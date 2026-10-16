Transcript: Press Conferences (10/16/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "Happy Friday. [I have a] couple of announcements. Lamar [Jackson] will be out this game. Cam Jurgens will be out this game, [and] Matt Hibner will be out this game. [There are a] couple of other guys [that] we'll see how it goes, but that's kind of where the injury report is at. Again, [it's a] divisional game. We look forward to the opportunity to go into Cleveland [in a] really good environment [with a] really good team. We're excited to get a chance to go play these guys on Sunday."

Was QB Lamar Jackson at any point close to practicing this week at all? (Jamison Hensley) "It's day-by-day, I would say. I think it's just a decision for [Lamar Jackson]'s best interest. That's really what every decision's always going to be about."

How's C Cam Jurgens doing with the concussion protocol? Was it difficult even going into the week trying to balance how you get him reps ready to play, but OL Vega Ioane being a rookie and still being pretty inexperienced at center? (Luke Jones) "I think there were a lot of factors, [with] number one [being] the well-being of the player and making sure that we're going through the right things. [Cam Jurgens] didn't really ever get the full opportunity to be full, so again, [this is] his best interest [and] our best interest. We have a ton of confidence in the offensive line that we'll put out there, and we'll be super excited when he gets a chance to join the lineup."

Are you feeling good about OLB Trey Hendrickson and WR Ja'Kobi Lane's status? (Jeff Zrebiec) "Trey [Hendrickson] had a really good week at practice. I don't anticipate really much there. I think he's feeling a lot better than even the couple games he played with the finger, so I'm really excited for him. You come into a new place and you get hurt in that first game, [with] what he's dealt with, he's been a great, great teammate, I would say. I'm excited for him to be feeling better. I think we'll get a chance to see what he can bring to our defense. Ja'Kobi [Lane] had a really good week, [and] we'll figure that out here in the next hour or so. He's had a great week and done a really good job."

Is there any risk of reinjury with whatever OLB Trey Hendrickson will have on the hand, or is that pretty good? (Jonas Shaffer) "I don't think there's really a reinjury risk. We're always going to try to have the best interest of the player. The path that we went down was really in [Trey Hendrickson]'s best interest, both short-term and long-term. [I'm] excited for him to be back out there."

With TE Matt Hibner, is he a candidate for IR? How concerned are you with another tight end injury? (Brian Wacker) "I don't look at that as an IR situation, maybe a week, maybe right around that timeline. I thought Nick [Vannett] stepped in last week and did a really good job. I think we have enough flexibility within the offense to operate this week and hopefully get that room back to what it can be here soon."

What's the biggest thing that stands out to you about QB Tyler Huntley since you've been here? (Noah Trister) "[Tyler Huntley]'s a really good player, and he's got a great demeanor. He's got great poise. He has great respect amongst his teammates. He's just [an] infectious personality. Infectious can be different, [but] he's just cool, calm, collected, confident — that to me, that's infectious. When he's in there, that's kind of how the guys feel, and it's really no different with Lamar [Jackson]. 'Snoop', for being in the position that he's in when you're the next guy in, to have that, I think it goes a long way with guys. We won't bat an eye with 'Snoop' being in there, and we'll go shoot our shot this week."

Have QB Tyler Huntley and QB Lamar Jackson spent time this week together, helping each other? (Jerry Coleman) "Oh yeah. Lamar [Jackson], man, he's been so good. I think he helps that room a lot, obviously regardless of the physical situation, and did such a good job in that game with 'Snoop' [Tyler Huntley]. [He did] another good job in practice this week [with] the meetings after practice and things like that. I know that they have a great relationship, and anytime you have a guy like that that can sit there and help you and talk you through things and is willing to do that, it makes for a cool deal."

Do you feel like QB Lamar Jackson's ankle might be a little more serious than originally thought, when he came out? (Cordell Woodland) "I think maybe right when it happened, but that was probably before any sort of diagnosis, any sort of thing. So no, I wouldn't say so."

QB TYLER HUNTLEY

Now that it's kind of two full weeks of full practices and things like that, is there a comfort level that comes? I know with the backup position you have to be prepared all the time. But with having two full weeks of practices, is there even more of a comfort level in that role? (Jamison Hensley) "Oh, definitely. The plays start hitting your brain faster and you just feel more comfortable going through your reads and going through what you see out there."

