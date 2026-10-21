Transcript: Press Conferences (10/21/26)

HEAD COACH JESSE MINTER

Opening Statement: "All right, [it was a] good Wednesday. I appreciate the way our guys attacked the work day [and] the practice this week, trying to rebound, trying to respond. [We have] a really good team coming in. [It's] obviously another division game in our stadium, one that we're excited about, one [where] you look at the division, you kind of know where it's at, and it's on us to put our best foot forward this week and give it our best go. I just want our team to improve and chase our best version [of ourselves], chase improvement every single day [on] every single rep and keep getting a little bit better. So, that's what we're after this week, and [I am] excited about the challenge. Questions?"

We didn't see QB Lamar Jackson out there at practice. Does he still have a chance of playing this week? (Jamison Hensley) "Lamar [Jackson] was actually able to get a little bit of limited work in today in preparation. So, that's where that's at. Again, it's a day-by-day thing, but he was able to get a little bit of work in and be involved in the preparation."

What specifically did Cleveland do against you guys in the second half of that game, and do you anticipate seeing that again in the future? It's a copycat league. (Mike Preston) "Are you speaking offensively, defensively, special teams?"

Defensively. (Mike Preston) "I think when you watch it, it's pretty simple that [the Browns] loaded the box. They played really tight coverage and played man coverage and took away a lot of our outside zone running schemes. It's certainly a copycat league, and so I think every week the challenge is [that] you get ready for the next opponent, but you also look at what the team prior did to you, because every coordinator, every play-caller watches the game before, sees what worked against that particular unit and maybe tries to implement some of those things. We certainly are aware of that. They did some good stuff. We weren't able to kind of sustain any drives. We had a one-play drive. We had a couple of three-and-outs, and so we know that's how people may attack us, and [we] look forward to obviously having some better answers going forward."

When you say QB Lamar Jackson did kind of limited work, is that on the field with the team or is that isolated? What did that look like? (Cordell Woodland) "Yes, [Lamar Jackson] had some work with the team."

In terms of QB Lamar Jackson's progress, has it been sort of what you expect? Has it increased over the past few weeks? (Brian Wacker) "[I am] not really [going] to get into the specifics of anything with that. I know this, when it's ready for [Lamar Jackson] to be able to play, from both sides, and we feel like that's the best thing to do, that's what we'll do."

We saw C Cam Jurgens was not in the red non-contact jersey. How did he look today, and is he out of protocol? (Luke Jones) "Yes, Cam [Jurgens]'s doing great. I think the weekend was really good for him to get past the protocol, and also allow him a lot of time to really, really pick up on things and study. So, again, he's done a really good job. He's a veteran. He's played in a couple of different offensive systems now, which I think I mentioned that a while back. [The Eagles] had a system there. Then they learned a new one this year. So, I think he'll really be in tune and ready to be able to help us this week."

At the start of the season, S Kyle Hamilton made a comment like he felt like the defense had a real chance to crescendo as the season went on rather than coming out hot out of the gate. I'm curious, over the first couple weeks, where do you feel like you've gained the most progress as a defense? (Sam Cohn) "That's a good question. I think every week we're chasing certain things. Really after the Dallas game, I didn't think we – as much as their weapons were what they were – I really didn't think we played the run that well and played blocks and played really physically. I thought going into that next game we really improved in that area. Then it was obviously third down, and we're chasing improvement in that area. So, I think there's a lot of things that the guys are getting more in tune with each other, with how we play, physicality, being able to stop the run and the different coverages that we try to play. But there's always a million things that we're chasing, and it's no different this week. But I do see – I've told the defense now for a few weeks in a row, you see improvement. We're not anywhere where we want to be, but I see us getting better. And to Kyle [Hamilton]'s point, let's just keep chasing improvement every single day."

With bringing back K Jake Moody, how did K Tyler Loop respond to that move in today's practice, and how would you describe the team's confidence in Tyler? (Josh Tolentino) "I still have a ton of confidence in Tyler [Loop], and I think he responded no different than anybody would when you have a backup at that position on the team. I thought he handled it really well the first time, and really due to some of the rosters and practice squad and positions that we needed, we kind of left and then came back [to Jake Moody]. I have a lot of confidence in him, and he's handled it well. He had a great day today, and that's really what he needs to do – just put himself in position every single time out there to execute what the team needs."

