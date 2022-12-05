'Calm, Cool, Confident' Tyler Huntley Leads Comeback Win Over Broncos 

Tyler Huntley was at his best Sunday when the Ravens needed him most.

Orchestrating a 91-yard drive on Baltimore's final possession, the Ravens' unflappable backup quarterback scored the game-winning touchdown that lifted them to a 10-9 victory over the Broncos. The final 16-play drive was a display of Huntley's confidence and dual-threat talent, as he calmly marched Baltimore down the field using his arm, legs, and ability to improvise.

After Lamar Jackson left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, Huntley took over and helped the Ravens (8-4) win a game they could have easily lost. Trailing, 9-3, with 5:02 left to play, the Ravens knew the situation when they took possession at their own 9-yard line. They were running out of time. They needed a touchdown, in a game where neither team had reached the end zone yet.

Huntley rose to occasion, and if he felt pressure, he never showed it.

"Just like practice," Huntley said, smiling. "We were all talking to each other telling us, 'Hey, we need points here. That's the only way we're going to win this game.' So, all of us stayed calm, focused on the play that was called at that time, and we just started executing the best way that we can."

Huntley finished the game 27 of 32 for 187 yards, and he also rushed 10 times for 41 yards, using his running ability to pick up tough yards in key situations. While the Ravens are not certain how much time Jackson will miss, their confidence in Huntley won't waver.