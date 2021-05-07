Tylan Wallace Has Something to Prove After Sliding in Draft

There should be some terrific battles on the Ravens' practice field between wide receivers and defensive backs. By drafting Rashod Bateman in the first round, Baltimore has added two targets who believe the ball belongs to them once it leaves Lamar Jackson's hands. Wallace spoke on draft weekend about how much he is looking forward to playing with Jackson.

"It's still crazy to me, it's still surreal to me that I'm going to be actually catching passes from him," Wallace said. "He's an inspiration to all the guys, especially young guys like me. So, being able to go up there and being able to just hang out with him, build that chemistry with him, I can't wait for it."

While Bateman is being projected as a wide receiver who can make an instant impact, imagine if Wallace barges his way into the rotation as well as a rookie? That sounds like a plan to Wallace. It took a while on draft weekend for Wallace to find out where he would be playing. Now that he knows, he's not playing around.