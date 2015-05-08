Transcripts: Ravens Rookie Camp

RAVENS ROOKIE CAMP MEDIA AVAILABILITY

RB Javorius "Buck" Allen

On his first impressions of the Ravens' facility: "It's an honor to be here, and it is an amazing place. To have an opportunity in the National Football League, it's a blessing. I knew a lot was going to come at me. At USC, we prepare like pros and [it is] pretty much the same tempo."

On how much the coaches are giving the rookies to learn: "Just get the look stuff down – where are the blocks coming from, where to pick up the blitz. After they teach it, just go home and study it – put a little time in [for] whatever you feel like you need to go over and get better at."

On whether he felt prepared for the tempo of an NFL practice: "Most definitely. At USC we ran the no-huddle [offense], so it was kind of a fast pace. Practice was going; it never stopped."

On whether he prefers to be called Javorius or "Buck": "Buck. Javorius." (Reporter: "Which do you prefer?") "It doesn't matter. As long as you don't disrespect me, I'll answer to both of them."

On how he received the nickname "Buck": "[It] started as a true freshman in high school, [and teammates] called me 'Young Buck,' and by the 10th grade, they just started calling me 'Buck.'"

On whether he had a chip on his shoulder after reading the draft analysis on him: "I just want to show the coaching staff why they drafted me, why I was their No. 1 guy on the board, and come in and prove my point, make the 53-man roster and go from there."

On what it meant to be drafted by the Ravens: "It's an honor. It's a blessing knowing that all the hard work I put in throughout the years up to here is paying off. I didn't even know they were looking at me, and it was a blessing to have the opportunity to get that phone call."

On whether he has talked to RB Justin Forsett: "I texted him a little bit, but I'm definitely looking forward to meeting him and learning how he makes stuff easy and go from there."

On whether he was excited knowing this offense is running back-friendly: "Most definitely. Whenever my number is called, I'm going to make the best of the opportunity. And like I said, it's a blessing to be here."

On whether he has watched RB Matt Forte play: "I've seen a couple games."

On whether he saw how offensive coordinator Marc Trestman utilized RB Matt Forte and if he can have a versatile role: "Most definitely. [He is a] great receiver out the backfield and [has] good vision. Like I said, out of their No. 1 guy, they see a lot in me, so I'm just here to prove my point."

On what WR Steve Smith Sr. had to say to the rookies following practice: "Pretty much, 'Audition. You're an intern. Come in, do what you have to do, and when the summer is over with, they're going to pick the guys they want. Getting drafted doesn't mean you make the 53-man roster.'"

On what it meant to hear that message from WR Steve Smith Sr.: "That he knows what he's talking about. He has been in [the NFL] for 15 years. So, it's always [good to] take advice from a veteran."

DT Carl Davis

On what it's like getting to know his new teammates: "It has been fun – first day out here in practice just getting out there, going to work, and you start actually meeting people more so on the field. You start to get to know everybody's names – they have the last names on the jersey – and talking to everybody. It was a good practice."

On what impression he wants to make during the rookie minicamp: "I just want to show that I'm a tough player, and I can get the job done. I know [there are] a lot of shoes to fill around here and they have some great tradition and great players, but I just want to show that I fit in."

On what position he is playing during the rookie minicamp: "I'm playing inside. I play both positions inside right now."

On if anything has surprised him so far: "I knew this was a tough program. I knew practice would be fast and high-tempo. We kind of ran practice like this at Iowa, so I knew it would be the same thing."

On whether the criticism regarding his inconsistent play in college bothers him: "I definitely worked my tail off. Whatever they feel is how they feel, and it's my job to prove otherwise. I can't worry about the past or whatever happened at Iowa. That's done. I have a new opportunity. I'm here to wear a Ravens uniform and try to show them that I can do everything they want me to do."

On if he feels ready to contribute as a rookie: "Definitely. I feel like I'm in that rotation. Like I said, at Iowa, we ran a tough program similar [to the] style here – guys up in the middle eating up a lot of space, take on blocks, make sure you don't get reached, it's the man in the double-team, keep the linebackers clean. So, it seems like that's similar here and the only difference is kind of a 3-4 [defense], hybrid front, but it's great."

On how much the disappointment of where he was drafted turns into excitement for the opportunity: "I think all the disappointment left when I finally get out there on the field, because [it is] back to football. [There is no more] going to visit teams anymore, going to work out for different teams and fly everywhere. I'm here now. It's my job to make my impression [and] do what I have to do."

OLB Za'Darius Smith

On how the rookie minicamp is going so far: "I just want to get on the field and get the playbook – learn the playbook – and learn my new position."

On if he started playing football in 2011: "Yes, sir."

On whether it was beneficial to start playing football later on to avoid developing bad habits: "I think it helped because of my upside. [I am] still learning the game, but everything is starting to come natural now because of me playing in junior college and me going to Kentucky. Coming here it's very easy."

On what steered him away from basketball toward football: "Growing up, I was a basketball player. My senior year of high school, I played AAU basketball, and I was playing the center – I was a center – and the guys were like 7-feet tall. (laughter) I was like, 'Man, no rebounds!' I couldn't get any rebounds, so I was like, 'Man, I have to come up with a backup plan.' And I went out and played football and I saw that it was something that I liked. My coach always told me, 'Go get the quarterback. Go get the quarterback,' and I did a great job at it. I said, 'This is something I want to pursue my career at,' so now I'm here."

