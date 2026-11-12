Transcript: Press Conferences (11/12/26)

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR DECLAN DOYLE

There's another starting quarterback for you this week in QB Jacoby Brissett. As far as his talent level, what impact do you think he can make for this team? (Jamison Hensley) "I think [Jacoby Brissett] can make a huge impact. Obviously that position is critical to winning wherever you're at, whether you're at our level [or] you're in college. That probably is the No. 1 correlating position to winning in all of football. He can play a tremendous role for us. We were really excited to get him here. Obviously going through that process the last couple weeks and you have some unfortunate things happen, [I] was really excited when we made the move and were able to acquire him and get him in here. I've been super impressed by him, just being able to work with him as he's picking up our offense very quickly and also being able to provide a little bit of stability to the situation. But [I'm] really excited about him being here and helping us."

As far as QB Jacoby Brissett being able to provide continuity. Let's just say he's able to stick around for as long as you guys need him for. How does that make your job easier and the other players' jobs easier just knowing you guys are going to have the same guy in there every week? (Samantha Croston) "I think continuity is a huge deal. Whether you're talking about a coaching staff and coaches working together or coaches working with players over a period of time, [Jacoby Brissett]'s an example where we don't have any of that yet. So now as we go to install, there's always plays where we're saying like, 'Hey, this is carried over. Do you remember when we did this against X team?' We don't have any of those things with him. So, everything is kind of a first right now, and it kind of forces you to go back to the building blocks. But the more time he's with us, the more time we get to spend with him, obviously you start to build those things that you start to see common ground on. You like to think that through the first four games of the season, you're in the discovery phase and figuring out who you are. And then once you really know who that is, you can really lean hard into that and trying to give guys an opportunity to have success at what they do well. Obviously, 'Izzy' [quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork] has experience with him in the past, as does [pass game coordinator] Marcus Brady, who worked with him in Indianapolis. So, it's not like we have no familiarity with him. At the same time, I'm new with him. and we really have to try to accelerate as fast as we can to try to get on the same page."

I wanted to go back to two games ago because it's been a while, and it correlates to this week. QB Joe Fagnano comes in and you have him throw five straight times. The following week, he sort of was neutralized and didn't throw the ball past 10 yards downfield. I would like to get an explanation as to why it went down like that. QB Jacoby Brissett comes in and he doesn't have a tendency to throw the ball downfield as well. How do you make the adjustments with this all? (Jerry Coleman) "I would say the first thing – the first game, we're playing and there's a sudden change [when] Joe [Fagnano] goes in the game. We throw a double move to [Josh] Cuevas, I believe, and hit a big play. We weren't sure whether or not we caught it or not, so we went fast, trying to get to our 'beat the challenge play' and he hit another explosive [play]. Then we end up on the 7-yard line, and so obviously, you can look at that and say run or pass. I had a call that I felt really good about, getting in empty and being able to put Zay Flowers one-on-one with a Mike linebacker. That's the call that I went into the week prepared to make in that time, and that's what we pulled the trigger on. We end up getting sacked and going to second-and-16. So to give yourself a chance to get back into that range, you're going to have to probably throw it right here. And so, [we] threw it. Then on third down, [we're] obviously trying to take a shot at the end zone. So, those are the five that you're referring to. Obviously, the first one is like, 'Hey, [the] backup [quarterback]'s in the game, what does everybody expect we're probably going to do? We're probably going to run it.' We end up taking a double move shot and hit it. I think Joe did a really good job when he was tasked to go in the game [to] try to be able to handle and operate in a situation where he'd been playing [as] Josh Allen for the last week. He hadn't really played competitive football since preseason. And so, it's been eight weeks since he's played. I thought he did a good job of trying to handle that situation. Obviously, there are some circumstances that happened on the following game where we kind of went into the game plan saying, 'Hey, we're going to put this on the back of Derrick [Henry] and be able to kind of kick the ball underneath and try to be a run-after-catch type operation in this one.' So obviously, I can't commend Joe enough for what he did, because obviously not everybody is aware of any of the circumstances or any of that stuff, but he's a warrior. He went in there and gave us everything he had. I'm really excited about Jacoby [Brissett]. As I watched all his targets, the throwing, you watch him play the Chargers and very early in that game, he's throwing a seam ball down the field and he's able to stretch the coverage. So I'm excited about his ability to be able to do that and provide that a little bit more for us."

