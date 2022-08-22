Travis Jones Suffers Hyperextended Knee in Arizona

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones suffered a hyperextended knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win in Arizona but shouldn't be sidelined too long.
Harbaugh ruled out Jones for the remainder of the preseason and said, "we'll just see how it goes the rest of the way."
"He got tangled up in a pile there. It happens sometimes, unfortunately," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "But it's not a serious injury. It's not going to keep him out for a really extended period of time."
Jones went down on a 1-yard touchdown run by former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley. He grabbed for his knee but walked off the field under his own power and went to the medical tent. He was listed as questionable to return.
The third-round pick out of UConn was having another monster game, following up on his preseason debut when he got a sack on Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis. Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness earlier in the game when he bulldozed McSorley, but it was clear that he was winning his battles up front with regularity.
Harbaugh said Jones has "had a good preseason, worked really hard." The rookie has impressed his veteran teammates as well.
"He's a stud. He has all the tools to be a special player in this league," defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. "His mindset is that of a guy who's hungry and wants to be great. I think it's a great environment for him to flourish and develop."