As QB Lamar Jackson continues to ramp back up and with the kind of pressure that he's just consistently under being the quarterback, is there anything that's impressed or surprised you about the way that he's handled himself through his injury process? (Samantha Croston) "[Lamar Jackson] just attacks. There's nobody that wants to be out there more than Lamar [Jackson]. I understand all the stuff and what people say, but Lamar wants to play. But at the same time, you have to be healthy enough to play and that's how we would really treat any player. I think just the way that he's attacked it, he's seen improvement. He sees things getting better, and he's stayed involved. He's a really good teammate, like he's been. And so, [I am] just really pleased. Sometimes it's really hard when you're used to being out there and – obviously, you're the guy, you're the quarterback, you're the leader – handling that, and so I think he's handled it mentally really well."

How quickly do you think this offensive line can kind of cohere if C Cam Jurgens makes his first start with you guys on Sunday? (Jonas Shaffer) "I think pretty well. When you look at bringing in a veteran, experienced guy that's played a lot, that's played in huge games and that's been in [the] Super Bowl, I don't think there's going to be any type of moment or anything that's going to be big for [Cam Jurgens]. He's going to communicate at a high level. It's our job to make sure that he's communicating the right stuff, and that's what the preparation and the practices allow you to do. But I expect him to actually really lift that area for us."

The Bengals are obviously a team that can take the top off a defense with their wide receivers. You talked about playing aggressively and all that balance. How do you balance that against a team like the Bengals, who take deep shots, while wanting to play aggressively? (Ryan Mink) "It's a great balance and it's a chess match. It's back and forth. It's giving them looks and inviting them to do certain things at times, and [then] taking away obviously what they do well. They have a bunch of really, really good players. [Bengals head coach] Zac Taylor does a great job with their offense. I have a lot of respect for them. Obviously, [they have] Joe [Burrow] and the receivers, the running back, [Mike] Gesicki and their offensive line. They have guys all over the place. So, it's playing team defense. It's picking different things at times to try to really, really take away, knowing that there's going to be times you're going to have to win your matchups, and that's just the way it goes both in the run game and in the pass game. Our guys have played against their players a ton, so they know these guys. And again, it's just a challenge and an offense that we're excited to get the chance to play."

It sounds like defensive players and you have been generally pleased with some of the improvements made defensively. What do you think is holding you back in terms of being the exact unit you want to see? I know it's gradual, it's a work in progress, but what do you see that's kind of holding you back? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It is a work in progress. I do see improvement, and I do appreciate the way the guys are chasing improvement. I think there's just a level that we can get to from a pure confidence and conviction standpoint in what we're doing that you can play things aggressively, that you can anticipate things that are about to happen, that when things happen on the fly, the adjustments and things like that happen in real time. We're getting closer and closer to that. So, to the guys' credit, they're working at it. Again, it's six games in. Let's try to keep climbing and keep getting better and better, so that we're at our best as we keep going."

Is there any update on CB Bilhal Kone and RB Adam Randall? Would you say those are more roster decisions at this point or are they health decisions? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I'd say they're a little bit of both. They both, I think, have come a long way from what they were dealing with, but at the same time, you're waiting for that right window to make sure that you don't close the window on them prematurely. So, [it's] a little bit of both."

How important has Cincinnati DT Dexter Lawrence been to that Bengals defense? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I'd say [Dexter Lawrence] has been pretty important. Credit to [the Bengals], they made a big move in an area where they felt like they needed a difference-maker. Obviously, they gave up the capital that they gave up to get him. When you look at teams being able to run up the middle specifically where he obviously plays, he's had a major impact. He's had an impact as a pass rusher as well and played really well. I think there's just ways you have to try to make him play different things, move him around and get him going [in] different directions. But obviously, [I have] a ton of respect for him. He's a great player."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

When you have a disappointing loss like the one in Cleveland, from your experience, do you have to say something in the locker room, or is it just up to each player to kind of bounce back from something like that? (Jamison Hensley) "Well, it's football. You're going to have them; I mean it's not super foreign. Every team has those games that you felt you could have won, and you didn't. Usually, there's a few of them every year, and even the best teams lose a game. So, the biggest thing is just how do you respond? Obviously, you try to say things to get guys to be locked in and focused and stuff like that, but [it's] not so much about losing the game, just more about resetting and focusing on what's important for the next game."

