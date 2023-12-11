Tylan Wallace Goes From the Bottom to the Top Delivering Walk-Off Win

The Rams' punt returner had already muffed two punts earlier in the game due to wet conditions. Wallace only gets a handful of punt return reps in practice each week and had made the mistake earlier in the game, which could rattle any player, especially one on the back end of the 53-man roster. But the Ravens stuck with Wallace.

"Tylan – here's a veteran player, fourth-year guy who's been through it. We just felt like – it wasn't a conscious thing – we just felt like he deserved it," Harbaugh said. "He was ready for that moment. Now, did [we] think he was going to take it back to the house? No, but I thought he'd catch it [and] maybe make a guy miss."

Wallace did a lot more than that. After making the catch, he took off to his left and caught a block from tight end Charlie Kolar, who hit college roommate and good friend Jacob Hummel. Kolar thought there was a chance it would be called blocking in the back, but no flag.

Then Wallace spun off a tackle by Rams running back Royce Freeman. He scampered up the sideline and lowered his shoulder to fend off a tackle by Rams long snapper Alex Ward. Then Rams defensive back Shaun Jolly dove at Wallace's ankles and got a piece, making Wallace start to stumble.