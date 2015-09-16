Transcripts: Ravens-Raiders Media Availability 9/16

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Opening statement: "OK, good to see you guys – appreciate you being here. We've been into our normal week since we arrived here Sunday night – coaches game-planning, players taking care of themselves and doing the lifting and preparing and watching tape. Today, we practice. We practiced yesterday afternoon – over at San Jose State – like we normally do on a Tuesday afternoon, and then we practiced today with our normal Wednesday routine. It has been very similar to what we do, the same times. We just had the walk-through now over here in the convention center, which is a huge arena that's taped off with football field – a half 50-yard deal – so it really works out well for us. We can't wait to get over to San Jose State and practice here at 1:30 p.m. One announcement, personnel-wise: We signed Jason Babin. There's some paperwork he has to go through still, but he signed, and he should be practicing today."

Just your impressions of OLB Jason Babin and why you wanted to add him? (Ryan Mink) "The reason we added [Jason Babin] is because of our situation, roster-wise, with Terrell [Suggs]. He'll replace the roster spot for Terrell Suggs. Obviously, those other guys will step up into expanded roles – if you want to call it that – the guys who've been here. And, he'll provide us another player at that position who's a very good player. We like the way he plays, like his style, like his mentality – tough, smart, hard-playing guy. I think he said it best: His resume is the tape. He was playing for the Jets in the preseason, and we watched that very carefully, and he looked like he'd fit us well."

Is OLB Jason Babin a guy you think could get up-to-speed quick enough that he might be a possibility to play on Sunday? (Ryan Mink) "Sure."

Do you feel fortunate that a player like that … Sometimes when you're looking for a player, it's sometimes hard to find what you're looking for in free agency. Were you pleased that a player of his caliber was out there? (Jamison Hensley)"We were pleased with that. [Jason Babin is] a guy that has a nice track record, and he's a good fit for us. To have a guy like that available at this time was a good thing."

Is it possible a guy like that might be good for OLB Za'Darius Smith [to have] an experienced vet to look at and maybe learn from [and] the way OLB Jason Babin plays will maybe rub off, or [create] competition, too? (Cliff Brown) "Za'Darius [Smith], he's good about that. He learns from the older guys – from Terrell [Suggs] and from Elvis [Dumervil]. That's his M.O. That's how he looks at things, so I would expect the same thing here."

**John, when you lose a player like OLB Terrell Suggs, you'll plug one player in. How much will you going forward have to adjust what you want to do schematically on defense and how much you just kind of rotate personnel to do what you've always done? *(Gerry Sandusky) *"You're not going to change everything you do, obviously. You try to get a player that fits what you do, and to me, that's the smartest way to do it – and it makes for the least amount of changes – and Jason [Babin] fits us really well."

John, Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio just had his conference call, and he says he feels like QB Derek Carr is in a good spot to play Sunday. But knowing that there's some uncertainty, does that affect preparations at all given that there's another guy possibly in the mix? (Jeff Zrebiec) "It doesn't. We'll prepare for Derek [Carr], but we'll also prepare for [Matt] McGloin. They're very similar. They run the same exact offense. It's not like they've changed the offense up. It's not like one guy runs [one] style and another guy runs a different style. When you're preparing for No. 4 [Derek Carr] and No. 14 [Matt McGloin], you're preparing for the same style quarterback, and they both run the offense well. That's what we'll prepare for – Oakland's offense."

With OLB Elvis Dumervil getting more of an expanded role in first and second downs, do you have to also account [for the fact] that you like him as a pass rusher, but now you don't want to overextend him as well, giving him too many reps at this point? (Jamison Hensley)"You take that all into consideration. It will all be part of the consideration. [Elvis Dumervil is] definitely capable of playing on first and second down, and he'll be out there on first and second down. But there will be some kind of a rotation like we always do, and it'll be geared toward the guys we have."

