Travis Jones Signs Rookie Contract

Travis Jones wants to make an immediate impact on the Ravens defensive line, and he is already taking care of business.

The third-round defensive tackle signed his rookie contract on Friday. Jones can begin OTAs next week totally focused on an important goal – to become an impact player as a rookie.

"I have the mindset to go out there and dominate every snap I'm on the field," Jones said during rookie minicamp, where he displayed brute strength and a quick first step during the practice that was open to the media. "I'm only going to get better from here."