You said early in training camp you guys were going to do some stuff pre-snap and work on cadence or other stuff. There may be some pre-snap stuff in practice, but you were going to have little tolerance for it going forward. How frustrating has that been that you guys are the league leaders in those kind of penalties? How do you go about trying to fix it? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I think it's incredibly frustrating for everybody involved, not just myself, but the rest of the offense, because my message to the group this week is like, 'Let's own the things that we can control. The things that are well within our control, let's try to own those things.' The pre-snap operation is one of those that has been stressed since the first day we went out there, and obviously it's not good enough. So, we've looked at different things with the cadence. We've looked at different things with the simplification of motion or timing and things like that. The biggest thing is we had a little bit of time to go look at all of those things that are knocking us back, and you're trying to find, 'What's the consistent theme that we maybe need to change something in order to get a different result?' Because if we just continue to bang our heads against the wall, I think that we're all in agreement that you're probably going to get a similar result. So, we've tried to really go back to the drawing board there. The other part of that is you get a new quarterback in here with a different cadence, and so you get kind of an opportunity to reset. The first day we're in there on Wednesday, instead of going right into the Chargers operation, it's really like, 'OK, let's stand up. Let's do a clap drill. Let's go through on one. Let's go through our different cadences, and let's try to get a feel for being able to play with this guy and jump the cadence.' Then being able to coach Jacoby [Brissett] to try to fit it to what we're trying to operate. So, I think it forces you, anytime you have a new guy, to really go back to the building blocks of, 'OK, this is what we say we want to be. This is what we say we want to be about, and then let's hold that standard and go back to what that looked like in the offseason.'"

When you have a week to get a quarterback ready to start, how much of it is you tailoring your game plan to what you know he can do versus giving him a crash course in your offensive vision? (Childs Walker) "I think it's always about trying to tailor it to the player. So regardless of who that quarterback is in the game, you're trying to give him things and ask him to do things that he feels comfortable with. It's one of those things that there [has to] be constant dialogue. So, there might be a play that I look at and I say, 'Hey, this is a really good play against X coverage.' But if we go out there and execute it in practice and he says, 'I don't see this,' or, 'I don't like it,' it would be kind of dumb of me to call that in the game if he's not a believer in it. So, it's really everything that we're doing all week, trying to catch each other up on how we see the game, and then being able to narrow that thing in by Sunday where he feels like he can go out and rip it and he's able to operate at a high level just pre-snap, and then also post-snap being able to see pictures that he feels comfortable with."

You coached tight ends for a couple years. What do you kind of make of TE Mark Andrews' season so far, and I guess specifically with the catching, where we've seen him make some really, really tough catches in tight spots and then also just drops in games? (Jonas Shaffer) "Yes, I think that [Mark Andrews] would be the first one to stand up here and say that he would be disappointed in some of those things. Anytime you're not playing well on offense, I think just regardless, everybody's stats look a little bit down. So, obviously we're all frustrated, and we're all working to solve that problem. Mark is, again, I've said this before, he comes back to work every day. We love the way he works. If you go through our third-down reel, there's a bunch of those like bang-bang contested catches that he's making for us in big moments. There's also things that I think that are plays that he wants back, and I think he's actively working to fix those things as well. So, I love the way he comes to work. I love being able to work with him, but obviously for all of us, we all kind of have to pick it up."

How big of a boost can QB Jacoby Brissett be for the run game with RB Derrick Henry and getting different looks from a defense with him out there? (Ben Hall) "I think that the biggest thing is, anytime you're able to get under center and then stretch the ball down the field and start to attack a little bit more vertically, you start to make that second and third level of the coverage a little bit softer. So, it's not as one-sided where you're running into loaded boxes. They kind of have to defend every blade of grass, so to speak. [Jacoby Brissett] will provide a huge value there, and obviously we would like to build on that as we move forward throughout the season."