DE Khalil Mack and ILB C.J. Mosley on opposite sides – two of the best young linebackers in the game. What have you seen from Khalil Mack in studying him so far? (Ryan Mink) "I loved [Khalil Mack] coming out [of college]. [He is a] Mid-American Conference guy – always appreciate those guys. I think that proves it – we have some great players coming out of our conference. He's everything as advertised. He plays hard – run and pass equally well. He is just a hard-playing, dominate-type guy, a very physical-type player. He's one of those guys you have to account for at all times."

I know where you guys were in the [2014] draft, and OLB Khalil Mack wasn't going to fall to you. But did you think there was any chance of – because you guys did like him – of possibly getting him in that draft at all? (Jamison Hensley)"No. There was no chance of that." *(Reporter: "You didn't think of moving up or anything like that, but you didn't think there was any chance?") *"No. There was no chance of that. That was not going to happen. Zero. I can't even give you a .0001 [percent chance]."

*John, QB Joe Flacco obviously got hit more than you'd like to see. With the Raiders' pass rush, what have you seen? It looks like it might be one of the strengths of their team as well. *(Cliff Brown) *"I would agree. The Raiders' pass rush – really the front seven, generally – is a strength of their team. I don't know if it's *the *strength, but it's *a strength of their team. They have a lot of good players, a lot of high picks, a lot of really good pass rushers. They play the run equally well. Defensive tackles are big, physical guys. Inside linebackers are smart, veteran players that really play hard and play downhill. Obviously, their outside guys, you have three really good players out there that rotate. I'm sure No. 99 [Aldon Smith] is going to be in the game even more and more as we go forward; we would expect that. They're a very formidable front seven."

John, I know you've been keyed in on the Raiders. Bills QB Tyrod Taylor has a pretty big first game. A lot of Ravens fans have been watching him. Have you had a chance to – at all – take a peek of what he has done in his first game? (Jamison Hensley) "I didn't see the first game. I saw some preseason clips, because we had some crossover tape. He looked good in the preseason clips, but I don't even know what the numbers were in this last game." (Reporter: "Has anything surprised you with how well he has played?") "No, not with Tyrod. [We are] very happy for him, obviously. That's a good win for the Bills and for [head coach] Rex [Ryan]. We've always felt like Tyrod [is a great player]. We've said it many times, and some agree, and some didn't. Some in this circle agreed and some didn't. Tyrod, we always felt like, could play, and it's good to see him proving it."

John, after the game, QB Joe Flacco and WR Steve Smith Sr. were among the guys on offense that sort of took accountability, that said, "We need to play better." How – and I know you don't ever want to be comfortable – but how confident are you that the fixes are going to be made on that offense and that downfield passing game that everyone's talking about after one game is going to get going? (Jeff Zrebiec) "I'm very confident that we'll do that, because of the type of men we have and the talent we have and the coaches that we have. And that's what you do; you go to work. You're not a finished product, ever – in life or football. We have a lot of work to do on that side of the ball based on the way we played on Sunday, but there are a lot of things that tell me that we have what it takes. I can go into the list if you want, but I think those things are pretty apparent, and I'm confident on building on the reps that we've had – and the talent that we have and the character that we have – that we'll be a very good offense this year."

Just one game in, but how'd you feel about how the young tight ends played in the game on Sunday and sort of moving forward? (Brent Harris) "I thought it was a good start for the young tight ends. They all played well, and I think we have to expand on what those guys can do. They're talented guys. It's not too big for them. Every one of them did a good job, and every one of them … I really love the way they took responsibility for what they think they could've done more. They're not setting a low bar for themselves, and as a coach, you appreciate that."

John, when he got an opportunity, it seemed like RB Javorius "Buck" Allen really gave you guys a lift. How happy were you with how he sort of acclimated himself to the regular season and all he did? (Jeff Zrebiec) "That's a great point. The tight ends, [Javorius] 'Buck' Allen – it wasn't too big for those guys, and we talked about that before the game going in [how] we'd be looking at that. All the rookies acquitted themselves well. 'Buck' made plays. There's one where he kind of tripped up a little bit through there. That's the one he wants back. He'll pop through there plenty of times, picking up his feet and make some explosive plays. Yes, I thought that was really good for us, really a plus."