What have you noticed in the last couple days, but maybe looking at the season as a whole, just about the way this team responds to adversity? What do you like about the group? (Sam Cohn) "We have a tough group, a tough group. We have really good coaching, and a lot of it comes down to just like executing our responsibility, consistently. We'll play really good football for a lot of the game, but there's just those mental breakdowns, lapses or just execution and our technique that we just kind of have those lapses in moments that kind of hurt us, but it's football. I mean, nobody really has ever had a perfect game. I don't think there's ever been a perfect game ever played by anybody. There's always going to be plays you want back, even when you're winning. And so, I feel like, especially on defense, we've tried to get better each and every week. I feel like we've just gotten a little better each and every week, and so the biggest thing is just staying true to who we are and really just try to put ourselves in position to be the best version of ourselves for where we are right now. And honestly, going into that middle part of the season, it's when you really try to separate yourself from the group. For us, [it's a] tough game coming up. Cincinnati's a really good opponent coming off a bye week with a whole lot of talent everywhere. It's just a big opportunity for us, but a big challenge, and I'm confident my guys will be ready."

I know you said you've got to turn the page, but S Kyle Hamilton expressed frustration, talking about 'Groundhog Day' and all that, with the way things went, but now comes the Bengals coming in here after a bye week. What are you seeing from them? You've faced them many times in your career, especially Bengals QB Joe Burrow? (Jerry Coleman) "It starts with [Joe] Burrow; he's a general out there. He knows how to check all the right plays and check into the right runs based off how people play them, and you have to give the attention to the receivers. They are the best in the game. [Ja'Marr] Chase is probably No. 1, or arguably the best receiver in the game, and then you have Tee Higgins who's Top 10 at the worst; he's a really elite receiver as well. Then the running back is a monster as well, so they really have a lot of talent all over the place. It's a great challenge for us, but the biggest thing is just playing together and just having that mentality that we all have to do our job for one another at the highest level and then just execute. When they make plays, [just] tackle them, get them down and defend every blade of grass. They are going to make some plays – it's football. But [we need to] keep them from getting the big explosives and be able to stop the run in light boxes, which has kind of been modern-day football now anyway. As defensive linemen, we have to be able to play our two-gap or play a gap and a half and really work with each other on understanding what runs are coming so that we can condense space, make it easier for our linebackers and just play our game."

Do you feel like you're at the point where you guys can start to do even more coordinated rushes, stunts and that kind of stuff that we've seen you have success with in the past? (Childs Walker) "Yes, a lot of it is just getting familiar and comfortable with each other and trying to just understand how we like to run in our games. A lot of that comes with just time, and so I think as the season goes along, we should have a lot more success with our games. But I do think that we started rushing better the last couple weeks, and I hope that continues. I know it will, just with the people we have in our room. But I think that for us to go where we want to go and be the kind of team we want to be, we have to be really elite on the defensive line, especially this week. Our defensive line – it's always a big challenge, but when you play against these really good quarterbacks that have all these weapons, the difference maker has to be up front and making them uncomfortable."

Kind of piggybacking off of that, with the end-of-game situations or the late-game situations, what do you guys feel like you need to improve on to take the next step to kind of close those opportunities out? (Brian Wacker) "Well, a lot of live variables go into that. When you look at the past – but the biggest thing is playing together as one, and then just taking advantage of opportunities when they're there. I feel like we've had opportunities and missed them, and then it comes back to bite you, and that's football, right? But just when opportunities are there, making the play, getting off the field, and winning the ball game. But at the end of the day, I think our pass rush is going to get a lot better, and we're going to be able to win some ball games with it."

How much do you guys lean on OLB Trey Hendrickson this week for intel, and just for him in general, have you gotten a sense of how excited he is to face his old team this week? (Luke Jones) "Well, [Trey Hendrickson] is the kind of person that would never say that, but being in the situation where you play a team that you've played at before for a long time... I would like to put him in position to be able to make some plays and be able to have some success against his old team. I would like him to be able to have a day where [the Bengals] miss him. That's kind of what you want when you're a player in this league. You go back and play against an old team, especially a team that you kind of wanted to stay at, and it just didn't work out financially and stuff, it's like... If it were me, I'd be thinking like I'm [going to] make them regret it. But I know Trey's just a whole different kind of guy; he keeps his cards close to his chest. But just knowing football and how this thing works, I want to give him as many opportunities as possible. So, I told him, 'I got your back. However you want to rush, I'll play off you. Go make your plays.' Especially when we get those obvious pass downs and we have just straight four-man rushes, those are opportunities [where] I expect him to go have some fun out there this week."