To add on what he said, we see all these charts out there of guys throwing into tight windows and open windows, and I think QB Jacoby Brissett has been more on the contested side. Maybe that's because of what he was dealing with in Arizona, but is there maybe a skill that he brings to your offense? Or is the situation such that where you feel pretty confident that you can give him better looks than what he's dealt with over his career? (Jonas Shaffer) "I couldn't speak on Arizona. I know this: When I watch the tape, [Jacoby Brissett] plays on time. He plays within rhythm. He has great feet [and] he's an anticipation thrower. He's a guy who's played 11 years, so he's seen a lot of football. He's seen a lot of these pictures, and he'll let it rip. He can really drive the ball. Those are all things that I'm really excited about with him. We've said it before, but our goal as a coaching staff is to try to get one as open as we possibly can anytime we call a pass play, so that's really what we're trying to pride ourselves on is being able to create separation. Then, when we might not be right, he may be able to make us right because he's a little more comfortable playing into those tight windows."

SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR ANTHONY LEVINE

What challenges do you face when you sign a kicker five days before the game starts? (Jamison Hensley) "Well, I wouldn't call it challenging. I'd just say we have to get out here and just basically get to work. [Senior special teams coach] Randy Brown does a great job with our specialists, and again, I think we have the best [long] snapper [Nick Moore] in the league. We have a pretty good holder. So, overall, I think we have a good operation between snap and hold. Once you have that, now you just have to work on the mechanics and make sure everything else flows with it. So, I think it'll be good for us."

How did it end up where K Jake Moody wasn't on the 53-man roster? (Jerry Coleman) "This is how I would answer that. Things happen, and we have to move forward. So, with that, all we want to do is coach the guys that are here. Jake [Moody] had a great opportunity to go out there and kick for us. He did. He made a decision, and now we've made ours by picking the guys that had a great workout yesterday, and we're going to move forward with the guys that are here."

Did it catch you off guard? (Jerry Coleman) "Did it catch me off guard? One thing about being in this league for a long time, and I learned being around here, [is that] nothing catches you off guard. So, you always have to be prepared and ready to adjust."

Do you look at it this week as a competition throughout the week between the two guys you signed? Or is K Riley Patterson your kicker and K Harrison Mevis is more insurance just to have them both ready? (Jeff Zrebiec) "We're going into the game with Riley [Patterson] as our kicker. Riley is going to be kicking for us. [Harrison] Mevis is here. Both of those guys had great workouts. Both of those guys made pretty big kicks last year. Riley had a big kick in December, a 54-yarder against [Pittsburgh], and Mevis made a big kick in the divisional round against [Chicago]. So, both of those guys [have] made big kicks. We liked both of their workouts, but Riley will be our kicker going into Monday night."

Not with you guys, but I think on the outside, what gets lost with the kicker is kickoffs, especially in this game. How much of that went into their tryout, and then how challenging is also getting that up to speed in five days' time of your coverage with the kicker? (Morgan Adsit) "They did some yesterday, and again, they both did [well]. [Harrison] Mevis had a good workout. Riley [Patterson] had a good workout. But we know, even today when we talked about it, we talked about kick and coverage. So, the kick is just as important as the coverage, and both of those guys know that, and Riley did a good job when he was down in Miami on kickoffs, and Mevis also did a great job when he was with the Rams. So, did it play a part in it? At the end of the day, we need guys to make kicks. So, it'll be good for them to come out here and also help us on kickoff coverage as well."

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR ANTHONY WEAVER

Looking at the Chargers, QB Justin Herbert probably hasn't put up the numbers that a lot of people expected. What have you seen from him on tape? (Jamison Hensley) "Yes, I think [Justin Herbert] is still trying to find his rhythm within this offense. But you still see all the talent he possesses, particularly from a trait standpoint with just his ability to run and his arm talent. He makes some throws where you just kind of – I unfortunately was a victim of it a year ago in Miami. So, I know exactly what he's capable of, and with the pieces around him, they can explode at any moment. So, I respect this league too much and the talent in it to take any team for granted."

As far as the defense, it's kind of a repeated talking point in terms of trying to force turnovers. I think you guys have four interceptions this year. The Chargers, they've turned the ball over a lot. Is this the week where, maybe with the crowd behind you, you start getting that going? (Jerry Coleman) "I'm not going to get into any prognostications. I can tell you that we're emphasizing it. It's been a point of emphasis throughout the season, and I know our guys, if you came out here and watched practice yesterday, they were attacking the football on all three levels. So, you just hope that because of our process and our work habits, that shows up on Sunday, and God willing, that happens."