What help does QB Lamar Jackson provide this week specifically? I saw him somewhere with the earpiece last week and interacting with you on the sideline. What about this week? (Jerry Coleman) "It's the same. In meetings we go through the film and [Lamar Jackson] shares what he sees, and it's that same type of feel."

Does your mind at all go back to last year, when you spent the summer in Cleveland and now going against the Browns? (Ryan Mink) "Oh, it doesn't go back there, but yes, I remember being at the Browns. I definitely always find my way back here."

Does that last with you? Did that put any kind of chip on your shoulder in that juncture of your career? (Ryan Mink) "In a way, but I'm more grateful and blessed to be where I am right now."

There were a bunch of videos that popped up of QB Lamar Jackson talking to you during the game. How much of that is specific nitty-gritty football stuff that he's seeing and how much of that is just like checking in on what you're seeing and vibes stuff and kind of feeding off of you? (Sam Cohn) "I think both of your questions fall into the same little category, because there was one time [where] I came off [the field] and [Lamar Jackson] was just like, 'How do you feel? How do you feel?' and I was just like, 'It's good.' He was like, 'This is where we have to keep going,' and stuff like that. Then one time, he actually told me, 'I saw this, and you could go from there.' It plays hand in hand."

Anything specific he said to you late in regulation or in overtime that proved to be helpful? (Sam Cohn) "It was more [so] just [to] win the game at that point."

In the clip of you going into the end zone, the smile on your face in that moment, like that was everywhere. That went viral. What was your reaction when you got on your phone and just saw the reactions to that clip at that moment? (Garrett Downing) "'LJ' [Lamar Jackson] had showed me the picture before I even had seen it. I really was just happy that we had scored, and I knew our defense was going to do what they needed to do to get that game won."

What's it like going up against Browns head coach Todd Monken this week and, in your time working with him, how did he help make you a better quarterback? (Luke Jones) "Oh yes, [Browns head coach Todd Monken] has a great game plan, and he's a great coach. We have to be ready to put our thinking caps on and be ready to go follow our keys and win us a game."

Just how much did those two drives at the end of the game and in overtime – like what does that do for you just as a player when you're like that locked in, and I think you had 11 straight completions and so forth, and obviously with the result? (Brian Wacker) "It was more – I didn't even know I had that many completions. I was really [focused on] winning the game; that was more for us and the team, that we got the win in a tough situation like that."

Why do you think you are able to stay so levelheaded, even in the highest-pressure situations? What is it about yourself? (Ryan Mink) "I guess the preparation and work that we do during the week [helps], and just getting ready for the game so you can feel at ease while you are going through the scenarios."

Does familiarity with Browns head coach Todd Monken at all factor into the preparation this week? Obviously, he knows you really well, and you know him really well. Does that factor into your preparation in any kind of game-planning at all? (Garrett Downing) "I don't know. That's probably more of a question for [Browns head coach] 'Monk' [Todd Monken] I guess, because I'm not playing defense. I just know that he's going to try to give us [his] best shot, especially starting the game. We have to be ready for all the different little gimmicks that he has for our game plan, and we [will] just go from there."

ILB ROQUAN SMITH

What is the mindset ahead of the first division game of the year, on the road, going to Cleveland? I know it's always kind of a dog fight when you guys go out there, but what's the mentality of this team? "Yes, absolutely. They're led by a great coach in 'Monk' [Todd Monken]. I have a lot of respect for him since his days at Georgia and obviously here. So, knowing that they're like a couple plays away from truly being 4-1, I have a lot of respect for the way [Deshaun] Watson's playing this year, and they have a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. So, knowing that it's a great challenge for us, but it's about going out and doing what we do, playing good first- and second-down defense and getting off the field on third down, knowing that that's a huge emphasis for us. We know it's a challenge, but we know we're prepared for it as well."

You know Browns head coach Todd Monken's personality, and you know how he operates off the field. Are you seeing elements of his personality come through in that Browns team? "Yes, absolutely. I think those guys [are] definitely playing very hard for [Todd Monken]. They're very sound in what they're doing. So, I'm just excited. I know who he is as a competitor. I know he wants to come out there and kick our butts, and it's the same way [for us], so [we have] to go in with that mentality. I know he's looking forward to this game just like we [are], so may the best man get out there."