John, the Raiders, you've played not as often as a lot of other teams, but how have you played them? QB Joe Flacco had the 43-yard catch in his rookie season against them; it was Troy Smith throwing. And then you had the … I think it was P Sam Koch that had the fake field goal. How many trick plays do you have and keep in the arsenal? Is it just a gut feel when you plan to use them in games? (Jamison Hensley) "So you want to know the trick play philosophy of the Ravens? (laughter) Is demure a good word? No, I'm going to decline to get into the trick play philosophy. You just try to find ways to move the ball and make plays – special teams, offense, whatever it might be. It's pretty rare, but it's good when you can get them. We had one against us in the Divisional game [against the Patriots] that got us. The one I'm referring to is a double-pass, which we give them a lot of credit for that. Those are the things that you have to be ready to defend at all times, and when you think you can get them – on offense or special teams – you want to run them."

Coach, maybe a little off topic. The Hall of Fame list is coming out – the initial one – and as a special teams guy, do you think that maybe at some point the specialty guys like kickers and returners may get a little bit more recognition. There are guys on that initial list, but they never sort of get all the way through, and obviously, you were around for a long time. (Brent Harris)"That's a good question for me. I just have always, always advocated that, coming from special teams. It's a third of the game. You have some guys that have just made the difference in games over the course of a career that have Hall of Fame credentials, and I wouldn't think why that part of the game would be any less considered than any other part of the game. Guys like Brian Mitchell come to mind, Sean Landeta. A couple of guys I had the opportunity to coach come right to mind. David Akers, I think, someday, is another guy you have to put in that category. I think we have some guys on our team that down the road you'd be looking at. Yes, that's a resounding yes."

OLB Jason Babin

On the Ravens showing interest in him and joining the team: "I don't think I could have drawn it up any better. You watch the defense play … And I've always watched them play, and I've always admired how they played, the style they play and just everything about them. So, to be a part of this defense is really special to me."

On whether he thought about an opportunity with the Ravens after OLB Terrell Suggs' injury: "It always crosses your mind – the thought – but I'm the kind of guy that doesn't … I don't worry about what I don't control. I live my life the same way every day."

On how long it will take him to settle in: "Really, at this stage for me, it's about terminology. I've played in this kind of setting, this kind of situation – not at this caliber – but [it is about] just getting terminology. I think they're going to put me in situations where I can do what I do best, and that's just, 'go.'"

On his impressions of the Ravens' defense: "The biggest thing that just blew me away was – and I've been on a handful of teams – is their approach that you guys don't see. Maybe you guys get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how they prepare, what they look at, the collection of data, how it's delivered to the players, the uniforms, the equipment. I was blown away by every aspect of how this organization goes about preparing for winning on Sunday."

On coming to a team that makes the playoffs often: "Like I said, it was a big part of my decision. I have three little Babin boys that are very important, so that little caveat was, obviously, a large influence on my decision-making."

On whether he was surprised to be released by the Jets: "Like I said, I don't worry about what I don't control. But yes, obviously, it was a surprise, because looking at it, I think the coach said they want to win, but then in hindsight – looking back – the general manager talked about building. So, who knows what exactly is going on? But, that's in the past, and I'm here now, and I'm ready to play some ball."

On whether he can pick things up quickly enough to play on Sunday: "I think they sprinkled me in a little bit today. Obviously, Thursday with the pass emphasis, there'll be a little more sprinkled in, but they're going to keep it simple for me. It's not like I haven't played any football. I basically had a bye week last week – early bye week – so I'm ready to rock and roll."

DT Carl Davis

On what it has been like to stay on the West Coast: "It has been a little different. It has been kind of a foreign sight, but it reminds me of the whole bowl game atmosphere in college, and I embrace it. It's nice being able to see some different things. I've never really been out to California before, so it's nice being out here."

