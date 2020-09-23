Two Young Ravens Defenders Have Patrick Mahomes Connections

Sep 23, 2020 at 04:10 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092320-Elliott-Mahomes-Bowser
Shawn Hubbard/Kyusung Gong/Baltimore Ravens Photos/AP Photos
Left: S DeShon Elliott; Center: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes; Right: OLB Tyus Bowser

When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lines up opposite the Ravens defense on Monday Night Football, he'll see a lot of different faces than the ones that looked back at him the last two times he faced Baltimore.

Among the defensive additions are defensive ends Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, as well as cornerback Marcus Peters and inside linebackers Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison.

But there will be two other "new" faces who are still quite familiar to Mahomes.

Ravens safety DeShon Elliott and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser have connections with Mahomes that will add another layer of fun to the MNF matchup.

Bowser, who leads the Ravens with two sacks in two games, grew up competing against Mahomes in high school. Bowser went to John Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas and Mahomes went to Whitehouse High School less than 20 minutes away. The two went head-to-head often in football and basketball.

"Just consistent battles, just going at each other all the time," Bowser recalled. "He's definitely a good basketball player."

Bowser went on to play at the University of Houston while Mahomes went to Texas Tech and both were drafted in 2017 – Mahomes in the first round and Bowser in the second.

They faced each other before in the NFL in 2018 and 2019, but Bowser played just 14 and 13 defensive snaps, respectively, in those games. Through the first two games this season, Bowser has played about half of the team's defensive snaps (39 and 32). He's a much bigger part of the Ravens' defense this year.

Elliott is also a major part of the Ravens defense now as a first-year starter. He and Mahomes trained together this offseason in Texas. Elliott also grew up in Texas, although much closer to Dallas, and also stayed there to play college football at the University of Texas.

When Mahomes became the NFL's highest-paid player this offseason, it was Elliott who teased him about not showing up for a workout that morning.

Related Content

CB Marlon Humphrey
news

News & Notes: Multitalented Marlon Humphrey Is Ready for Multiple Roles

Ronnie Stanley is not concerned about his health this week. Takeaways are part of the DNA for Baltimore's defense.
Head Coach John Harbaugh Celebrates His Birthday At Practice
news

Ravens Wish John Harbaugh a Happy Birthday With Prank T-Shirts

Head Coach John Harbaugh turned 57 years old Wednesday and his players had some fun with it.
Ravens Offensive Line
news

Mailbag: What's Going on With the Offensive Line?

What's the plan to replace Tavon Young? How can the Ravens better cover tight ends with Travis Kelce coming to town? What's the plan to slow down Patrick Mahomes?
QB Lamar Jackson
news

Ravens Breaking Out Black Jerseys for MNF vs. Chiefs

Baltimore has an impressive all-time record when wearing black jerseys.
OLB Matt Judon
news

Late for Work 9/23: ESPN Analyst Explains Why Ravens Could Win Big on Monday Night

L.J. Fort is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded inside linebacker. The Ravens crack the top of the power rankings this week. Ray Rice sees himself in J.K. Dobbins on the field. 
RB Mark Ingram II
news

Ravens Embracing the Hype Around Monday Night Football vs. Chiefs

With the defending Super Bowl champs coming to Baltimore, the Ravens didn't savor their latest victory too long.
QB Lamar Jackson & Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shake hands after 2019 season game
news

Eisenberg: What the Budding Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes Rivalry Needs

Before you anoint any competition as a rivalry, it has to be, well, a rivalry. And by definition, that means both sides experience a measure of success, ratcheting up the heat.
Mark Ingram Launches 'Truss Levelz' Podcast With Former Teammate
news

Mark Ingram Launches 'Truss Levelz' Podcast With Former Teammate

The Ravens running back joins Saints defensive end Cam Jordan to bring in some big-time guests and have fun conversations.
Left: CB Prince Amukamara; Right: CB Tramaine Brock Sr.
news

Late for Work 9/22: What Will Ravens Do to Add Depth at Cornerback?

Lamar Jackson was 'low-key great' against Texans. Statistics support John Harbaugh's assessment of the Ravens' pass protection against Houston. 
CB Anthony Averett
news

News & Notes: Anthony Averett Has Opportunity to Show His Talent

Tavon Young's torn ACL is confirmed, but there's no other damage. Lamar Jackson's accuracy remains impressive. Chris Moore and Justin Madubuike could return to practice this week. Ravens will work to reduce sacks allowed.
Steelers OLB T.J. Watt
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Winning With Ferocious Pass Rush

Pittsburgh has 10 sacks in two games. Odell Beckham Jr. remains under the microscope in Cleveland. Season-ending injury to C.J. Uzomah gives tight end Drew Sample an opportunity for the Bengals.

Advertising