What's been your impression of Browns QB Deshaun Watson the past few weeks? "I think [Deshaun Watson] has been playing some really good ball. He's extending plays like crazy at a league-high [rate]. He's very tough to tackle in the pocket. I know he's very strong in the pocket from years past and still is that, despite the injuries and whatnot. So, [we know] that he's going to give his guys a chance to truly make plays, but it's about what we do and when we get there, make sure tackles and try to eliminate their explosives knowing that they're a chunk-hunting and explosive-hunting team."

Did you notice how the Jets got to them last week? "Yes, well, I did watch a little film. But yes, it was something crazy like 8 sacks, I think, if I'm not mistaken. But, this is a week-to-week league, so you can't think things from last week [are] going to be the same things from this week. I'm sure those guys are ticked off at themselves the way they let their quarterback get touched, and I know that they're going to come in with a purpose. They're at home this week, so you can't focus on last week, but you obviously know we have to do what we have to do. It's about playing good first- and second-down defense and then earning the right to rush the passer and getting [Deshaun Watson] on the ground when we do, making for-sure tackles knowing that he's a tough tackle in the pocket."

Head coach Jesse Minter told us out there that QB Lamar Jackson is going to be out for this game. As a defense, do you guys feel like you guys have to be the unit that kind of carries the team? What is your mindset when you hear Lamar isn't going to play? "Honestly, I feel that way each and every game, and, as a defense, that's how you should feel each and every game. It's about what we do, and it's about controlling your controllables and controlling your 1-of-11. So, our job is to go out there and make life as miserable as possible for the opposing offense, and doing that play-in and play-out, [knowing] each play has a life of its own, but we also have to know, too, that it's going to be a challenge. But, it's also about what we're going to do, and the old motto is, '[If] they don't score, they don't win.' Obviously, that's very tough in this league, but it's on us to do what we have to do. [The] offense [will] control what they control, [and] we control what we can control. I signed up to play defense, and the guys that are on defense signed up to play defense."

I think you guys have won like seven of your past eight road games. Is there any kind of different satisfaction that you take going into another team's gym and leaving with a win? "Yes, there's nothing like being the villain and going up to Cleveland knowing that it's a very tough place to play in [with] very rowdy fans. [I have] a great deal of respect for [Browns fans]. [They're] very loyal fans, too. So, you just know when you're going to enemy territory, there's nothing easy about it, so you have to go out and take every single thing you want. But we know nothing in life is given, and nothing for sure is given on the football field, so you have to go take and earn every single thing you get. We're very aware of that, so it's about us just going out playing our brand of ball. We know that we haven't played a complete game just yet, but we know the opportunity is there for us to do that. So, we're very excited about going up there [in] enemy territory and doing what we have to do to get the job done and coming back to Baltimore."

Is there any momentum you guys carry over as a defense when you win the game in Atlanta with the defense being on the field making the last play of the game? Is that a type of momentum boost you guys can use to carry over into the next week? "It was huge, but every week is a week of its own, [and] every play is a play of its own. We can't think of last week in order to think last week is going to help us win this week. Yes, we definitely won [and] closed it out on defense, but [we have to] do it again this week. This is a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league. [We] don't care what you did for me a year ago, [or] what you did for me last week. It's about what you are going to do right now. Opportunities equal more opportunities, so what [are] we going to do with our opportunity out there [to] give us a chance to earn more opportunities, and more opportunities to showcase who we are, play-in and play-out. But, [I'm] definitely looking forward to going out there and just showcasing who we are, knowing it's going to be a challenge, but that's how we like it."

Having OLB Trey Hendrickson on the field, what does that do for you? What does that do for the defense? "Yes, I think [Trey Hendrickson] is one of the most elite rushers in the league. The guy has been doing it for a very long time. I have a lot of respect for him. [He] was playing through what he was playing through and now he's back out there. [I'm] very excited for him to get out there, lick his chops, make some plays and knowing that when he gets back there, because he will get back there, just making sure he gets [Deshaun Watson] down and whatnot, knowing that Watson is a tough tackle and very hard to bring down in the pocket. But, [I'm] very excited for him, and I'm sure tackles are not too excited to see him, but everyone on defense [is excited] knowing that it's going to help us [do] all of our jobs better – DBs, linebackers [and] other guys on the front. So, we're all looking forward to having him back out there."