When you play a divisional team and you have a lot of football left, but it could come down to these two teams again, how do you view kind of a mid-season matchup against a divisional team that you likely could be battling with all the way to the end? (Garrett Downing) "I mean every game is important, but games like this – any division game kind of counts as a game and a half, and the home game is kind of like two games. [It's a] division opponent that is a really worthy opponent that has all the tools to be elite in this business. It's going to take all of us. It's going to take a 53-man effort – really a 70-man effort – in the way we practice and prepare, and on gameday it's going to take the best we have. But if we're at our best, I like our chances."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

You're next to QB Lamar Jackson in that locker room almost every day. With him missing the past couple games, how difficult has it been for him and what have you kind of seen from him in not being able to be out there? (Jamison Hensley) "[Lamar Jackson] is working to get back. He is working every day, doing what he needs to do to get back on the field, and that's all you can do when you're injured, just do everything you can to get back on the field."

How's the spirit around the locker room? It was a tough loss, but you have three big games coming up, and obviously a division game with the Cincinnati Bengals coming to town Saturday. (Jerry Coleman) "There's an urgency to get better. We know we have to iron out some details and play better ball on all three phases."

When you guys are preparing to go up against a team in the division that has an explosive offense themselves that puts up a lot of points, what does that do for the mentality of the offense? Do you feel like this is a game that you guys have to put up a ton of points? (Cordell Woodland) "I feel like we want to put up points every game. [There's] not just one game I look forward to just putting up a lot of points. I feel like that's every game with our offense, and we are going to bank on our defense getting a lot of stops this week, so we [will] do what we do."

We asked QB Tyler Huntley about this last week, but on gameday, there are a lot of pictures and videos that come out of him and QB Lamar Jackson talking. From your perspective, what's it like just to watch them interact either throughout the week or on gameday? (Sam Cohn) "[Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson] are just there for each other. You can tell, no matter who's playing, they are always helping each other, talking to each other, telling each other what they see and what's going on. So, it's good to see where your backup quarterback and Lamar — where you have the starter and the backup just talking every day and telling you what they see and how they want you to do things."

Is there anything that's impressed you about the way that this team has dealt with adversity? (Samantha Croston) "Yes, we come out and fight. We took a [loss] versus the Saints, and we came out next week and bounced back. I feel like we'll be able to do the same this week."

If I remember correctly, did you train with Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase this offseason? (Alex Glaze) "Yes, a couple times."

When you work with a guy like Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase, is there any knowledge that you learned, or did you learn anything from him that you maybe then can bring to the team? (Alex Glaze) "Not really. [Ja'Marr Chase and I have] two different games. I feel like we have two completely different games. I feel like we do a lot with the ball in our hands, but before that, there's nothing I think really that's similar."

What did you see from WR Ja'Kobi Lane last week, and did you feel like that was kind of a stepping stone for more for him? (Ryan Mink) "That's what I expected. I expected that from Week 1. We know what [Ja'Kobi Lane] is capable of, and he just [has] to build off it now."

When you look back at last week, why couldn't you guys get anything going for the last three quarters? (Childs Walker) "Small details. I'd say small details and not finishing plays, penalties hurt us putting us behind the sticks. So, we just have to iron out some stuff, and I think we'll be all right."

It's so early in the season, but a lot of people expect you and the Bengals to be there battling for the title toward January. How big of a game is this, knowing it's still an October game, but you're getting the Bengals at home? How big of a game is this? (Jamison Hensley) "All division games [are] big games, but we are going to focus on ourselves. We have to come out and play our best game every game, no matter what team is out there. So, I feel like we just have to go play and do what we do best."

This weekend, we were introduced to your friend Sunny. Could you tell us about the impact that Sunny has had on you? (Samantha Croston) "Sunny has — just keep fighting no matter what. I [have] seen Sunny through ups and downs, and she always had the same smile, always said hi to me and brought energy to me. I just look at it as, no matter what's going on, just keep a smile and it's going to get better."

Was there a message from head coach Jesse Minter to start this kind of week of meetings that had resonated with you or the team? (Jonas Shaffer) "We just have to play better on all three phases. That was really the message."

C CAM JURGENS

How does it feel to be a part of the Baltimore Ravens? I know it was kind of out of your control how you came here. How was the whole process? "It's been a wild process. I don't know, you guys could probably tell me, has anybody been traded while they're in a concussion protocol? I mean, it's weird territory to get traded to a team and then not be able to talk to you guys or be with the team right away. It just feels so good to get through this protocol and start to feel a little bit like myself again and get back in the groove of things. [As far as] just being with the team, I love it here [and] I'm enjoying it. Any time you get traded, it's a crazy whirlwind experience. This is such a good organization and team. I'm happy and excited to be here."