On how much he weighed when he got to junior college: "235." (Reporter: "And now you're about 275?") "Yes, sir."

On how he was able to put on weight and if it was tough: "It wasn't tough at all. I know it was something I had to do to play at my position at the college level, so I put on the right pounds and lifted a lot of weights."

On whether he asks a lot of questions because he has not played football for very long: "It's not hard. Like I said, I've been playing for five years, so the game is starting to come natural to me. But my new position playing the outside linebacker – I played it a little bit at East Mississippi at my junior college – but seeing it again, everything is starting to fall in place."

On what he hopes to learn from OLB Terrell Suggs and OLB Elvis Dumervil: "Just learn the playbook. I know they're in the playbook really deep. We just got a couple of plays that we we're looking at right now –as far as these two days – to work on. But just get with those guys and correct my mistakes on the field with them."

On whether the comparisons to OLB Pernell McPhee bothers him: "It doesn't bother me. I know that's something they want me to do is follow in that guy's footsteps, and that's what I'm going to do. And I'm going to play my role at this outside linebacker position and do my best."

On whether he sees the similarities between himself and McPhee: "I watched film on him today. We were watching film and [have] sort of the same dreads, same height, same size. We really look alike."

On whether he knew that OLB Pernell McPhee also wore No. 90: "Yes, sir. I did."* (Reporter: "Was that part of your decision? Did that have anything to do with it?") "Soon after I got drafted, they asked me what number I wanted, and I said, 'No. 94,' and they were like, 'Carl Davis got it yesterday.' So I was like, 'Man, well I'll take No. 90,' and they were like, 'You know whose number that was, right?' And I said, 'Pernell McPhee.' I said, 'Yes, sir.' *(laughter) So, I went with it."

On if he and LB Bud Dupree were competitive at Kentucky: "Yes. I know when I first went to Kentucky … Like I said, I played AAU basketball. He and I played together [in] AAU basketball. Soon as I got to Kentucky, I saw him, I was like, 'Man, I know this guy from somewhere.' And from there we were like, 'OK, we played basketball together.' So, when I got there, he played defensive end, I played defensive end, and we were like, 'We're just going to compete every down.'"

On whether he thought football was a good backup plan after being drafted: "Yes. I know it hit my mom harder than me. Just getting that phone call, she was like, 'Boy, all [of those] years I didn't want you to play football, but now you're here. Look at you now!'" (laughter)

On whether he is looking forward to building a camaraderie with the other defensive players like DT Carl Davis: "I will. Carl [and I] are actually roommates, and we also played in the Senior Bowl together. So, that chemistry right now is just so great to get with him, and also talk about my number that he took from me." (laughter)

On whether he can bring any skills from basketball to his football career: "Just my footwork, working on my feet. You have to be good on your feet at that position – outside linebacker position and the defensive end position."

On his thoughts on basketball versus football now: "Football. Football is where it's at."

CB Tray Walker

On what the first two days have been like: "It felt good being back on the field. I haven't been on the field for a few months, and getting back there and getting the mental aspiration of the game, it felt wonderful."

On if he has seen any wide receivers as big as WR Darren Waller: "Not in a slot, but at the College Gridiron Showcase I did."

On what he thinks of WR Darren Waller: "Great talent, wonderful person. He's athletic being his size, and it's kind of tough sticking him, but it will only make us better."

On whether he has a chip on his shoulder coming from a small school: "Yes, I do. I do. I really do. Coming from a SWAC [Southwestern Athletic Conference] school – a D-IAA school – we are overlooked. That being said, we don't get as much media and publicity as the other schools. So yes, I do feel that way."

On what it's like coming to an NFL facility from a small school: "It felt good. It felt good, but it also feels like I belong here, and I always have. Just being a part of this team right now, it's a wonderful feeling – a goal achievement – and [I am] trying to make the best of it."

On what made him feel like he can play with players coming from bigger school: "Personally, my athletic ability. I played against those guys such as Amari Cooper – I went against him in [high school] practice – Teddy Bridgewater, other guys like that, Devonta Freeman. I played against those guys, so for them to go to a D-I school, I just feel as if they had a better opportunity and more help than I did. So, I always felt that I could play up to that potential."

On why he didn't go to a Division I school: "I really can't explain that. Maybe the help. [I] didn't have much help. And at the same time, I wasn't – like I said – recognized by most D-I schools. I was only 175 [pounds] coming out of high school."

On whether having a lot of playing time at a small school worked to his advantage: "It helped me out. It helped me out, because of the level of competition that came from that school. And also, the guys who did come from Miami Northwestern [High School] – [there are] about 10 of us in the league right now, at least 10 of us total that are in this position that I'm in right now."

On if he will dedicate this season to his late father: "He actually passed this past November. And this upcoming season – the whole process of right now – I dedicate that to him, because that's all he wanted. He just wanted the best for me, and prayed to God I'd get this chance, and now I'm here."