Tyler Huntley, Anthony Brown Both Ready for Action vs. Bengals

Head Coach John Harbaugh did not name a starting quarterback following Friday's practice. Lamar Jackson (knee) was ruled out Friday and will miss his sixth consecutive game.

Playing both Huntley and Brown would allow Baltimore to take advantage of Huntley's running ability, while also using the strong-armed Brown to challenge Cincinnati's secondary.

Brown made his first career start against the Bengals in Week 18, completing 19 of 44 passes for 286 yards while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble that was recovered for a Cincinnati touchdown.

Huntley was a full participant in Friday's practice and started throwing in practice on Thursday. Backup quarterback Brett Hundley was not elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, which indicates Huntley's health has improved since last week. However, Huntley has battled tendonitis in his throwing shoulder all season, although he said Friday that he felt close to 100 percent.

"I'm doing good; I'm feeling better. I think we're pushing like 90-99 [percent], around there," Huntley said.

Wide receiver Andy Isabella is active after being elevated from the practice squad, while cornerback Ar'Darius Washington is active after being signed to the 53-man roster on Saturday. Isabella has not caught a pass this season and has mostly been used as a jet sweep threat.

Washington has played in three games this season and made two tackles in the Ravens' win in Pittsburgh. Washington replaces Brandon Stephens (illness), who was ruled out Friday.

Other inactives for the Ravens are running back Kenyan Drake, cornerback Pepe Williams, center Trystan Colon, wide receiver Binjimen Victor and tight end Charlie Kolar. With Drake inactive, the Ravens are going with a three-man rotation at running back featuring J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo is also active after getting a sack against the Bengals in Week 18 and will join Justin Houston, Jason Pierre-Paul, Tyus Bowser, Odafe Oweh and Malik Harrison in the outside linebacker rotation.

For the Bengals, starting right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) was ruled out on Friday, and the Bengals had already lost starting right tackle La'el Collins (knee) for the year. The Bengals are expected to start Max Scharping at right guard and have replaced Colins with Hakeem Adeniji.