When you find out you're getting traded and then it's Baltimore, what's the first thought that goes through your head? "[It's] not far away and then just how the process works. I mean, it's crazy. I go in to tell them my concussion symptoms for the day just thinking [I'm] about to head home and relax, and then all of a sudden everything's changing. First things first, [I] tell my fiancée, tell my family and then [I] say goodbye to everybody. That chapter's over. It's been a great time with the [Philadelphia] Eagles. I got drafted there, extended there, and went to two Super Bowls. Now, I'm here with another great organization. I mean, I'm pretty darn blessed, and [I'm] proud to play for both these teams. I'm excited to get here and start playing and get running."

The last couple days or last week or so, what's the ramp-up acclimation been like for you getting oriented to a new offense and team and system? "I mean, you're going through the normal concussion protocols, but then at the same time, I'm learning a whole new offense. [I'm] finding a new place to live. I'm learning new teammates [and] new coaches. Everything's new. I think it's obviously tough when you're going through a concussion and then you have all this change and transition. But yeah, I'm feeling better [and] feeling more like myself. It feels good. It's just been a wild couple weeks. I mean, it's hard to describe everything. I'm just glad I'm here. This team has been so welcoming. It's just been weird going through here and seeing you guys and not talking to everybody. But yeah, [I'm] glad I'm here."

It sounds like you were kind of taken by surprise that this trade happened. What were your emotions as you found out and, like you said, you were in the concussion protocol just going through this entire process with switching to the other team? "Well, first of all, when you have a concussion, part of the effect [is] your emotional regulation isn't normal. There are a lot of emotions within just saying goodbye to a lot of friends and teammates that I've grown so close to over the years. I've done a lot there. With everything, transition is always tough at the start, but once I got here, I mean, this place, this organization, I've learned so much and they've just welcomed me with open arms. I mean, it's such a well-run place from what I've seen so far. It's a really good team and I'm excited to see what I can bring here."

It's also a little unusual that your starting quarterback is injured as well. What do you try to do to get that up to speed with the relationship and just the feel with QB Lamar Jackson? "I'm just trying to do everything in my power to learn the play book, the cadence, how they operate and make sure I'm doing everything in my power that I can do. Then obviously that stuff, relationships and everything, are going to come with time. But [I] make sure I'm putting in the work and [doing] everything I can do."

During this time you've been in concussion protocol, I'm sure you've had time to study mostly. What has stood out to you about offensive coordinator Declan Doyle's offense? "I like it. I feel like it's something I can fit in well to. It's a lot of aggression, speed and flying off the ball and kind of attacking the defense. I feel like I fit in well with that. Obviously, you learn a new offense, there's new words — it's like a new language. It's like I'm speaking English, and the next day, I'm learning Mandarin. It's a little different, but it's coming along."

Did it surprise you how long the concussion took to get over and clear the protocols and all that? What was that experience like the last couple weeks? "I think the brain heals at its own time. I got a concussion early in the game and played through most of it. That doesn't speed up recovery when you keep playing on it. Then when your life gets a little uprooted and you're learning new things and everything changes, I don't know if that helps either. It takes its own time, but I feel like I've gone through that. You can always tell when you feel like yourself again. I'm back to normal and feel like I'm picking everything up and things are going well. I got a lot of bright lights on me right now and it's feeling fine."

Is it a positive for you to be back at center and be able to lock in at one position as opposed to what was happening with the Philadelphia Eagles? "I'm very happy to be back at center. I feel very comfortable there. I've got most of my reps [at center]. I started in college and then go to the league, and I played one season at right guard, played a little left guard this year, but it feels natural to be back at center. I'm happy to be at that and [I've been] just communicating and learning everything. It's going well."

WR JA'KOBI LANE

How have you felt being back? "Good. [I'm] super blessed [and] super fortunate. [I'm] just super grateful to contribute a little bit."

Everybody has been talking about your energy and what how you're bringing a lot of the energy to practice. What inspired you to want to bring that energy each day? "That's just who I am as a person, I think, just naturally loving football. This being my job, in my head I'm super grateful for it, and that shows externally."

Who has been helpful as you've tried to continue to ramp up your recovery and get back out on the field? "'A.D.' [head certified athletic trainer Adrian Dixon], [assistant athletic trainer] Cross [Klemko], [director of player rehabilitation] Chris [Marroquin], shoutout to all the trainers. They do a great job."