On spending more time with his teammates and whether it's extra bonding time for them: "Definitely. I get to hang out with some of the guys, talk a little bit outside of football. Yesterday, I went out to dinner with some of the D-line guys, and it was a good time. We got to talk and laugh about some things outside of football."

On what it felt like to play in his first NFL game: "The first snap I got in, I heard Peyton Manning call out 'Omaha!' like I hear on TV all the time. It was like, 'Wow, I'm actually in this game. This is my first regular season game.' I just want to put some good film out there and try to help my team win. We came up short, and even me as a rookie, I have to do a little bit more to try to give us that edge."

On the defensive line's mindset going into Oakland: "The whole defensive mindset is we have to beat their offense, and we have to beat their defense. Everybody that's on the field that's not the same jersey color as us, we want to outplay them."

On what it's like to get the rookie treatment from coaches and players: "I'm kind of numb to it. I'm used to it. That's something that's going to happen. I'm a rookie. Everybody goes through this. Down the road, I'm going to look back, and there's going to be more rookies that have to go through it. Honestly, it's a blessing to be a part of this process, even being a rookie and the trials and tribulations it has. I'm enjoying it – embracing it all – because I like to think of myself as a 1-percenter. All of us out here are 1-percenters. Not everybody gets to do this."





OLB Elvis Dumervil

On taking more snaps with OLB Terrell Suggs injured, and his willingness to play a larger role:"I think as a professional, you always have to come out in the offseason preparing, just in case things happen. So, I feel really confident about my offseason training for the situations that happen. I just have to take advantage of it and try to help the team."

On playing more during first and second downs, and having the opportunity to earn a run-stopper reputation in addition to his pass-rusher label:"I'm not going to toot my own horn, but to try to answer that question, I've played in the league – I've started on first [and] second down. So, I have experiences; [it is not] like something new for me. But, I am excited for the opportunity, especially in this defense. I think that's a really good position to play, and I get to rush more. That's kind of what I love to do. So, I'm excited to come out and try to help the team as much as possible and try to do my part. I'm sure we have other guys to try to contribute and try to keep this thing going."

On if he specifically trains to be a better athlete to stop the run:"I'm not even going into that conversation about stopping the run. I've always felt like … I think more than anything, when you know it is a run, any player can be a better run player. I think my technique has gotten much better here, especially working with [linebackers coach] Ted [Monachino]. I'm excited for the challenge, and I'm looking forward to it."

On if the Ravens' four sacks on Broncos QB Peyton Manning are encouraging, knowing OLB Terrell Suggs did not drop the quarterback in that game:"I think more than anything, whenever you have a good scheme like we do and talented players like we do, we'll always have a chance. Obviously, losing [Terrell] Suggs doesn't help. We lose that depth, that leader, my partner in crime, but we do have talented players here – myself included. And we just have got to continue to keep pushing harder and do what he would want us to do – continue to play like Ravens. That goes for me being hurt or anyone else on the team. The next guy has got to come in and step up, because at the end of the day, the Ravens have got to keep moving."

On his confidence in the defensive leadership with OLB Terrell Suggs out due to injury:"Yes, I think that's a great point, and like you said, everyone leads in their own way. It starts from the top-down, from [owner] Steve [Bisciotti], [general manager and executive vice president] Ozzie [Newsome], the head coach, 'Harbs' [John Harbaugh], [defensive coordinator Dean] Pees. I think once you have a bunch of guys who kind of seem to pave the way [for how] things are, as far as playing like a Raven, I think we have a definition of what that is. We have young guys that have to step up, and we're excited for that challenge. And, I think [there are] more leaders on this team than you may think. Like I said earlier, you can't replace Terrell Suggs in the sense of he's that emotional leader, but there are other guys that can lead in other ways."