Earlier in the week, we heard head coach Jesse Minter acknowledge the potential for lineup changes come Monday. What can that do for a defense, and do you feel like that's kind of the point you're at where maybe it's time to shake something up? (Sam Cohn) "I think we have a lot of good players in the room. So, when you talk about lineup changes, I think a lot gets made of that. I tell my guys all the time, I don't care who starts. I don't care how many plays you play. I just care about who's finishing plays and who's finishing the game. That ultimately is what is most important to me. So, whatever combination of 11 is out there – starter, third string, second string – I don't care. When you're out there, execute at a high level and get your job done."

Similarly to the turnover question with sacks, Chargers QB Justin Herbert has been sacked more than any quarterback in the league. What would you like to see more of from your guys up front in terms of finishing off those plays when they've been able to get back there? (Brian Wacker) "We've had this conversation before. I don't think it's a front thing. It's always an all-11 thing. There's often times where those guys are winning their one-on-ones or through games and things of that nature, and you don't have the matching coverage. There's times when you have great coverage, and now you're not getting rush. So, when we're talking about cohesion and coordination and coming together as one, that's what needs to meet. The combination of rush and coverage this week, because of their history thus far, we need to force that to happen, though. They're not just giving them to us. We need to make that happen by how we're playing."

Head coach Jesse Minter also talked about how his vision for how a defense should look isn't showing up consistently on the field. How do you think you bridge that gap between philosophy and product? (Childs Walker) "Work. You can sit up here and talk all day. Winning doesn't care about what you're saying; it cares about what you're doing. So, you just keep on working on the practice field, keep trying to push and prod guys to make sure they're making the right decisions in real time. In my experience, when you do that enough, at some point it clicks for them, and you realize you don't have to chase plays. You can trust the guy next to you. Just go do your job at a high level, and usually good things happen. To me, the NFL is really simple. If you do your job at a high level and make the plays that come to you, that's usually like two or three plays. Make a couple more just because of your FBI [football IQ] and how much you've studied. Make a couple more off of effort. Usually if you do that, and you have good enough talent, you're going to make a couple just off your talent. You have good enough talent, [and] you end up a Hall of Famer. So, let's not make any more of it than that. Let's do our job. Let's do our studying in the film room, on the practice field, make the plays that come to you, and make a couple more because of your work habits."

I think this is the first time we've had a chance to speak to you since you made the comments about the fans. (Jerry Coleman) "I love the fans. First off, I hope you guys know I love the fans. My reference in talking about the fans was particularly [about] the Cincinnati game. [It was] 14-13 going into the fourth. It was quiet. It was quiet. I thought our fans were outstanding this last game. We were getting our butts kicked. I don't even know how we scored a long touchdown. I just heard the fans erupt, so they were still there. God bless them. I love you. Bring that same energy on Monday night, all right? We need it."

QB JACOBY BRISSETT

Coming to the Baltimore Ravens at this point in the season, what kind of impact do you feel you can give this team? (Jamison Hensley) "I think that it's hard for me to say what type of impact until it shows. [I want to] really just come out, try to do my job to the best of my ability, be a good teammate, kind of keep things simple [and] try not to overcomplicate this thing right now and just take it one day at a time."

How do you think that playing on seven different teams throughout the time you've been in the NFL has helped you to become adaptable? (Samantha Croston) "I think that's just it. You are around a lot of different people, a lot of different systems, different situations, every year. So just being able to be flexible, that's what's kept me in this league for so long, and this is no different. [I'm] just excited for this opportunity, and [I'm] trying to make the most of it."

What has this last week been like for you? It's been about a week since word came out that you were coming here. What's the preparation been like? Has it been around the clock? What's it been like? (Luke Jones) "That's all it's been is preparation and trying to get caught up to speed and then obviously starting to get ready for a game. So, that's really what it's been. It's been a long but fast week or so."

Where do you feel like you are in terms of learning this offense and having a really good feel? (Garrett Downing) "I feel confident. I don't think my preparation is stopping today, but I think I have the right coaches that are helping me along the way. Obviously, the players are helping me when I'm in the huddle and things of that nature, so it's been good. Like I said, I feel confident, but obviously [there's] still some work to do."

Is there a helpful element that your first game with the Baltimore Ravens is against a team you've already played against this season? (Morgan Adsit) "I don't know if that's helpful, more so [because] they know me too. But [it's] definitely helpful that I'm with a lot of familiar faces and having that extra time to kind of get in and learn the offense and things of that nature. I think that helps a lot."

How has quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork helped you, and pass game coordinator Marcus Brady as well? (Ryan Mink) "They've been awesome. When I knew I was coming here and I obviously knew they were here, I felt very confident that the people that were going to be teaching me the stuff were the right people for it. They've been helpful every day that I've been here."

You start a game on Sunday last week. You learn the Cardinals' quarterback plans and then you're here almost 24 hours later. What was that whole emotional swing like for you? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It was obviously a tough situation. Then you get the news like the next day or two, or whatever it is, and then you kind of have to get your mind wrapped around another situation. So, it's kind of all over the place, but having those extra days kind of helped me settle my emotions down and then obviously refocusing and figuring out what the next steps were. Then, getting here and figuring out that I'm going to be here and figuring out how to attack this situation."

What was your first impression of offensive coordinator Declan Doyle? What's it been like learning this offense and picking things up from him? (Sam Cohn) "It's been cool. Obviously, [offensive coordinator Declan Doyle is a] great football mind. He's been very receptive to information from me and getting to know each other, whether that's on the field and off the field and trying to bridge the gap over a relationship that you kind of have to fast-track before Monday. But he's been awesome. What he's thinking as far as the play structure and then obviously how we're attacking the defense, he's very vocal about it. I think that cleans up the communication. I know what he's thinking."

Does this feel different for you coming in like this as opposed to previous situations where you've taken over midseason because the quarterback in front of you got hurt? Does it feel kind of more of a crash course? (Jonas Shaffer) "Oh, it's definitely a crash course. [There is] no question."

Did you talk to QB Lamar Jackson at all? Have you had any interaction with him? (Brian Wacker) "I've obviously known Lamar [Jackson] for a long time, obviously, [with] us being from Florida. This week's been a long week. [I've been] kind of talking to everybody and just trying to figure out now [what I need] to go out and play. [I am] obviously understanding [of] his situation and letting him go through his things. But yes, we know each other pretty well."

What does a crash course look like for you? How late are you here? Are you going home and calling out plays? (Ryan Mink) "Let's just say this right now is messing up the crash course right now."

You've come into some challenging quarterback situations that were different situations. Is there a special or unique ability or talent that you have to have in order to be successful in those situations? (Brian Wacker) "I think you have to have grace for yourself, obviously, and then confidence that you wouldn't be in that position if the organization, the team, the coaches, the players didn't think that you can handle it. And then obviously, you take it day by day, and I think you slow the time down while everybody else is moving fast around you. You try to take it day by day and Monday will get here when Monday gets here."

We've seen you spend time these past few practices working with the receivers after practice. Beyond those kind of reps, what do you need from them during a crash-course week like this to kind of help them and help you? (Jonas Shaffer) "It's just going through the plan. We do a bunch of walk-throughs. You see the practice, stuff after practice and things of that nature. I just think it's that, and then just them telling me what they need from me more than I need from them. They have to do the hard part. I have to do the easy part and find them and put the ball where it's supposed to go. It's just [about] the communication on both sides."

Have they told you about the plan going forward with you? Have they said, "We're hoping for you to keep the season alive in case QB Lamar Jackson is able to come back?" Have they said, "Hey, we kind of expect you to take us throughout the rest of the season?" (Jamison Hensley) "I didn't even ask that. I don't even really want to get into it. Like I said, it's one of those things where you kind of just take it day by day, and then future things happen when future things happen. But, I'd be a fool to look forward. I'm trying to learn teammates, players, coaches, plays and get ready for a game. The last thing I'm worried about is something that's going to happen down the road."

A lot of people talk about the veteran leadership that you bring. What's one lesson that you would want some of the younger quarterbacks to be able to learn from you? (Samantha Croston) "I think it's more so [to] listen to your teammates. That's how you figure out how to be a leader. You listen to who they are, what gets them going, what takes them down and things of that nature. Then I think you build your leadership around that, because everybody's different. I can't come in here and say I'm going to be this type of leader if that type of leader is not needed."

