Practice Report: First Impressions From Rookie Minicamp

May 07, 2022 at 03:43 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

050722-Practice-Reports
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
C Tyler Linderbaum

The Ravens held their first rookie practice that was open to the media on Saturday, featuring their 2022 draft class, undrafted rookies and other players who attended on a tryout basis.

Here are some observations from the workout:

  • Tyler Linderbaum was the smallest offensive lineman on the field, but he was also the most agile. He showed excellent mobility during drills, and he snapped the ball perfectly almost every time when quarterbacks were lined up in the shotgun. It was an indoor practice with nobody lined up over his head, but Linderbaum looked poised and polished for a rookie center getting acclimated to a new offense.
  • Kyle Hamilton displayed the superb range at safety that scouts rave about. He covered ground quickly with long strides, and he took direct angles toward the football. He looked every bit of 6-foot-4, but faster than the 4.56 he ran at his Pro Day.
  • Whether he was walking past coaches, teammates or the media, Daniel Faalele looked big. He wore No. 77 with his name on his jersey, but Faalele really didn't need identification. Listed at 6-foot-8, 380 pounds, Faalele has intriguing potential if he learns how to maximize all of that size.
  • Defensive tackle Travis Jones' quick first step was obvious during pass-rush drills. If that quickness translates once players get into pads, Jones will have a chance to give Baltimore more inside pass-rushing presence.
  • Tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely had some nice catches, but they both had drops. Kolar punished himself at one point by doing pushups. They will both want to show more consistency catching the football.
  • Devon Williams (6-foot-5), Shemar Bridges (6-foot-4) and Makai Polk (6-foot-3) had strong days catching the football. All are undrafted wide receivers looking for their opportunity, and this was a good way to start.
  • Practicing indoors due to the inclement weather may have prevented fourth-round punter Jordan Stout from displaying his leg strength on a field where he could work out on his own. He spent most of his time working on his holding and conversing with Special Teams Coach Randy Brown.
  • Former Navy linebacker Diego Fagot got some reps as one of the undrafted rookies in camp. As Head Coach John Harbaugh mentioned prior to practice, Geronimo Allison (WR) and Marcell Dareus (DT) were among NFL veterans participating on a tryout basis.

