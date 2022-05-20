Travis Jones Signs Rookie Contract

Travis Jones wants to make an immediate impact on the Ravens defensive line, and he is already taking care of business.
The third-round defensive tackle signed his rookie contract on Friday. Jones can begin OTAs next week totally focused on an important goal – to become an impact player as a rookie.
"I have the mindset to go out there and dominate every snap I'm on the field," Jones said during rookie minicamp, where he displayed brute strength and a quick first step during the practice that was open to the media. "I'm only going to get better from here."
After strong showings at both the Senior Bowl and Combine, Jones was expected to be a second-round pick, if not late first round. At 6-foot-4, 325 pounds, he ran a 4.92 40-yard dash at the Combine and got the best of most offensive linemen during Senior Bowl workouts.
Some pundits believe the Ravens got a steal by getting Jones in the third round. Jones was a dominant run stuffer in college at Connecticut and believes he will also develop as a pass rusher in the NFL.
The Ravens signed Michael Pierce in free agency and re-signed Calais Campbell, who Justin Madubuike Broderick Washington and Derek Wolfe among the returning defensive lineman. However, Wolfe did not play last season and is coming off hip surgery, and Campbell will turn 36 years old in September. Jones hopes to learn from the vets and carve out a role right away.
"Calais, he is a vet. So, I'm just trying to soak up anything from him, try to pick up some of his practice habits and take things from him that I could apply to my game," Jones said.