line of scrimmage and taking that away from you in the second half? (Mike Preston) "I think it was a little bit of both. They were aggressive in coverage, as well, so I thought they played both the run and pass game pretty well. They were playing really tight, aggressive man coverage, at times, and obviously, that allows you to get an extra guy down there, so credit to them with what they did."

What happened on that late WR Jerry Jeudy catch? Did CB Nate Wiggins just fall down? Was it as simple as that? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It was – again – a good play by them. We'll look at the tape and see what it was. I thought we had bottled up the passing game for the most part all day, so it was really unfortunate [for that to happen] at that time, but it is what it is."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

How challenging was it to go against QB Deshaun Watson today? "He's a very slippery guy [and] is able to create a lot with his legs. He had a couple of opportunities to keep drives alive. I'm really mad about that last play where he ran out of bounds. You know, I was running to the sideline with him. I [have] got to find a way to keep him in bounds and just tackle him — not even get a sack, but just tackle him in bounds [and] try to break down with him. But he's a good player, and they made the plays to win the game. But I think we had a good game plan. I think we executed it fairly well. It was just one of those days where we didn't do enough to win it."

When RB Derrick Henry fumbled the ball, what was the message amongst the defense as you retook the field? "It would have been nice to have a TV timeout there. That would have helped us because we'd have more time to talk, but we didn't really get a TV timeout, so we had to just go. I think that kind of hurt us a little bit, because they were able to get 7 [points]. [If] we get a stop there, I think the game is different. I think we win that ball game. We [have] got to find a way to protect our brother and have his back in that moment and get off the field and hold them to 3 [points], and we didn't get the job done. Even on that touchdown play, I really can't wait to watch it because I'm not sure exactly what happened, but I feel like we [have] got to find a way to make those plays."

I know you haven't been here in the past few years, but there's been a lot of talk about losing double-digit leads and how you guys have changed. Now that that happened again, what does it feel like in the locker room? What's the message moving forward? "I mean, it's football. It's a tough game on the road [versus] a divisional opponent. It was nice to have a double-digit lead, but in this business, [when you] give up 13 points, it is usually a win. We just didn't do enough in the second half to really keep them out of the end zone. I mean, [you can] give [them] field goals, but not touchdowns. That red zone play, [with] them getting in the end zone, that was really the difference in the game. We [have] got to find a way as defensive players to get stops there. But I mean, in this business, you [have] got to take your hat off to them. They did enough to win the ball game. They made big plays in big moments and came up with the play when the game was on the line. You [have] got to give them respect. I wish that block would have counted. I think it was pretty close. I [have] got to watch that on tape too. We made them earn it. We just didn't do enough today."

What would you say was working at least early on? It seemed like every time QB Deshaun Watson saw an opening and tried to go, you guys would stop him. What was the game plan with him early on? "We were just trying to rush coordinated. I think this is the most we've rushed coordinated this year. There's a lot of new people playing together, and just a lot of variables in the way [head] coach [Jesse Minter] is calling it and trying to get a feel for what we do well. I think today was the first time we really rushed together. [It's] the best we've rushed together. There's other moments too, of course, but this was the best we've rushed together. Still, there's a lot of room for improvement in that category as well, especially later in the ball game. I think we could have had a few more big plays. [Deshaun Watson] was tough. We have to get him down though. There's a couple times where we had a chance to get him down and change the ball game, and we didn't get it done."

S KYLE HAMILTON

You guys controlled the game for a good portion of this game. How tough is it to not be able to pull this one out? "I think that's one where we definitely should have won. In this league, you let a team in the game, especially at home [in] this division, [when] you let a team stay around, they're going to find momentum. [For the] defense, we [have] got to go out there and get some stops and ice the game at the end. It's about playing complementary football, and we [have] got to pick our offense up when something may happen. It was a team effort today. It was a team loss."

QB Tyler Huntley said RB Derrick Henry apologized to the team for putting you in a bad spot. How difficult is it not to pick him up, knowing how much he's done for you guys? "You just said it. [With] the amount of times [Derrick Henry] has saved our asses, excuse my language — the defense — [by] giving us opportunities to go out there and win the game. [It's] countless times. Obviously, he's Derrick Henry, [a] Hall of Fame running back [who] wants to hold onto the ball. He knows that. He's his harshest critic. I'm not going to say anything ill about it. He's put us in a position to win a lot of games. I feel like a moment like that is where the defense can step in and pick him up and we'd have a different reaction in this locker room right now."