DL CALAIS CAMPBELL

How excited are you to reunite with QB Jacoby Brissett? "I was very excited that Jacoby [Brissett] was on his way. Just, knowing him, the way he prepares, how smart he is, his leadership capabilities and where we're at right now as a team – that's exactly what we need. He's looked really good in practice so far, from the plays I've gotten to see – I don't watch everything because they're all doing stuff while we are going. For the plays I have gotten to see, man, I'm like, 'OK, yes, he looks good, real good.' So hopefully it shows up on Monday Night Football, but Jacoby, I think that was a good pickup for us. Honestly, [with] where we are as a team, I feel like it kind of brought some good energy. Because, I mean, after getting your butt-whooped four straight weeks, you're like, 'We need to get the energy going.' And so as a leader, one of the leaders on the team, it's been trying to just do things to get the energy going again. But that one kind of made it a little easier because you see the belief in him, and knowing what he's capable of doing, and then seeing the way he comes in and he's ripping the ball, giving guys opportunities, and it's like, 'Oh! This guy has a little juice.' So, it was good for the whole team."

I know quarterback and defensive line are two very different positions, but just the accumulation of experience that you get over a career as long as his, as long as yours – how much easier does that make a transition like this to a new system, a new roster and that kind of thing? "[Jacoby Brissett]'s journey has been unique in a sense where he's had to kind of step in at short notice multiple times. He's played for multiple teams and kind of been in probably every system you can be in. Guys who are smart like he is, it goes a lot better than other people in other opportunities. So, he's really one of those guys that you give him enough time and he'll figure it out. He's just a very impressive guy. I don't know if you guys have had a chance to talk to him yet, but very, very impressive guy, and I'm really happy for him to get another opportunity. Hopefully, this is the best opportunity. All through his career, he's had moments where it's been really, really decent, kind of on the verge of really good. But for him to come here and be in this situation with us, I feel like it can be really special for at least a few weeks. I'm really rooting for him. Obviously it's a win-win – if he plays well, then it's real good for all of us on defense. But no matter what, we're going to try to do our job to make it easier for him by playing really good defense, so he doesn't have to go out there and be Superman. Especially because he's only been here for a week – I guess it's been a full week now."

You mentioned QB Jacoby Brissett's an impressive guy. Is there anything over the last few days that's particularly impressed you with the way he's handled himself in meetings, on the field – whatever it was? "Well, I'm very familiar with [Jacoby Brissett], so it's not like anything surprised me. We played together last year, and I played against him quite a few times. He's thrown some really good balls at practice. Usually when somebody's kind of new, you feel like they're a little bit like – they kind of hesitate before they start throwing balls, especially with a new offense and the way they're doing things. But no, he's just ripping it and putting it right on the money [with] good rhythm, good throws, and I'm like, 'Man, he's just a unique person.' Not everybody can do that, but he's definitely one of them."

You talked about the energy. How did the long weekend help sort of from a reset standpoint, when you talk about the energy when you guys came back in the building this week? "I think it was beneficial. It's kind of like a mini-bye [week]; it's not like a real bye because your body feels terrible, but mentally it's like a bye. So, you kind of get a self-evaluation. I think the coaching staff really did a good self-evaluation for us. The players – that was one of the things that I asked guys to do, was evaluate yourself, look yourself in the mirror, study your tape, figure out how you can be better, what worked for you and all that stuff, but I think that really worked. But I feel like just coming back after a few days off, having a little break [and] guys being able to go wherever they went. I went down to Miami and spent time with my family with my kids on the beach, and it was very therapeutic for me. Then coming back, now it's like right back to trying to make a run and just win this next game."

WR ZAY FLOWERS

How would you describe the environment coming back from the long weekend and getting a chance to reset and have that mini-bye? "Not a fresh start, but we took our mind off football for a little bit. Now we get to refocus and try to go get a win."

What has QB Jacoby Brissett's arrival meant to the scheme of this offense? "[Jacoby Brissett] has experience, so that's going to help us a lot at the quarterback position. He's a good leader, too. He's been here for a few days, but he's been a great leader and is just trying to make connections with everybody."