On if he missed the first- and second-down action when he converted to more of a pass rusher upon joining the Ravens:"I think on first and second down, people pass the ball, too. *(laughter) *No, seriously, but with so much talented depth when I was here [in Baltimore] with [Pernell] McPhee – and obviously [Terrell] Suggs, [Courtney] Upshaw – you just do what you've got to do for the sacrifice of the team, and I'm a team guy. Whatever that is, I'll do that. But don't get it twisted; they throw the ball [on] early downs, too. So, I'm excited for that opportunity. There are more opportunities to rush the passer; you've just got to be more disciplined versus the run." *(Reporter: "So you think you were missing out on some sacks?") (laughter) *"There are opportunities. There are always opportunities. There are opportunities, but one thing we want to do here is stop the run, so we've got to start with that."

On if he knew much about Ravens new OLB Jason Babin:"I've watched him. He's a veteran, great pass rusher. He had 18 sacks, I think, one year. He's a guy who knows how to the rush the passer, for sure. We're excited to see what he can do and try to help the team, and whatever I can do to try to help him, I'm looking forward to it."

On overreactions from Week 1, and the importance of the Ravens' Week 2 matchup with Oakland:"It is important. It is definitely important, and we had that urgency. I kind of like the way we came here; we kind of turned the page quick, and the guys – we're excited. We worked out, had a great day of practice today. So, we're looking forward to Sunday and kind of getting this bad taste out of our mouth."

On how the Ravens look past their opponent's perception, based on Oakland's previous season's record:"Coach Jack Del Rio – I've played with him; he coached me. He's a great coach, so I know their team is well-coached. I'm familiar with the Oakland Raiders. There's always a talented roster, so we can never overlook an NFL team. They've got players who get paid, too. We've got to [be prepared] in their hostile environment – the Black Hole. So, we're excited for that challenge"





QB Joe Flacco

On what it has been like to stay on the West Coast: "It's a little different. Obviously, we don't do this too often, unless you're in some kind of bowl game or something like that. So, it's a little bit different. I think we're making the most of it and having fun with it and coming out here and getting our work. I think [San Jose State has] been great – their facilities and letting us come over here and use them. It has been good."

On whether it's nice to have the team together after a loss: "I have fun hanging out with our guys. We have a great group, and it's a lot of fun to be able to hang out with them after practice. It's almost like a college atmosphere again. You get to go back and hang out with your guys as opposed to going home with your family and doing all those things. It's kind of cool. I think it builds some camaraderie and things like that. In this league, you have to be able to get over losses quickly no matter what, so doing it together probably aides in that a little bit."

On what he thinks the key is to getting the downfield passing game going: "The first thing we have to do … In this game – in this past game – we didn't ever really attempt to do it, and we've talked about that. We need to take our shots. If nothing else, at least let teams know that we're going to do that and have the confidence in ourselves in doing that. As far as confidence goes, I think that also translates to us. If we're going to call those things and get them going, I think it'll give us the confidence to go out there and execute plays and have some explosiveness to us. It's tough to maintain 15-play drives consistently and score points, so we're going to have to have that as part of our game. So, to start off, I would say that, and then we just have to make sure that we protect and I find the soft zone in the pocket and put the ball where it needs to be."

On whether the team has the receiving corps to stretch the field: "No doubt about it. It's not about running by guys, in terms of getting intermediate passes and downfield passes. It's about exploiting weaknesses in defenses and just a combination of things and hitting them at the right time. It's not about coming over there and running a 4.2 running by guys; you seldom see that. For us, it's all about … I don't think we're going to have that guy right now that's going to run by guys five times a game, but we definitely have guys that can run crossing routes and be hit 30 yards downfield and can run double-moves downfield, things like that. That's what we're going to have to do, to do that stuff."

On how eager the team is to put last week's game in the rearview mirror: "It's always like that after a loss. You really don't feel good again until you get out there and play and win a football game. I've been through plenty of them and know this feeling all too well, and I like how we react to it as a group – come out here and practice today and put it behind us. It's kind of like the first step, but we're really not going to be better until we go out there and get a win."