It seems like you guys have obviously lost a number of games this way. What do you feel like you need to do to kind of get past that and get past these mistakes and not have it happen, whatever the case may be? "I'm not going to sound like a broken record. It's 'Groundhog Day' with this question. I don't know. I'm not going to give you an answer. I really don't know. So, sorry, that's the best I can give you, but we've had this conversation so many times. I don't even feel like addressing it again."

How frustrating is this one, given what you have on your schedule coming up with a daunting task that's in front of you over the next three games? "I honestly don't even know our schedule. [I] just focus on this week."

Could you sense that there was frustration mounting on the offensive side throughout the game? "I mean, they're human. They have a high standard for themselves. I don't think the quarterback thing is an excuse at all. 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley] is very capable of going out there and winning the game. We were singing his praises last week. It is what it is, [and] it's up to us as a defense to pick our teammates up when they're down. I think we did that for a lot of the game, but you just [have] got to do it a couple more times at the end. Again though, like I said, [the] defense has put them in bad positions a lot of times. Not saying they did that to us today, but like, if anybody is due a little grace on that side of the ball, it's 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley], 'D-Hen' [Derrick Henry], Zay [Flowers], Lamar [Jackson], Mark [Andrews], all those guys. It's a team effort today."

OLB TREY HENDRICKSON

You guys were pretty much dominating for two-and-a-half quarters. What did you feel kind of changed in that game to where it seemed like you were probably giving up a few more yards than you wanted to? "Yes, we're going to have to take a look at it tomorrow. We've got a lot of great defensive minds in our building. Execution has to be at a higher level. It's onto the next [game]."

What's the frustration level when you have that kind of performance defensively, especially early, and then it kind of slips away the way it did? "It's a win-loss league. We've had some great comebacks. We've got to learn from this one if we want to go where we want to go. But God is great. We give him the glory during the wins, and we give him glory during the losses. This is when we'll reset our jaw, and [it's] onto the next [game]."

How did you feel like you got out of the game health-wise, and what did it just feel like overall to be back out there? "I love football, and to be back out there after having surgery like 16 days ago, [it's a] credit to our [health & performance] staff. Everybody surrounding me has been so supportive in everything that we're doing. Again, [I am] disappointed with the loss. That's the main concern – getting better. As far as my health, it's an ongoing process."

Head coach Jesse Minter had mentioned to you guys that a win in the AFC North is almost worth more than one win. I think he called it one-and-a-half wins. Does it feel like it's more than a typical loss because it's a divisional game? "That's standard in whatever division you're in. We're fighting for that spot at the top. It's just one of those that we have to focus on the next [game]. That becomes the next and most important game. [We need to] learn from these mistakes [and] don't just flush it. There's a lot to learn from [it] and get better about, so [it's] on to the next [game]."

RB DERRICK HENRY

How would you assess the team's performance today? "We will watch the film and be self critical when we watch it by ourselves and then evaluate when we watch it together. So, yes, I know we can be better."

Was there anything in particular that happened on the fumble? Did the guy just make a quick on the play, or were you loose on the ball? "[I was] just going back and trying to fight for yards [with] my momentum [and] his momentum, he ended up pulling it out. I have to take care of the ball. [There are] no excuses for that. I have to be better, [and I can't] put the team in harm's way. I sound like a broken record with this, but I have to go back and work on it. I told the team [that] I put this on me, and I just have to be better. I can't put the team in that situation."

You mentioned, and some of the other guys mentioned, that you did address the team. You've done a lot for this team. Why did you feel like you had to address them? "Because I just felt like, in that situation, it was a positive gain. You never know what that might have turned into. But putting the defense on that side of the field and putting them in that situation, it's kind of tough on them. So, I just have to be better, be better for this team, be better in my play [and] better taking care of the ball. [Fumbles] can't happen."

You were moving the ball pretty well in the first half. What changed in the second half? "We just didn't execute well enough. We couldn't get any momentum, and [the Browns] played better [on defense] than we did [offensively] for us not to be able to move the ball like we did on that first drive. We just couldn't get anything going. Hats off to them; they played a hell of a game. Like I said, we have to watch the film, evaluate and get ready for next week."

To some extent, is it safe to say that all the guys they had packed in the box, that you guys were just never able to get them out of it and back them off a little bit? "Well, at the end of the day, what we call is what we call. We have to go out there, execute and run that play. We believe that when we call it, we're going to make something positive out of it – no matter what the defense gives us. That didn't happen. [The Browns] played a hell of a game. As I said, hats off to them, and we're going to look at the film and get better."