As much as you guys are getting in extra work, what does it take to get QB Jacoby Brissett up to speed and build that rapport quickly going into this game on Monday? "[Jacoby Brissett] caught on fast. He caught on quick. He's been in many places, so he's seen everything. So it's not hard for him to catch up, and it's really [about] just making connections with the receivers and the running backs and just the room, honestly."

What has been your impression of QB Jacoby Brissett operating on the field, from the arm to learning the plays and command of the offense? "We all know [Jacoby Brissett] can throw the ball. He can spin it. But he's just been connecting with us, telling us how he feels about a route, where we should be [and] talking to 'D-Hen' [Derrick Henry] about certain things coming out of the backfield. So, he's just letting his experience show."

Do you think any of those after-practice sessions have come in handy? "Yes, that too, but it's also to catch [Jacoby Brissett] up, because he hasn't really had a lot of practice with us. So, we're just running extra routes and stuff to get him a feel for it."

There was some reporting that QB Lamar Jackson might have talked to a few guys with the message essentially saying that he hoped to be back this season. Have you talked to him about that specifically? "No, I haven't talked to Lamar [Jackson] about it. I'm just letting him rest."

T Roger Rosengarten said that today and yesterday there were some plays where you look downfield and it's a very nice completion. What have been the connections that you've had with QB Jacoby Brissett that have made you stand up and say, 'Wow, I like this guy'? "[Jacoby Brissett] plays on time. As soon as you're coming out of your route or soon as you think about looking up, the ball is in your chest, so he plays on time. He's smart, and I'm excited to get to play with him this week."

S KYLE HAMILTON

Head coach Jesse Minter used the word reset on Monday talking about what the mini-bye was like. How do you approach it? How did you approach it, soul-searching for the team and all that, getting rest, what was the priority? "I think 'reset' is a good word to use, I would say. I think giving the coaches an opportunity to just take a step back and assess us just from a third-party perspective almost. What do we do well, what do we do poorly and [what are] ways that we can improve in certain areas of the game? I think they brought that to us this week, and I think we have a good mindset, outlook and approach to this game."

What stood out about that? Without getting too specific, what stood out about having the opportunity to kind of hear that perspective? "I think on third-and-long [situations], we were like last in the league for the majority of the season so far, or something like that. We've improved a little bit over the past few weeks, but we've had the most plays in short yardage [and] low red zone areas, which says two things. One, we're letting them down there a lot, but two, we're bowing up a little bit down there. But, I think it all comes down to just execution, especially in the back end. Us DBs have to take charge of that, and then just communication and battle for points, especially in the red zone. It doesn't matter how they get down there, but there's always a battle for points down there, and we have to bow up a little bit more."

Were you guys shocked at all coming out of that last game? Just in the sense that you kind of thought you were one thing coming into the season, you start 4-1, but at this point, your record kind of says something else. Was there a collective "what's going on here" feeling? "Yes, I don't think it started last game. I think it's been a culmination over the past three weeks, or four weeks we've lost. I don't think we ever felt really good, even at 4-1. I think we still felt like there was a lot to be desired, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Obviously, Lamar [Jackson] getting hurt doesn't help. But I think we have more than enough pieces to be productive on both sides of the ball, special teams included. We have Jacoby [Brissett]. He's been great so far, and he's looked great in practice. I'm excited to get him out there, too."

Do you feel like QB Jacoby Brissett's addition is kind of a shot in the arm or at least a messaging that there's still something left for this season? "Yes, I think so. I think Joe [Fagnano], obviously, an undrafted rookie, kind of thrown into the fire last week, I think did the most he could just given the situation. But we bring Jacoby [Brissett] in, and he's a vet in this league. [He's] played a ton of games. I've played against him a few times. [I have] a ton of respect for him. [He] comes in, [is an] ultra-pro, [and it's been] kind of a seamless transition for him being here so far, so I'm excited to have him."