On whether he expects future opponents to copy the Broncos' defensive scheme: "I don't think they did anything that we didn't expect, or I don't think they had such a specific formula to attack us that some team can say, 'OK, we're going to do just that.' I think what they did was kind of unique to them. They have two very good outside pass rushers, two very good corners. This team, they are built similarly. They have two very good – maybe three – very good pass rushers on the outside. They can definitely present problems like that. I don't think – like I said – Denver did anything so specific that teams can look at that and say, 'We're going to do that to stop them.' I think they just played really good football within their scheme."

On who will be the hype-man on game day without OLB Terrell Suggs: "Not me. (laughter) Listen, I think it's just been kind of part of the deal around here, because we've had somebody like Ray [Lewis] for so long to [be so vocal] – somebody that likes to do that and was good at doing that. The bottom line is that we're a football team that comes in ready to play anyway. And even Terrell [Suggs], he knows that, and that's kind of how he was before the games, too. Don't worry, we'll be ready to play, and we'll be juiced up come Sunday at 1 o'clock, 4:30, 8 o'clock, whenever it's going to be. We don't necessarily need a hype man, and I don't think I'd be doing such a great job of that anyway. I'm sure somebody will come up and feel excited about themselves, and we'll let them go at it, and then after we get a W, we'll probably go in on them a little bit about it." (laughter)

On his best guess for who would be the team's hype man: "I have no idea – somebody definitely on defense, not an offensive guy. I could see somebody like Steve [Smith Sr.] getting in there, because he's just such a fiery guy, but I doubt it. I can see somebody on defense – Elvis [Dumervil], Chris [Canty], Will Hill – somebody like that."

On whether he saw Bills QB Tyrod Taylor's play on Sunday and if anything was surprising: "I've talked a lot about [Tyrod Taylor] recently, just because people have been asking leading into his first start. I told them, 'He's a really good passer, and he's going to be able to do some other things that [are] going to cause some trouble for you,' and I think he proved that. He was able to sit back there and do what he wanted to and throw the ball very accurately. I was really happy for him. I thought he had a great day, and it was a big win for those guys."

OLB Za'Darius Smith

On if he sees an opportunity to step up with the injury to OLB Terrell Suggs:"I'm a young guy, but I've got to mature fast. As far as this situation, I hate that that had to happen. [Suggs] was a great leader, and he's still a great leader to this day, but next man up. I've got to step up, and I know what I've got to do to prepare for this situation."

On if being inactive for last week's game is a motivator for him, and if he was surprised by being deactivated or didn't see that coming:"[I didn't] see it coming, because they told me right before the game. But it was motivation throughout this whole week and preparing for this game this week. I know what I've got to do to improve and be active this week."

On how DE Jason Babin is getting acclimated with the group on Day One:"He's good. The only thing I think he needs to do is get in the playbook. He's a great pass rusher and a great run-stopper. I like him, and I'm just going to take some notes from him and all the years he's played. He's going to be a great leader for us."

On what this week has been like for the team practicing in San Jose:"We're adjusting. It doesn't feel the same, because Terrell [Suggs] isn't out here, but things have to keep going forward. I know as a defensive end/outside linebacker, I know what I've got to do, and we know as a group what we need to do to get ready for this game."

OAKLAND RAIDERS CONFERENCE CALLS W/ BALTIMORE MEDIA

Head Coach Jack Del Rio

On his experiences in Baltimore helping him in his first year with the Raiders:"Well, certainly, you draw on all the experiences you've had, and that was a great experience there in Baltimore. So, [it is a] special place, and obviously, we got it turned around in a hurry and ended up going on and winning a Super Bowl in our second year there. I think that was a special time [with] a lot of special relationships that remain with me. But anyway, right now we're just busy trying to put a football team together that's going to be a good team, and we're working hard at it and just paying the price right now."

On Ravens ILB C.J. Mosley:**"[C.J. Mosley] really shows up on the tape. He has a lot of athleticism, he has speed and power – very instinctive player – and he's off to a nice start in his career. The guy that plays alongside [him], Daryl Smith – I had him for a number of years in Jacksonville. [Smith was] just an outstanding young man, player for us there in Jacksonville, and [I'm] really happy to see him land in a great spot where he's doing so well. [He's] such a big part of their defense."

On CB D.J. Hayden, how he has developed and if he can be a shutdown cornerback:**"D.J. [Hayden] seems to be a popular guy to talk about. I think he was taken high [in the draft] here a couple years back. So, that has been kind of one of those questions I've been asked quite a bit. I think he's a good young man that works hard; I think he's got very good feet. He has grown in the time that we've had him here, and he has developed. And we're just looking for him to continue his growth and continue to develop. And really, that's what we ask all of our guys to do, is come in every day and work at their trade and develop their skill level. He has been working at that and improving, and I think he has a bright future. I think he's a talented guy that has a chance to really help us."

On returning to the Oakland area where he is from to coach the Raiders:**"It is just a special feeling to have the privilege of leading any franchise in the National Football League, much less the one you grew up as a fan of as a young man. So, it is just quite an honor. I take great pride in what we're doing and what we're about, and [we're] just really hard at work right now looking to get this thing turned around in the right direction."

On the pass-rush combination of Aldon Smith and Khalil Mack, and how that factors into the Raiders' defensive scheme:**"Certainly, having talent helps. Good coaches typically have good players, and these are two good football players that you're talking about. Obviously, they haven't worked together for a great length of time, so we should see improvement as we get some time with them working together and getting a feel for each other and what they can count on from one another."

On if he is optimistic that QB Derek Carr will be able to play Sunday:**"Yes, I've been pretty outspoken on that. I feel good about where he is and where he's tracking, and he'll be in good shape."

DE Khalil Mack

On Ravens ILB C.J. Mosley's game, and how it compares to his:"[We're] playing different positions. He has a motor; he's always around the ball. That's what it takes to be a great player in this league. That's what I can see from watching the film that I've watched. He's always around the ball – always around the ball trying to make a play on the ball. That's what I've seen when I've watched him."

On contending for NFL Rookie of the Year in 2014:"That was my ultimate goal being a defensive rookie. I knew coming in here that I was [contending for] Rookie of the Year, and when it didn't happen, it was disappointing. But this is Year Two, and [I've] got to move on. I'm looking forward to making the Raiders better this year."

On if the Raiders were able to learn from the pressure Denver put on QB Joe Flacco:"Yes, we learned. We looked at the film, we assessed it, and we learned from it, and we're moving forward to the Ravens. We're looking forward to getting better as a defense and getting better as a team and capitalizing on all cylinders."

On the key for Oakland to stopping Baltimore's running game and RB Justin Forsett:"Being fundamentally sound, playing our techniques and going to the play – playing ball the way we like to play ball, playing physical upfront and covering tough."

On the importance of games early in the season to show improvement from last year:"Every game is important. [We] play every game like it is our last. So, it is going to be a great test going against a great team that has played playoff football. That's something we're looking forward to doing next weekend."

On if there is any desire to prove he is a better player than ILB C.J. Mosley:"When it comes down to playing football, it is a team sport. So, you can only do what you can control out there, and that's beat the man in front of you. Instead of focusing on [C.J. Mosley], I'll be focusing in on the linemen that I'm going against or the tight ends that I face, because they [are] going to be the ones trying to defend me from getting to the quarterback or even making a play in the backfield. So, I can't really say [competing with Mosley is] going to be my focus."

On if the Ravens and the Raiders have some something to prove early in the 2015 season:"Yes, every team has something to prove. Everybody wants to show other teams throughout the league what we stand for, especially if it is on defense or offense or special teams, trying to show how aggressive we're going to be throughout the year. And that's kind of like making a statement every week. That's something you've got to put on film."