CB MARLON HUMPHREY

Why do you think these types of losses continue to happen? "It's a tough one. Throughout my career playing here, it just seems like you never get a smooth one. I think I talked about it during the week. I feel like a lot of times, you [have] got to be prepared to play your best football. I feel like you take a step forward [and] take a step back with last week. Then you were up [this week]. It doesn't matter really what happens. You [have] to be more resilient in the later halves of our games."

How frustrating is it that it seems like you hold those double-digit leads and then you lose another double-digit lead? How frustrating is that as a guy that goes through and experiences that? "It's definitely pretty frustrating. I mean, honestly, I'm just still processing it. It's tough, man. I think [we will] get in [and] look at the film. The good thing [with] the new schedule change of coming in the day after games is better for losses like this, to where, the chit-chat, you have it together instead of [when] you have that off-day, and it just can go everywhere. But it's pretty frustrating. I think we feel that we are better, we feel that we're equipped, [and] we feel that we're ready for these moments. We just [have] got to consistently do it. We [have] got to consistently believe that you trust the guy next to you. I think it all starts with communication. Someone has to end the game for us. I think that's the biggest thing. Are all 11 guys thinking, 'I'm going to be the one to end the game.' That's where it starts, and that's where it ends."

Do you think the frustration stems from the way all these losses sort of seem the same? Obviously, there's different plays and self-inflicted things that happen, but does that add to that level of maybe it creeping in mentally at all? "I mean, being a member of the secondary, it seems like whenever we are losing these games, the ball is in the air. I feel like that's a direct reflection of myself and everybody in that room. I feel like it doesn't happen very often where we're losing a game because they ran the ball and just busted one. It definitely falls on us. Obviously, we played a decent game before that, but when it counts, how can you win the game? I feel like that's usually won in the back end, and we just weren't able to do that today."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

In the first quarter you guys put up 10 points, and after that it was kind of a struggle. What do you think changed for you guys? (Jamison Hensley) "The Browns did a good job of adjusting. We just didn't make a couple plays that would have pivoted the game and allowed us to go ahead, but we just have to make those plays when we get them."

Was something with the operation off? Was there some confusion pre-snap? I think you guys had three delay of games penalties, and another timeout got in the way of a delay of game. What was going on there? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It could have been a variety of things in the moment. I have to go back and look. I know one time we were trying to get them to get offsides, and that caused one of them, so we'll see once we get to look at the tape."

What was your assessment of your play? How do you think you played today? (Mike Preston) "I don't know. I have to see how [the film looks] when I get on board [the plane], but like I said, some plays [need to] be made out there, and we have to make those."

How different were the looks they gave you after that opening drive when you guys went down the field? (Cliff Brown) "Man, [the Browns] were doing a good job of switching it up all throughout the game. I don't know how many times I can say they changed it up, but they did a great job of switching it up every drive that we came out."

Head coach Jesse Minter said RB Derrick Henry said something after the game in the locker room. Was that to the whole team? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Yes, [it was toward] the whole team. [Derrick Henry] told us [that] he has us, and we got him. We are just going to make it better and get ready for next week."

When you guys got in position for that field goal and K Tyler Loop isn't able to convert, how big of a momentum swing do you think that could've been? (Jamison Hensley) "Man, it is what it is. Like I said, there was a play to be made, and we didn't make that play. So, it doesn't come down just to that. It's a variety of plays that we had out there that we could have capitalized on, and we have to get better."

WR JA'KOBI LANE

How would you evaluate the team's performance today? "I think we kind of lost momentum for a little bit, and it was a little bit hard to get it back. [We will have to look at film] to be able to see where we fell off."

How were you able to have success today? "Just really staying with it, details and execution. Not really trying to beat the odds and the defense on one play, but just taking it where it is."

What was the mindset after the Browns tied the game up after a Ravens' turnover late in the game? "[We had] the same mindset as before – just trying to put the ball in the end zone. I don't think the fumble affected our mindset. No matter what, the goal is always to score. So, no matter what happened, you have to try to get to the end zone."

The team seems to have full confidence in RB Derrick Henry even after the fumble. "Yes, it's no shock – he's a dog, and I don't doubt that the next time he carries the rock, he'll end up in the end zone. Derrick Henry's the goat."

K TYLER LOOP

Was there anything in particular that went wrong with the 49-yard FGA in terms of the way you struck it or the way it went? "Yes, I just did not strike it the way I needed to. [I] didn't hit the ball clean. It ended up having some bad rotation, and [it] just slid out to the left."

I guess how tough is that in the moment and obviously with the final result of this game? "It sucks, because it contributes, like we don't have those three points to hold on to at the end of the game. [I] just have to be ready for the next opportunity. Misses happen, [and] unfortunately I missed. I didn't hit the ball the way I needed to. I wish I could have it back, but [I] have to be ready for the next one. That's just the nature of the job. I like to have these guys back, because they have mine. Unfortunately, I was unable to do that, but we have to keep rolling, have to keep sticking to the process, matching foot to ball, hitting the ball well and continuing to get better."

Does it ever start to seep into you mentally when you have a couple of these misses now this season? "Nope."

DL NNAMDI MADUBUIKE

Obviously, after having such an emotional high in Atlanta and then having a low like this happen, how do you guys go forward with those emotional swings? (Jamison Hensley) "We just didn't make the plays that we wanted to make this game. One thing I know about this team [is that] we are going to learn from this, we are going to grow from this, and we are going to get better. We are going to have our eyes moving forward to the next opponent. At the end of the day, [I give] credit to the Browns; they're a great team. We all know what type of game this was going to be. This is a divisional game, so it's going to be a dog fight every time. They got one up on us, and that's alright, because we are going to get better, and that's what this team's going to do."

Was the frustrating part about knowing that you guys felt, defensively, you were in control of that game, at least in the first three quarters? (Jeff Zrebiec) "The frustrating part is the fact that we lost. That was a game that we believed that we should have won, and we didn't. We didn't make the plays that we were supposed to make. [We have to give] credit to the Browns, but that's on us, and we are going to get it fixed."

Does it ever feel like there's pressure when teams are kind of hanging around in these games, and you guys have had opportunities, whether it's the pressure being on the defense to kind of try to close it out? (Brian Wacker) "In every game, there's going to be pressure, especially when it's neck and neck on the scoreboard. But that's when we want to go out there and shine and finish strong. Today we didn't do that. We didn't make the plays we were supposed to make, but we are going to get better from this, and we are going to grow from this. I know this team – we are going to do that, and we are going to have our eyes set forward for the next opponent."

T RONNIE STANLEY

With that kind of end to the fourth quarter, how do you feel after a game like that? "[I am] disappointed in how we played most of the game. I think we had a couple good drives at the beginning, but for the rest of the game, as an offense, we couldn't finish, and we couldn't get into scoring position, so that's something that we need to get better at."

What do you think happened there? To your point, you guys moved the ball pretty easily down the field on the first couple of drives. Was it something they were doing adjustments-wise, or was it just kind of a combination of things that you guys weren't doing? What do you think happened to the rhythm? "I think it just comes down to the details – lining up right, making sure you're taking the right leverage on your block, and a lot of those plays come down to one block here or one person there. Putting us behind the sticks, it's always going to be a long game if you keep doing that. So, we had plenty of opportunities to create separation in the game, and we let them hang around. So, that's kind of what happens."

I know you guys have all the faith in the world in offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, but do you think that there are lessons to be learned going through your first AFC North game as a play-caller? Is it different as a play-caller than it might be for a player? "Yes, I think there's lessons to be learned. Even if we won this game by 40 points, there'd still be lessons to be learned for [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle] and for our whole offense. I think there's always something to be learned. I do think since we did lose this game, [and] knowing the guy that Declan is and how persistent he is, he's going to look at this stuff in extreme detail and make sure that this stuff doesn't happen again, because it shouldn't. And like I said, we had enough opportunities to put this game away, create separation, and throughout the whole game, we didn't do that."

Why do you think there were so many delay of game penalties today? "I couldn't tell you. I really don't know."

Head coach Jesse Minter mentioned that a win in a game like this would feel like one-and-a-half wins just because of what it means for the divisional standings. Does it feel like more than a typical loss, kind of on the flip side of that coin? "Yes, it definitely does. We know how important divisional games are. Especially, playing in [Cleveland's] stadium – this would've been a great win to have under our belt. It didn't happen, but everything we want is still in front of us, and we have all the opportunity in the world to get what we still want. [We are] blessed for this to be a learning opportunity, and we just have to grow from this."

When you have these losses that are familiar losses in similar ways with the self-inflicted kind of stuff, does that start to stack up when you're out there, almost like a 'here we go again' or in terms of trying to block that out and not prevent it from happening? "I've been here long enough to know when I sense a few drives [that are] not going the way they should, [the] sense of urgency definitely needs to be there because of what you just said. There are games [where this] has happened too many times in our past where we've had the lead and [lost the game]. At least from an offensive perspective, I think the defense gave us plenty of opportunities, and I think we just need to go out there with extreme detail as if those drives are game-winning drives at the beginning of the game. Getting up 10-0 is not much, and we didn't play like the rest of the game that those drives were game-winning drives in my opinion."