Beyond certain aspects of defense, do you think anything else about how the team prepares needs to change and the outlook going into games? "Yes, at this point, we still have an opportunity to do everything that we want to do. So, everything must be addressed in terms of our preparation [and] what we're doing on gameday. I think the coaches [have] done a good job kind of resetting, to reuse that word, this week, and approaching things a little different. You guys probably noticed pre-practice routine is a little different, little stuff like that. I think we're kind of emphasizing details and that little things matter, and I think they do because they all add up. I think it's been a great mindset so far this week. But at the end of the day, it's just all talk. I appreciate the coaches for the effort that they put in, but it's up to us to go out there and have the result that we want on the field. We can talk all we want about whatever we've said and whatever we want to do, but we have to let it show on the field."

Head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday when he talked to us that there's been maybe a disconnect between the kind of defense he's talked about, his vision, and what's actually showing up on the field. Why do you think that's been the case? "I really don't know. I've had conversations with [head coach Jesse Minter] in private, just us two, and we're aligned in that thinking. I think we're still searching for our identity. I think we can get a lot better in certain areas, and he thinks the same, too. He has a very positive outlook on it. He comes in and instills faith in us, and he has utmost confidence in us. I don't think he's necessarily pressing the panic button because we've had a bad stretch, because he knows what we can do. Now again, that is just talk. We have to go out there and actually do it and deliver on the, I guess, potential that we have to be, whatever that is. But Jesse always says [that] potential is a scary word. So, the potential doesn't mean anything if we're not going out there and executing. But I really don't have an answer to your question, unfortunately. Winning solves a lot of problems, so I think [if] we win this week, [we'll] see what we did better and improve on it and try to keep stacking wins."

I understand nobody's fully healthy in Week 10, but do you feel good? After the hip scare, are you good to go for Monday? "Yes, everybody's dealing with something. It's just part of the sport, but I'm feeling good."

What are your thoughts on preparing for QB Justin Herbert, someone who head coach Jesse Minter has familiarity with? "Yes, I think Justin [Herbert] is probably one of the better arm talents that we've seen in this league ever. He can put the ball anywhere. He can throw the field out route like it's a slant to his near side, and [he's] tall [and] elusive. I think this year, the struggles that they've had, I don't think it's necessarily a lack of Justin's talent or whatever it is. They have struggles just like we have struggles, and they're working through it, too. But I think it starts with him. They have a bunch of guys on the outside that can make plays. I think their run game is underrated. They have a few great backs. Obviously, Keaton [Mitchell] is over there now, too, and they use him well. [Chargers offensive coordinator] Mike McDaniel has the experience and has shown that he can do a good job of calling it. So, we have an NFL team coming in here this week. It's a primetime game. We're approaching this like every other game, and we have to go out there and earn a win. I don't think the records really matter in this game. I think both teams are — desperate isn't the word I want to use — but we would love to win. We need to win, and I'm sure they feel the same way. So I'm excited to go up against them, and I'm excited to see what we put out on the field this weekend."

K RILEY PATTERSON

You've been in a situation like this before. What's your approach going into Monday night? "First of all, getting ready for Monday night, today was a good step in the right direction. [It was a] great practice today. Getting comfortable with Nick [Moore] and Ryan [Eckley], and everybody here's been great. I am excited for this opportunity."

Can you take us through the last 24 hours of the tryout and getting the opportunity here? "I had a tryout around 3 p.m. yesterday, and then I was signed up. I was just getting ready to practice today, and then from here on out, just making sure I'm ready to go for Monday. It builds a lot of confidence, [and I am] ready to roll."

What does it mean for you to get the opportunity here? "It means a lot. This is a great organization. The Ravens are very historic. A lot of great players have come and played through here [and] a lot of great kickers. So, I'm excited for the opportunity. It's a great place to play [with an] awesome fan base [and a] great [long] snapper [and a] great holder as well. So, it's a really cool opportunity, and [I am] very grateful. [I am] excited to get out there."

What were you doing before, when you were released from Miami, to now with the Ravens, what is life like trying to get ready for Monday? "There's an in-between time for many kickers whenever they're on the street. This is my 10th team now. So, I've been on. I've been off, and I've had little breaks in between. So, you go back home, you make sure you stay ready, feeling like you're still in the season, even though you're over there on the couch. So, getting to the high school field, getting my reps, and training if I need to go train with the coach, and then making sure my body feels right for this opportunity. And thankfully, I've been doing that. It's not been my first time. So, I'll be ready to go Monday night."