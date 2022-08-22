Travis Jones Suffers Hyperextended Knee in Arizona

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones suffered a hyperextended knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday's preseason win in Arizona but shouldn't be sidelined too long.

Harbaugh ruled out Jones for the remainder of the preseason and said, "we'll just see how it goes the rest of the way."

"He got tangled up in a pile there. It happens sometimes, unfortunately," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "But it's not a serious injury. It's not going to keep him out for a really extended period of time."

Jones went down on a 1-yard touchdown run by former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley. He grabbed for his knee but walked off the field under his own power and went to the medical tent. He was listed as questionable to return.