Head coach Jesse Minter told us QB Lamar Jackson got some limited work today. Just to see him back, how much juice does that kind of give you guys just to see a little bit of a step to what may come? "I think having [Lamar Jackson] in there is a big deal, but at the same time, like we all want to win, and that's with or without Lamar. I think we all bring the same mindset every day, and that's just bring your best foot forward. We try to bring the juice no matter who's practicing or not practicing."

ILB TRENTON SIMPSON

You've had a couple games against the Cincinnati Bengals. What stands out to you when you go against an offense like this? (Jamison Hensley) "I think the [Cincinnati] Bengals have a lot of really good players [like] Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase [and] Joe Burrow. I feel like they play good together. They've been playing together for a while. I feel like on defense, we just [have] got to stay together, everybody be on the same page and just go out there and fly around."

For the most part, people are talking about feeling like you guys have made defensive improvements, but there's still little things here and there holding you back. What do you think are the keys to putting it all together over the course of a game? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I'd say honestly, [it's] just the small details and everybody just playing from the first snap to the last snap with key details [and] everybody being on the same page. I think during the game, [it's about] adjusting, making adjustments on the fly and doing that one play at a time. Then after every down, [we] come to the sideline [and] see what we see. Then [we] try to fix it or continue to build on it."

When you look at yourself, why do you think this has been the season where you've been able to string together one good game after another? What's working for you? (Childs Walker) "I mean, honestly, [it's] my approach to this season. I come in every morning at 6 o'clock, [and] I meet with my linebacker coach. [Also], my mentality [and] the way I'm playing is just no fear, one play at a time, [give] everything I've got [and] focus on my one key. When the ball is snapped, if I see something, trust it, go and just play like a Raven, hit anything that moves."

What's the communication like after a game like you had Sunday, in the defensive meeting room when you guys were looking at the film? How do you guys address it collectively with defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver? (Jerry Coleman) "Honestly, the things we [saw] on film, [there] was a lot of good. The things that we did really well, we just continue to build on and the things that we need to improve on, [we'll] just work on it today at practice. It's a Wednesday. Today is the true day we're all in pads [and] we're all out there. We'll go out there and make corrections."

What has OLB Trey Hendrickson brought to the room, even though he's been dealing with an injury, and how much do you feel like this Bengals game is really important to him? (Ryan Mink) "Trey [Hendrickson] is a great leader, and he's a guy who flies around. I am excited to see him against his former team. The things he [does] in practice, the way he rushes the passer and just how he gets off the ball, I believe that this game for him is about to be like one of those ones, like [a] multiple-sack game. I'm calling it, [and] I'm excited to see the celebration he does."

Are there ways that you guys have responded to adversity, good, bad or indifferent, over the last, let's say, two years, that you feel like you could learn from to respond to adversity this time? Have you noticed how things changed in the way you guys respond to adversity? (Sam Cohn) "I think [it's] just, like you said, these last two years when adversity comes upon us, we stay together. [When] everybody comes to the sideline, we meet up together and I think it's more like let's fix the situation, stay together, [where] everybody [is] on one accord. If you see something from somebody, you go talk to them and just figure it out together."

You mentioned that you were waking up at 6 a.m. and meeting with your linebacker coach. Do you feel like your routine has changed this year in some way that has helped you to be more disciplined or helped you make more plays out on the field? (Samantha Croston) "Yes ma'am, definitely. Coming in early allows [me] to get extra two hours on film, taking care of my body [and] getting an extra lift a week. I'd say [I'm focusing on] nutrition, getting massages now [and] becoming a real pro. I give a lot of credit to Roquan Smith. He showed me the way. He's been an All-Pro player [and] he's one of the best at it. [I've been] seeing what he's done over these last four years and [I'm] trying to translate it to my game because I've noticed playing beside him [that] he's so ahead before the ball even snaps. I think this year that's what coming in and watching more film has allowed me to do. If I see a formation, it's like, 'It's only going to be one or two things.' Then, once you see it, you just go."

Can you take us through what 6 a.m. is like here? Who's around besides you? (Jerry Coleman) "I mean the strength training staff is in here and the coaches are in here, of course, but yeah, it's really just me and the linebackers. All the linebackers come in early, but I think that's allowed all of us to play well together. It allows us to all see the things on the same page. Everybody's playing at a high level in that room. I think it's really working."