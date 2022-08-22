Travis Jones Suffers Hyperextended Knee in Arizona

Aug 22, 2022 at 12:10 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082222-Jones
Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Travis Jones

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones suffered a hyperextended knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win in Arizona but shouldn't be sidelined too long.

Harbaugh ruled out Jones for the remainder of the preseason and said, "we'll just see how it goes the rest of the way."

"He got tangled up in a pile there. It happens sometimes, unfortunately," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "But it's not a serious injury. It's not going to keep him out for a really extended period of time."

Jones went down on a 1-yard touchdown run by former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley. He grabbed for his knee but walked off the field under his own power and went to the medical tent. He was listed as questionable to return.

The third-round pick out of UConn was having another monster game, following up on his preseason debut when he got a sack on Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis. Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness earlier in the game when he bulldozed McSorley, but it was clear that he was winning his battles up front with regularity.

Harbaugh said Jones has "had a good preseason, worked really hard." The rookie has impressed his veteran teammates as well.

"He's a stud. He has all the tools to be a special player in this league," defensive tackle Calais Campbell said. "His mindset is that of a guy who's hungry and wants to be great. I think it's a great environment for him to flourish and develop."

Related Content

news

Isaiah Likely Shows Out on National Television

With 100 yards receiving on eight catches, Isaiah Likely showed a national television audience what the Ravens have seen since the talented tight end was drafted.

news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cardinals

After winning their preseason opener, the Ravens will look to extend their 21-game preseason winning streak Sunday night in a nationally televised game against the Arizona Cardinals.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cardinals Preseason 2

The Ravens and Cardinals will face off at State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m. ET for a nationally-televised FOX preseason game.

news

50 Words Or Less: Answering the Biggest Training Camp Questions

With training camp technically over, it's time to take stock of where the team stands.

news

Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

The veteran wide receiver adds experience and more depth to the roster competition.

news

Ravens See Benefits of Bonding in Arizona

During a four-day trip to Arizona, the Ravens are forging relationships that will be important once the regular season begins.

news

Cover Story: No. 1. Rashod Bateman Is Ready to Be HIM

After a tantalizing rookie season played at 75% health, Rashod Bateman and his teammates expect a monster sophomore season.

news

Late for Work 8/19: ESPN Ranks One Ravens Position Group No. 1, Another No. 32

Intensely competitive Mark Andrews is 'just different.' Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh is non-committal on whether it'll be Joe Flacco or Zach Wilson starting against the Ravens in Week 1.

news

Deshaun Watson Suspension Extended to 11 Games

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was slated to start his 2022 season in Baltimore, but will now be out for the first 11 games.

news

Steven Means Is Grateful for Second Chance With Ravens

Veteran outside linebacker Steven Means wants to capitalize on his second opportunity with the Ravens, the franchise that resurrected his career.

news

Late for Work 8/18: Marquise Brown 'Loves What Ravens Stand For' But 'They Really Didn't Need Me'

The Ravens defense is ranked No. 1 based on advanced metrics. The case against trading for Roquan Smith.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising